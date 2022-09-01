Deputies: Woman robbed gas station near Kzoo with knife
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman armed with a knife robbed a gas station near Kalamazoo on Sunday, deputies say.
It happened around 11:25 p.m. at the Speedway gas station located at 6150 Stadium Drive near 9th Street in Oshtemo Township. A woman believed to be in her 50s entered the gas station and left multiple times, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday release. It said she eventually went into the bathroom, before coming out with a knife.
The sheriff’s office said she went behind the counter and held the gas station clerk at knifepoint. Deputies say she stole around $150.
The woman ran across the street and went behind a nearby nursing home, authorities say. Deputies tried to find her with a K-9 but were unsuccessful.
Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or kalamazoosilentobserver.com .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 1