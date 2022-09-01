Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Feds intercept 3 cocaine shipments worth nearly $12 million at Texas-Mexico crossing
LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas thwarted three separate substantial cocaine smuggling attempts in two days, worth an estimated $12 million, at the Laredo Port of Entry. According to a news release, the agency confirmed that the first two narcotics seizures occurred Tuesday at...
Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes
It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
kgns.tv
Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The cash reward for reporting a stash house has increased. Governor Greg Abbott announced that the amount will go up to $5,000. That’s only if the information’s leads authorities to identify and find a stash house. Since 2021, DPS has uncovered over 100 stash...
People
Texas Border Patrol Discovers 'Record Setting' $11.8M of Cocaine Disguised as Baby Wipes
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Office of Field Operations officers found a "colossal" amount of cocaine worth nearly $12 million last week. The drugs were found inside a 2016 Stoughton trailer at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge last Friday, according to a news release from the CBP issued Monday. The bridge is located in the city of Laredo, connecting Texas to the Mexican state of Nuevo Laredo.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Baby Wipes’ Sent to Texas From Mexico Were Actually a Huge Shipment of Cocaine
After a random inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Laredo, Texas, it was found that a shipment of baby wipes sent from Mexico was actually around $11.8 million worth of cocaine. It's incredible to imagine the scope and intensity of the work done every single day by...
kgns.tv
Five-year-old shot and killed in Nuevo Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Mexican government is investigating the death of a five year old girl in Nuevo Laredo. Officials are investigating after she was killed during a confrontation between the Mexican Army and members of a criminal organization. The child, identified as Heidi Mariana Pérez was inside a...
kgns.tv
Car ends up in ditch on McPherson Road
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in north Laredo causes first responders to rescue a driver in a ditch. Laredo Police were called to out to the H-E-B store located at the 7800 block of McPherson Road. When they arrived they saw a red car in a ditch. It’s believed...
kgns.tv
Laredo man killed on I-35 after loose tire hits windshield
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo resident is dead after a tragic accident on Highway 35 Thursday morning. The crash happened at around 8:14 a.m. seven miles north of Encinal in La Salle County. According to DPS, a 1995 International Truck Tractor towing a 2014 direct trailer was traveling southbound;...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Laredo Police need help identifying man allegedly tied to theft case
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a man believed to be tied to a recent theft case. Laredo Police posted a picture of a man wearing a dark-colored polo shirt and white pants leaving a grocery store. If you have any information on the man’s identity or...
kgns.tv
Rollover accident reported on San Dario Avenue
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A vehicle rollover in north Laredo is reported Thursday afternoon. The accident happened near 7100 block of San Dario Avenue. The Laredo Police Department arrived and saw a gray colored car rolled over on its side. It’s believed another vehicle was involved in the accident.
kgns.tv
Juan Manuel Garza runs for mayor of Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The KGNS Digital News Desk kicked off the election season with its first candidate interview for one key race on the ballot this November. On Wednesday, August 31, Juan Manual Garza stopped by the studios to announce his mayoral candidacy and platform. Garza was born and...
Everyone In Texas Is Winning the Texas Lottery
In the last few months, headlines have appeared all through Texas with winners of various Texas lotteries. Today is no exception, as the lottery announces a Laredo resident has won 3 million dollars, making it seem like everyone is winning the Texas Lotteries!. DJ JP is a fan of writing...
Comments / 0