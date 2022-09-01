An eight-year-old boy is being credited with saving his grandfather’s life in Greensboro, N.C., according to a report from WFMY News2. Christian Matos was swimming with his 61-year-old grandfather in the pool of their apartment complex near Cotswold Avenue on Aug. 18 when the incident occurred. Matos said that his grandfather put his head underwater to wet his head but resurfaced too quickly. He inadvertently gulped some water and nearly drowned before Matos came to his aid.

