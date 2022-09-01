Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Deputies investigate shooting on Highland Avenue in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday near Highland Avenue and Damascus Road. Deputies received a call about the incident at 3:43 p.m. and responded to the situation. This investigation is still active and details remain limited.
WRDW-TV
Accidental shooting shooting causes injuries in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least one person was wounded in an accidental shooting Monday afternoon. The call came in at 2:21 p.m. as a report of a gunshot wound in the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road. First responders learned that the wound was accidental, according to dispatchers. It’s...
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office responds to shooting at Southern Village mobile home park
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at Southern Village mobile home park on the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Rd. Monday afternoon. According to dispatch, the call came in at 2:21 p.m. as a gunshot wound. Emergency responders are on the scene. FOX54...
Shooting Investigation near Highland Avenue and Damascus Road
Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred near Highland Avenue and Damascus Road in Augusta. This investigation remains active and no further information is available at this time.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to provide an extra set of eyes while you are away
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office offers a service where they check in on your home every day while you’re on vacation. Some people use it and others were shocked to learn about this. The House Watch Program is something Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has been...
wfxg.com
Fifth suspect arrested in Watkins Pond road murder investigation
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office has arrested a fifth suspect in connection to the death of Morris Harden Jr. On Friday, eighteen-year-old Ramando Williams of Augusta was taken into custody by the Burke County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals. Williams is being charged with...
Have you seen her? Family of missing Columbia mother pleading for answers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of a Midlands woman is pleading for answers after she went missing from her Aiken County home weeks ago. Krystal Anderson, a Columbia native, disappeared on August. 20. The search has been an emotional one, her sister Shadira Smothers said, as the investigation stretches...
New billboard up seeking information in disappearance of Millbrook twins
A second billboard has gone up in hopes of bringing twin sisters from Augusta who went missing more than 30 years ago home.
WRDW-TV
Woman arrested in 2019 Augusta slaying
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in the 2019 death of an Augusta man, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The victim, Rommie Williams, 34, was shot dead at the Olive Pointe Apartments the 1700 block of Essie McIntyre Boulevard. He was found by his roommate around 3 p.m. Feb. 18, 2019.
WIS-TV
Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands family is pleading for help to find 30-year-old Krystal Anderson, who was last seen two weeks ago in Wagener. The mother of four recently moved to the area from Columbia, where she grew up. Tonight, her family held a prayer vigil for Anderson at...
Arrest made in 2019 Richmond County Murder case
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a murder investigation. On August 31st, investigators located and arrested 40-year old Venus Latrice Shelton of Augusta, GA. She was charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, in reference to the murder of 32-year-old Rommie […]
WRDW-TV
Three people arrested in Burke County drug bust
KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people were arrested in Burke County on Friday morning after a drug search. Around 7 a.m., deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team searched a home on Edwards Road in Keysville due to the illegal sale of narcotics from the home.
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Crosland Park shooting ambush
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested over a shooting ambush in Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood that happened on the same night a driver was shot dead in May. The newly arrested suspect, Bilal Bradley, 20, of Hampton Avenue, has the same name as the son of...
Two people arrested after narcotics search in Burke County, juvenile charged with firearm possession
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are behind bars after a narcotics search at a residence in Burke County. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, a Special Response Team executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on the 300 block of Edwards Road in Keysville, Georgia on Friday, September 2nd at around […]
Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School teacher arrested on campus Friday
49-year-old Thomas "Russ" Schneider, of Grovetown, is being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.
23-Year-Old Justin Key Killed In A Dirt Bike Accident In Richmond County (Augusta, GA)
An investigation is underway by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office into a dirt bike crash that left one person dead. The crash happened on the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road just [..]
wfxg.com
Convicted Commissioner gets new, court-appointed attorney
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Through a joint request by Sammie Sias and his counsel, Judge Brian Epps has granted a motion that allows Sias' original defense team to withdraw from representing the suspended Commissioner. Sias was originally represented by Kenneth Crowder and David Stewart in his July trial. The trial...
GBI assisting Thomson Police in investigation of 14-year-old being struck by gunfire
THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is assisting the Thomson Police Department in an investigation after a 14-year-old was struck by gunfire. According to authorities, a preliminary investigation revealed that the 14-year-old was in the area of Second Street when he was hit. Investigators say that the 14-year-old was taken to […]
WRDW-TV
Name released for 24-year-old murder victim at lake
CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Thursday morning identified a man found dead the day before at Strom Thurmond Lake. Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was found dead in a car at the lake. Authorities are investigating the death as a murder. The crime scene was at the...
Augusta meth-trafficking suspect admits to running drug ring from inside prison
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – All four defendants in an Augusta methamphetamine-trafficking ring await sentencing now that the conspiracy’s lead defendant has admitted guilt. Magnum Jelani Neely, 38, of Millen, Ga., an inmate at Dooly State Prison, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 50 Grams or More […]
