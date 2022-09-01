ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Convicted felon caught with 1.4 pounds of fentanyl after police chase, Iredell County sheriff says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x1QKK_0hdQNprH00

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A convicted felon carrying drugs was arrested Monday after leading deputies on a chase in Iredell County and slamming into a patrol car, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities pulled over a BMW for traffic violations and searched the car after getting a warrant.

Deputies found pot and a handgun and tried to arrest the driver, Muhammad Zakariyya Abdur-Rahim, 31.

Abdur-Rahim resisted arrest and assaulted two deputies.

Deputies tried to stun the suspect but that didn’t work.

Abdur-Rahim got back into the BMW and drove down Interstate 77 South, avoiding stop sticks. Abdur-Rahim continued to flee from authorities and on Highway 21, rammed a marked patrol car.

The suspect’s vehicle became disabled at the Iredell County Health Department and he jumped out of the BMW.

Deputies took Abdur-Rahim into custody after a short foot chase.

Deputies searched the BMW again and found 1.4 pounds of fentanyl with a street value of about $125,000.

Abdur-Rahim served nearly six years in federal prison on gun-related charges, the sheriff’s office said.

“The amount of fentanyl seized today is enough to potentially kill 250,000 people, according to DEA research,” Sheriff Darren Campbell stated in a news release. “That is more people than the current population of Iredell County. The way he interacted with the deputies. The way he drove his vehicle into our deputy’s vehicle. His erratic driving on the busy roads. The way he ran after wrecking his vehicle. The amount of drugs he had in his possession and his prior criminal history shows this man has no regard for the safety of Iredell County. These are the same drugs that are plaguing our nation and flowing over the border and into many communities across this nation. Bottom line, this arrest saved lives here in Iredell County.”

Abdur-Rahim was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and is under a $500,000 secured bond.

He faces the following charges:

  • Felony assault with a deadly weapon on government official
  • Felony possession of firearm by a convicted felon
  • Felony trafficking of a Schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl)
  • Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl)
  • Felony possession of marijuana
  • Felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale or use of a controlled substance
  • Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana
  • Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Felony flee to elude arrest, misdemeanor carry a concealed gun
  • Misdemeanor resisting arrest

VIDEO: DEA says brightly colored fentanyl pills, powder used to target young users

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Officers return fire at man accused of holding person at gunpoint, Gaston County police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been released from the hospital after officers returned his fire Sunday afternoon, the Gaston County police chief said. Police said the incident began as a call shortly after 11:30 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle on Stoney Oaks Drive in southwestern Gaston County. During that investigation, police said they confiscated a loaded assault-style rifle from the vehicle. Investigators said the car, a silver Lincoln Town Car, was found off of a private road. They said it appeared to have been in a crash and was stuck down a slight embankment.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Sister of girl injured in deadly Lexington DUI crash reacts to suspect's bond being reduced

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The half-sister of two young girls injured in a deadly DUI crash in Lexington said she's disappointed the suspect's bond has been reduced. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond, but last week that bond was reduced to $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids, two of them were her daughters.
LEXINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Iredell County, NC
Iredell County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Multi-county tractor-trailer DWI hot pursuit with NC state troopers ends in crash after hitting spike strip

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The driver of a tractor-trailer is facing several charges after a multiple-county chase that ended in a crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, state troopers attempted to pull over a tractor-trailer in Mecklenburg County. Troopers say that the tractor-trailer was the suspect […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Campbell
WBTV

Police still looking for suspect after murdering father of six

Officers fire at suspect after man held at gunpoint in Gaston County. Police say that while they were searching for the suspect, he began firing at them, which prompted them to fire back. Man driving tractor-trailer injured after leading troopers on chase through multiple counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. A...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Police#Fentanyl#Marijuana#Dea
WBTV

One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed on Sunday night in a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck in the Rowan County town of Spencer. Officials with the Spencer Fire Department said emergency responders were dispatched at 6:13 p.m. to the crash in the 800 block of North Salisbury Avenue. The location is near a retirement center.
SPENCER, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wccbcharlotte.com

Tractor-Trailer Overturns After Chase Across Three Counties

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate-77 after crashing into multiple vehicles over three counties. Authorities say they started to chase a traitor-trailer after the driver crashed into several vehicles in Mecklenburg and Gaston Counties. State Highway Patrol troopers placed stop sticks...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
107K+
Followers
120K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy