Forest Park residents fed up with recurring Eversource power outages

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to garage fire on Longview Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield fire crews responded to a garage fire at 20 Longview Street in Springfield Monday afternoon. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the fire has been extinguished and there were no injuries. Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire. Copyright 2022....
westernmassnews.com
Portion of Route 116 in Deerfield reopened following motor vehicle accident
DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Deerfield were called to Route 116 Monday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to the Whately Police Department, Route 116 was partially closed Monday between Routes 5 and 10 and Sugarloaf Street while crews worked on scene. Police said that the...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to Labor Day morning crash on I-91 North
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on I-91 North in Holyoke Monday morning. Holyoke Fire crews responded just after 7 a.m. and found a car on its side. Officials told Western Mass News that the driver had to be removed from...
westernmassnews.com
Wilbraham Police warn residents following weekend car break-ins
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a busy weekend for Wilbraham Police as calls came flooding in on Sunday morning with reports from people saying that their cars had been broken into. Police said that the suspects even shattered car windows to commit their crimes. The number of car break-ins...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: 3 County Fair and COVID-19 testing
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Northampton and Springfield. It is the final day of the Three County Fair in Northampton with the gates closing Monday evening. Even though it was the last day and a bit rainy, the fair still offered patrons a...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to early morning crash on Dana Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Fire crews were called to a two-car crash on Dana Street early Sunday morning. Officials told Western Mass News that the crash resulted in a car fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash has not been released. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News...
westernmassnews.com
Crews in Belchertown respond to house fire on Main Street
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to Main Street in Belchertown Saturday morning for reports of a fire at a multifamily home. Our Western Mass News crews arrived around noon and saw multiple fire crews working on the scene who had controlled most of the fire. There have...
westernmassnews.com
Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site closed Labor Day
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site in Springfield was closed Monday due to the Labor Day holiday. Testing will resume Tuesday at 8 a.m. As always, no appointments are necessary, but it is strongly encouraged to register in advance. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Railings replaced outside of Springfield Symphony Hall
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -New railings were installed outside of Springfield Symphony Hall. In a Facebook post by Springfield’s Office of Communications, Mayor Domenic Sarno thanked those who helped put the new railings in after the original brass ones were stolen earlier this summer. The post also mentions that temporary...
westernmassnews.com
Warm And Humid With A PM Storm Today, Cool And Soggy For Labor Day...
This week, we're getting answers from Springfield School Superintendent Daniel Warwick on how things have been going during the first few days of the new school year, address growing concerns about the mental health of students coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we look at encouraging numbers about graduation and dropout rates in Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke Mall adjusts hours for Labor Day
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Mall is operating under different hours in observance of Labor Day. Shoppers only have until 6 p.m. to go searching for deals. However, some stores will remain open with extended hours. Best Buy will be open until 8 p.m., JCPenney will be open until...
westernmassnews.com
Police respond to reports of shots fired in Holyoke, two people hospitalized
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Emergency crews responded to a shots fired incident on Nonotuck Street in Holyoke Saturday. Officials said the first calls came in on the incident just before 7:30 p.m. When crews arrived at 119 Nonotuck Street, two victims were found on the back porch. Both victims were taken...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
Armata’s Market plans to open at new location in Hampden
HAMPDEN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New information has been released regarding Armata’s Market after a massive four-alarm fire destroyed the beloved Longmeadow grocery store back in November. The owners of Armata’s Market have purchased a market in Hampden. Western Mass News spoke with owner Alexis Vallides on Sunday morning to...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield parishioners gather to celebrate Armenian culture
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Many local residents came together today to celebrate Armenian culture Sunday in Springfield. The Annual Armenian Festival took place at St. Mark’s Armenian Church Sunday afternoon. The event featured traditional Armenian food, live music, and lots of dancing. “The thing about Armenians is that no...
westernmassnews.com
Trinity Health at Home layoffs begin Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Monday, nearly 60 Trinity Health At Home employees will be laid off. The job cuts were announced in July. In a statement, President and CEO of Trinity Health at Home Mark McPherson explained the reasoning for the job cuts. he said quote:. The COVID-19 pandemic has...
westernmassnews.com
Back to school initiative event prepares local students for academic year
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Back to school was on the forefront Sunday at Food Zone International Supermarket. The event was organized by the Authentic Caribbean Foundation in partnership with the Behavioral Health Network. Guests were able to grab a backpack, toys, toys, hand sanitizer, gift cards, and even a COVID-19 vaccine,...
westernmassnews.com
Beneficial rain on tap through Wednesday morning!
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A stalled front south of western Mass is keeping showers ongoing today. A steadier rain that may be heavy at times is on the way for tonight through Tuesday. A Flood Watch continues for Hampden County through 5pm Tuesday for the potential of heavy rain leading to runoff, which may cause flooding of rivers, creeks and streams as well as poor drainage areas.
westernmassnews.com
Annual Stone Soul Festival returns to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Stone Soul Festival took place in Springfield Saturday. The annual event is one of New England’s largest African-American festivals. Organizers told Western Mass News it’s always a wonderful thing to see the community come together. “Given what’s going on right now in the world...
westernmassnews.com
Mayor Kim Driscoll campaigning in Boston and Salem before primaries Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll was in attendance at the Labor Day Breakfast and Rally hosted by Greater Boston Labor Council. Driscoll continued her campaigning in Westborough and Boston Sunday for her Get Stuff Done tour. She plans to continue her campaign Monday at the Team Driscoll...
westernmassnews.com
Wet End to the Labor Day Weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s not going to be the nicest end to our Labor Day Weekend with periods of rain likely today and tonight. Some of the rain will come down heavy at times and could lead to some street, small stream or poor drainage flooding in portions of western Mass. There is a Flood Watch in effect for eastern Hampden county until 5pm Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 1