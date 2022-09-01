Read full article on original website
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: 3 County Fair and COVID-19 testing
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Northampton and Springfield. It is the final day of the Three County Fair in Northampton with the gates closing Monday evening. Even though it was the last day and a bit rainy, the fair still offered patrons a...
westernmassnews.com
Railings replaced outside of Springfield Symphony Hall
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -New railings were installed outside of Springfield Symphony Hall. In a Facebook post by Springfield’s Office of Communications, Mayor Domenic Sarno thanked those who helped put the new railings in after the original brass ones were stolen earlier this summer. The post also mentions that temporary...
westernmassnews.com
Mayor Kim Driscoll campaigning in Boston and Salem before primaries Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll was in attendance at the Labor Day Breakfast and Rally hosted by Greater Boston Labor Council. Driscoll continued her campaigning in Westborough and Boston Sunday for her Get Stuff Done tour. She plans to continue her campaign Monday at the Team Driscoll...
westernmassnews.com
Shannon Liss-Riordan holds campaign visit in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This afternoon, labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan made a campaign visit in western Mass. to encourage voting in the holy-contested Sept. 6 Democratic party for Massachusetts Attorney General. Liss-Riordan stopped by the Irish Cultural Center in West Springfield around 4:00 Saturday afternoon. The event had food, music,...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield parishioners gather to celebrate Armenian culture
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Many local residents came together today to celebrate Armenian culture Sunday in Springfield. The Annual Armenian Festival took place at St. Mark’s Armenian Church Sunday afternoon. The event featured traditional Armenian food, live music, and lots of dancing. “The thing about Armenians is that no...
westernmassnews.com
Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site closed Labor Day
Elms College students return to campus for start of fall semester. On Monday morning, hundreds of Elms College students made their return to campus, while first-time freshmen and transfer students had their orientation. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wilbraham Police are now reminding people to keep all valuables inside. Vice President...
westernmassnews.com
Wilbraham Police warn residents following weekend car break-ins
Elms College students return to campus for start of fall semester. On Monday morning, hundreds of Elms College students made their return to campus, while first-time freshmen and transfer students had their orientation. Updated: 2 hours ago. Wilbraham Police are now reminding people to keep all valuables inside. Vice President...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke Mall adjusts hours for Labor Day
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Mall is operating under different hours in observance of Labor Day. Shoppers only have until 6 p.m. to go searching for deals. However, some stores will remain open with extended hours. Best Buy will be open until 8 p.m., JCPenney will be open until...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to garage fire on Longview Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield fire crews responded to a garage fire at 20 Longview Street in Springfield Monday afternoon. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the fire has been extinguished and there were no injuries. Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire. Copyright 2022....
westernmassnews.com
10th Annual Ride to Remember held in honor of fallen first responders
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 10th Annual Ride to Remember kicked off Saturday morning in West Springfield. The special ride is dedicated to fallen western Massachusetts officers and other first responders, especially those who died in the line of duty. Hundreds of bicyclists departed from the Irish Cultural Center...
westernmassnews.com
Trinity Health at Home layoffs begin Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Monday, nearly 60 Trinity Health At Home employees will be laid off. The job cuts were announced in July. In a statement, President and CEO of Trinity Health at Home Mark McPherson explained the reasoning for the job cuts. he said quote:. The COVID-19 pandemic has...
westernmassnews.com
Blandford church celebrates 200th anniversary
BLANDFORD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A huge milestone for a Blandford church was celebrated Sunday. The White Church celebrated its 200th anniversary. A special service was held at the church Sunday morning with many guests in attendance. The service provided background history on the venue and also included video greetings from officials...
westernmassnews.com
Back to school initiative event prepares local students for academic year
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Back to school was on the forefront Sunday at Food Zone International Supermarket. The event was organized by the Authentic Caribbean Foundation in partnership with the Behavioral Health Network. Guests were able to grab a backpack, toys, toys, hand sanitizer, gift cards, and even a COVID-19 vaccine,...
westernmassnews.com
Annual Stone Soul Festival returns to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Stone Soul Festival took place in Springfield Saturday. The annual event is one of New England’s largest African-American festivals. Organizers told Western Mass News it’s always a wonderful thing to see the community come together. “Given what’s going on right now in the world...
westernmassnews.com
Crews in Belchertown respond to house fire on Main Street
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to Main Street in Belchertown Saturday morning for reports of a fire at a multifamily home. Our Western Mass News crews arrived around noon and saw multiple fire crews working on the scene who had controlled most of the fire. There have...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to Labor Day morning crash on I-91 North
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on I-91 North in Holyoke Monday morning. Holyoke Fire crews responded just after 7 a.m. and found a car on its side. Officials told Western Mass News that the driver had to be removed from...
westernmassnews.com
Warm And Humid With A PM Storm Today, Cool And Soggy For Labor Day...
This week, we're getting answers from Springfield School Superintendent Daniel Warwick on how things have been going during the first few days of the new school year, address growing concerns about the mental health of students coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we look at encouraging numbers about graduation and dropout rates in Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
Our Lady of Fatima Festa brings community together for festivities, prayer
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With the labor day weekend comes Festa! Many are traveling to Ludlow this weekend for the our Lady of Fatima Parish’s annual anniversary celebration. To commemorate the occasion, a mass and candlelight procession were held through the community. Rain or shine for over 70 years, many...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to early morning crash on Dana Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Fire crews were called to a two-car crash on Dana Street early Sunday morning. Officials told Western Mass News that the crash resulted in a car fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash has not been released. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: September 2
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. Saturday is National Cinema Day! To celebrate, Cinemark will be selling $3 movie tickets. The deal includes tickets for all movies in all formats, including Cinemark XD IMAX, D-BOX, and 3D. The Cinemark Theaters in West Springfield and Hampshire Mall are participating as well as the Regal Theater at MGM Springfield and the Tower Theaters in South Hadley.
