HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported a hit and run on Saturday near Makapu Boulevard and Ilipio Street in Kailua. The incident happened on Sept. 3, at around 5:30 a.m. According to HPD, a 68-year-old man was walking, westbound, on Mokapu Boulevard when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the […]

KAILUA, HI ・ 8 HOURS AGO