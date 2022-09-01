Read full article on original website
Gas or groceries: How locals budget amid inflation
"And don't be afraid to shop cheap either. No one is going to judge you for it," UH Manoa student Riley Peterson said.
Popular botanical garden may soon require fee and reservations
A botanical garden on the Windward side popularized by social media may soon implement a reservation system to manage the influx of visitors.
New Law on to-go containers fully goes into effect Sept 5
HONOLULU (KITV)- Time is running out for food service businesses to go green. September 5,2022 the law kicks into place requiring Honolulu restaurants, food vendors, and food trucks to use only bio-degradable containers. Lobster, softshell crab, short rib. When Saigon Grill sends out food to go, it's now going out...
UH Mānoa hosts 11 Pacific Islanders for intensive summer research program
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa hosted 11 students from Guam, Palau, American Sāmoa, Federated States of Micronesia and Hawaiʻi for a research experience over the summer. The Research Experience for Undergraduates is a competitive 10-week program funded by the National Science Foundation. The students lived...
Water main break forces businesses in Waikiki to close
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department shut down Ena Road on Saturday morning as an 8-inch main break took over Hobron Lane to Ala Moana Blvd, in both directions in Waikiki. The incident happened on Sept. 3, at around 9:45 a.m. Water rushed out into the roadways, forcing businesses and restaurants to close. “I […]
Stabbing in Hawaii Kai leaves man in emergency room
A man is in the emergency room and in serious condition after he was reportedly stabbed multiple times in Hawaii Kai, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
The origins of the name Liliha
We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?
Safe and Sound Waikiki program hopes to crack down on violence at popular destination
A recent murder are just part of a string of crimes. Which include burglaries, shootings, and even a sword attack on Kalakaua Avenue. Residents are calling for a stop to the violence.
A celebration ‘bigger and better than ever before’
HONOLULU (KHON2) — That's how Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi describes the parade for the 2022 little league world series champs. Everyone is on board for the celebration parade on Thursday, September 8.
Kailua hit and run leaves 1 pedestrian dead
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported a hit and run on Saturday near Makapu Boulevard and Ilipio Street in Kailua. The incident happened on Sept. 3, at around 5:30 a.m. According to HPD, a 68-year-old man was walking, westbound, on Mokapu Boulevard when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the […]
Hundreds without power in Ala Moana area
Around 325 people are without power in the Waikiki area.
Honolulu police investigating following 2 stabbings in East Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating two stabbings that happened Sunday in East Oahu. Emergency Medical Services said a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the chest at Sandy Beach Park around 11:20 p.m. Officials said he was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not release any...
Exclusive look at confiscated items at Hawaii’s airports
From boomerangs, to hair combs that turn into knives, to a Las Vegas torch lighter that looks like a pack of cards, make sure not to bring these items in your carry-on bags. Chances are you'll never see them again.
Labor Day weekend what’s open, closed
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s going to be a long holiday weekend for many people. So what’s open and closed on Monday as the nation observes Labor Day? Federal, state and county offices will be closed. On Oahu — the bus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Your trash will still be collected and transfer stations […]
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
Bottom-fishing at 400 feet, Oahu man hooks nearly 26-pound monster tako
The city has announced new details on a parade that will honor the Honolulu Little League world champions. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day. Get ready for a great deal at Consolidated Theatres on Oahu and Maui on Saturday. Mayor announces massive parade to celebrate...
Shark attack on Maui, woman hospitalized
Shark warning signs are at Baldwin Beach through Taveres Bay after a woman was taken to the hospital after a "serious bite" from a shark at Paia Bay, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources.
Injured dog rescued from Pacific Palisades in Pearl City
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued an injured dog on Sunday at Pacific Palisades in Pearl City. The incident happened on Sept. 4, at around 10:28 p.m. According to HFD, firefighters located all hikers after an emergency call came in at around 1:26 p.m. for an injured hiker. After locating the hikers, they […]
Oahu red light cameras to cite owners, not drivers
"At least when the police pull people over, they're writing a ticket to the person who's operating the vehicle," said Kamehameha Heights resident Shawn Sweet.
Hawaii could see ‘avalanche of respiratory infections’
Health officials are predicting an avalanche of respiratory infections this winter. They're urging everyone to get their COVID booster and flu shots as a layer of protection.
