ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

New Law on to-go containers fully goes into effect Sept 5

HONOLULU (KITV)- Time is running out for food service businesses to go green. September 5,2022 the law kicks into place requiring Honolulu restaurants, food vendors, and food trucks to use only bio-degradable containers. Lobster, softshell crab, short rib. When Saigon Grill sends out food to go, it's now going out...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

UH Mānoa hosts 11 Pacific Islanders for intensive summer research program

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa hosted 11 students from Guam, Palau, American Sāmoa, Federated States of Micronesia and Hawaiʻi for a research experience over the summer. The Research Experience for Undergraduates is a competitive 10-week program funded by the National Science Foundation. The students lived...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Government
KHON2

Water main break forces businesses in Waikiki to close

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department shut down Ena Road on Saturday morning as an 8-inch main break took over Hobron Lane to Ala Moana Blvd, in both directions in Waikiki. The incident happened on Sept. 3, at around 9:45 a.m. Water rushed out into the roadways, forcing businesses and restaurants to close. “I […]
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Transformation#Downtown Honolulu#Citylab
KHON2

Kailua hit and run leaves 1 pedestrian dead

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported a hit and run on Saturday near Makapu Boulevard and Ilipio Street in Kailua. The incident happened on Sept. 3, at around 5:30 a.m. According to HPD, a 68-year-old man was walking, westbound, on Mokapu Boulevard when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the […]
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police investigating following 2 stabbings in East Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating two stabbings that happened Sunday in East Oahu. Emergency Medical Services said a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the chest at Sandy Beach Park around 11:20 p.m. Officials said he was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not release any...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KHON2

Labor Day weekend what’s open, closed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s going to be a long holiday weekend for many people. So what’s open and closed on Monday as the nation observes Labor Day? Federal, state and county offices will be closed. On Oahu — the bus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Your trash will still be collected and transfer stations […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
WAHIAWA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Bottom-fishing at 400 feet, Oahu man hooks nearly 26-pound monster tako

The city has announced new details on a parade that will honor the Honolulu Little League world champions. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day. Get ready for a great deal at Consolidated Theatres on Oahu and Maui on Saturday. Mayor announces massive parade to celebrate...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Shark attack on Maui, woman hospitalized

Shark warning signs are at Baldwin Beach through Taveres Bay after a woman was taken to the hospital after a "serious bite" from a shark at Paia Bay, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Injured dog rescued from Pacific Palisades in Pearl City

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued an injured dog on Sunday at Pacific Palisades in Pearl City. The incident happened on Sept. 4, at around 10:28 p.m. According to HFD, firefighters located all hikers after an emergency call came in at around 1:26 p.m. for an injured hiker. After locating the hikers, they […]
PEARL CITY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy