The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa hosted 11 students from Guam, Palau, American Sāmoa, Federated States of Micronesia and Hawaiʻi for a research experience over the summer. The Research Experience for Undergraduates is a competitive 10-week program funded by the National Science Foundation. The students lived...

HONOLULU, HI ・ 6 HOURS AGO