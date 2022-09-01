ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Hawaii and Hiroshima sister library

By Julissa Briseno
 5 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige and first lady Dawn Amano-Ige visited the Hiroshima Prefectural Library on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

They were accompanied by Japanese dignitaries for the signing of the Sister-Library Agreement.

“This sister-library relationship, the first in Hawai‘i’s history, is just one example of Hiroshima and Hawai‘i working together as sister states, promoting a love of reading and sharing the islands’ unique culture and aloha through books,” said Amano-Ige.

This agreement is between the Hawaii State Public Library and the Hiroshima Prefectural Library in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the signing agreement.

“I hope young readers and their families will come to the Hiroshima Prefectural Library and borrow these books to learn about Hawai‘i, and perhaps visit us one day,” said Amano-Ige.

