Powerhouse volleyball teams to play in Nike TOC Southeast

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – One could call the Nike Tournament of Champions (TOC) Southeast 2022 the Super Bowl of southern volleyball. That is just how good this event is in high school sports.

Some of the state’s and nation’s top teams will converge on the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus in Wesley Chapel, just outside of Tampa, on Friday and Saturday.

More than 70 schools representing 13 states will compete on 16 hardwood courts in the massive 98,000 square foot complex. Schools are guaranteed three matches on both days, with competition starting at 8:00 a.m.

The tournament will be broken down into three divisions: National (32 teams), Premier (32 teams), and Elite (24).

At least 13 schools that finished the 2021 season nationally ranked will be on hand for the event, including Florida powerhouse Tampa Berkeley Prep, which has won a staggering 16 state championships in its illustrious history. Berkeley Prep is part of the powerful Tampa triumvirate of Tampa Prep and Plant High School, which has won a combined 42 state championships.

Tampa Berkeley Prep, which has won 16 state championships, will be among the schools competing in this weekend's Nike TOC Southeast 2022 in Tampa. Photo courtesy of Berkeley Prep Volleyball Twitter

“We are excited to head down and participate in the Nike Southeast TOC this weekend,” said Oviedo coach Jen Darty, who led the Lions to a state championship in 2018. “I think it is a great early-season battle against some of the top teams in the state and country.”

Consistently one of the top programs in Seminole County, Oviedo is off to a 3-0 start this season. Leading the Lions offensively this year are sophomores Anna Cathcart and Olivia Klimis, and junior Paige Wisnecki, while Lily Cammack has led the defense. Kylie O’Brien also has played well for Oviedo.

“We are working to find our rhythm and continue to gain experience with the young team we have this season,” Darty said. “We are learning and growing, and grateful to have the opportunity to compete in this prestigious tournament.”

Across town, rival Hagerty (2-0) also brings some talent to the tournament. The Huskies won a state title in 2019.

“This is a very competitive tournament,” Hagerty coach Juanita Hitt said, “and we are so glad that it is back in the state of Florida again.”

Hitt praised senior outside hitter Brooke Stephens, sophomore setter Brielle Mullen, junior Libero Mayte Camacho, and freshman rightside hitter Jenness Orcutt for strong play thus far.

Also participating in the tournament is one of Orange County’s premier volleyball programs: Bishop Moore Catholic. The Hornets have won six state championships, including four in the last decade.

Bishop Moore has surprised in the early going this year by going undefeated (3-0) with only two seniors on its team. “The underclassmen are stepping up to fill the voids,” said Bishop Moore interim coach Brian Reim, who is filling in for Tanya Starrett, who is on maternity leave. “We look forward to a tough, but fun environment for the two-day event.”

Reim said senior middle Jaide Wirth has provided leadership for this year’s team with four years of varsity experience, and junior setter/opposite Sophia Iglesias runs the offense out of the back row and is a playmaker in the front row. Reim also praised junior Libero Lauren Vintilla for manning the back row on serve-receive and defense and providing a fiery passion for the game.

Among Orange County public schools competing, Winter Park High is ready to make some noise. The Wildcats have won four state titles and nearly 800 matches under legendary coach Stephanie Gibson.

“We have potential and are looking to find some offensive rhythm,” said Gibson, who is entering her 37 th year at the helm and has her team off to a 2-1 start.

The Wildcats are led by junior Fallon Stewart, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter who has been a dominating force with an average of 24 kills per match. She has committed to Cincinnati. “She is so good,” Gibson said.

Brown commit Kindell Walker, a 6-3 middle blocker, also has been a big presence at the net offensively and defensively for Winter Park, Gibson said. And, the Wildcats’ London Denzio (6-0) has been tough on the right side.

Central Florida schools face a tough road to the title at Nike TOC. Ponte Vedra, which last season finished as Class 6A state runner-up, is among the teams to beat in the National division, along with Berkeley Prep, Tampa Prep and Plant.

Tallahassee Leon is among the favorites in Premier, while The First Academy is among the top teams in Elite.

“I believe that the teams in the National Division will be tough competition and a deep field of strong teams,” said Gibson, whose squad has the task of playing in the same pool as Ponte Vedra. “Ponte Vedra is outstanding, and (Alachua) Santa Fe and (Clearwater) Calvary Christian are loaded with talent.

“I expect (Ocala) Trinity Catholic to be a tough team and well-coached,” Gibson said. “Plant and (Lutz) Steinbrenner will be very competitive. Probably the most underrated team in the tournament is New Smyrna. They are solid.”