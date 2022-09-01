Read full article on original website
90 Day Fiancé Recap: Sumit's Mother Says He's Uninvited to Her Funeral After Marrying Jenny
"We do not have a need for your love, or your kindness," Sumit's mom Sahna told him on Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Sumit continues to face harsh rejection from his parents. On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After the reality star's mom Sahna disinvited Sumit, 33, to her and her husband's funeral after finding out about his marriage to Jenny, an American woman who is 30 years his senior. "It doesn't seem like you're our son," Sahna said. "You...
Christina Hall Shares Sweet Family Photo from Intimate Maui Wedding Ceremony with Josh Hall
Christina Hall was surrounded by lots of love on her special day. Over the weekend, the HGTV star, 39, and Josh Hall, 41, whose marriage was confirmed by PEOPLE in April, celebrated their nuptials with an intimate oceanfront ceremony for friends and family at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii. Photos...
Christina Hall's Sons Hudson and Brayden Walked Their Mom Down the Aisle at Maui Wedding: Photo
Christina Hall shared a very special moment with her two sons at her recent wedding ceremony with husband Josh Hall. On Sunday, the HGTV star shared a sweet video of her two sons, 2½-year-old Hudson London and Brayden James, 7, as they walked her down the aisle at the picturesque event in Maui, Hawaii.
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
'Selfless' Single Mom of 4 Severely Burned by Bonfire While on Vacation for Friend's Wedding
Tami Chmielweski, of Gilbert, Ariz., faces at last six months of therapy to recover, says her family A single mom of four children suffered severe third-degree burns over 30 percent of her body from a bonfire while on vacation in Michigan to attend a friend's wedding, and her family is seeking help to bring her home and continue what they say will be months of therapy. The details of what happened to Tami Chmielweski, of Gilbert, Ariz., on Aug. 28, were not revealed, although most of the burns...
'RHOA' : Shereé Whitfield Shocks Costars, Pulls Off Fashion Show 14 Years After Failed First Attempt
On Sunday's season finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Shereé Whitfield (finally ... and successfully!) put on the She by Shereé fashion show 14 years after her disastrous first attempt — but not without some bumps in the road, including a surprise visit from an ex-boyfriend.
Tori Spelling and Husband Dean McDermott Spotted Together in Calabasas as They Enjoy Rare Outing
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are walking on the sunny side of life. The couple was photographed in their summer casuals as they stepped out for pizza on Thursday in Calabasas, Calif. during a rare outing together. Spelling, 49, appeared to give a nod to her Beverly Hills, 90210 roots...
Leah Remini On Daughter's 'Bittersweet' Move to College: 'I Have Never Cried so Much in My Life'
The actress didn't attend her good friend Jennifer Lopez's wedding to Ben Affleck to settle her daughter in at college Leah Remini has a pretty good reason why she didn't attend good friend Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck — she was sending her daughter off to college! The PEOPLE Puzzler host, 52, shared on Instagram over the weekend that moving daughter Sofia into school has been the "proudest moment of my life." Yet like all parents of college students, the joy was also tinged with sadness....
Princess Charlene's Daughter Gives Herself and Brother Haircuts Before Heading Back to School
"Looking forward to school on Monday …" Princess Charlene said after daughter Princess Gabriella gave herself and brother Prince Jacques their own haircuts ahead of a new school year. Monaco's royal twins will be heading off to class with brand-new back-to-school haircuts. Princess Charlene posted photos on Instagram late...
Jan Josephs, Ex-Husband of 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Star Margaret Josephs, Dead at 74
Jan Josephs, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs, died on Aug. 26 at the age of 74 from a sudden heart attack, PEOPLE can confirm. Funeral services for the beloved father, of Englewood, New Jersey, were held last week. News of his passing was made public by Margaret on Monday, in an emotional Instagram post.
Meri Brown Says There's 'So Much More to the Story' Ahead of Sister Wives' Season 17 Premiere
In an Instagram post Sunday Meri Brown teased there's lots more to discover about the Sister Wives family Meri Brown is teasing that there's lots more to discover about her family. On Sunday, Meri, 51, shared an Instagram photo of her face half-covered by what appears to be a journal alongside the caption "There's so much more to the story....#Ready." There's no telling what the message from the Sister Wives lead means — though fans of the show have had lots of guesses. "Pleeeaaassseeee tell us you left Kody!!!!" one commenter...
Jason Oppenheim Says He Felt 'Overwhelmed' Keeping Relationship with Ex Chrishell Stause a Secret
Jason Oppenheim would rather be open about his love life than try to keep secrets. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Selling Sunset star, 45, revealed how difficult it is to keep his private life hidden from the world, which often makes dating feel "overwhelming." Oppenheim and his ex...
Tori and Zach Roloff Share Photos from Their First Family Bowling Night: 'Love These People'
The Roloff family enjoyed a fun-filled night of bonding and bowling that Tori documented on her Instagram Story Sunday Tori and Zach Roloff enjoyed a fun family outing with their three kids. On Sunday, the Little People Big World star shared photos from their family's first outing to a bowling alley together. The family of five posed for a sweet selfie with Tori writing, "I love these people." She also shared a video of husband Zach coaching son Jackson, 5, through his technique before the pair watched the ball bounce off...
Offset Celebrates Son Wave's First Birthday in Sweet Post: 'I Love You Big Man'
"MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY," the proud dad wrote of his son, whom he shares with wife Cardi B, in the Instagram caption Sunday Offset is showering his son Wave Set with a lot of love on his special day! In honor of his baby boy's first birthday on Sunday, the 30-year-old rapper shared a throwback clip featuring the father-son duo and cute pictures of Wave to commemorate the milestone. "MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY I LOVE YOU BIG MAN ‼️" Offset wrote...
Scott Disick Spends Quality Time Boating with Penelope, Reign and North: 'Nothin Like Fam Bam'
Scott Disick is sharing memories from Labor Day Weekend while on dad and uncle duty Scott Disick is keeping up with his kids and his many nieces and nephews. On Sunday, the Talentless luxury brand founder, 39, shared photos from his Labor Day weekend with son Reign, 7, daughter Penelope, 10, and niece North West, 9, as the four enjoyed a boat outing to close out the summer. "Labor Day weekend was a good 1!" he captioned the Instagram carousel of photos. "Nothing like fam bam." In the photos, Disick...
Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison Welcome First Baby Together: 'Happy Labor Day'
This is the first baby for Lily Anne Harrison and the fourth for Peter Facinelli Lily Anne Harrison and Peter Facinelli's little one has arrived! The actress, 33, and the Twilight star, 48, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, the couple announced on Instagram. This is the first baby for Harrison and the fourth for Facinelli. Facinelli posted a sweet black-and-white photo featuring the newborn's hand wrapped around his finger. Harrison later reposted the snap on her Instagram Story. "Happy 'Labor' Day @lilyanneharrison ❤️ Sept 5th, 2022 🍼👶🏼," the...
NCIS' Pauley Perrette Reveals She Suffered a 'Massive Stroke' a Year Ago
The former NCIS star shared the news of her health scare on Twitter Pauley Perrette shared on Twitter that she suffered a massive stroke last year. On Friday, the NCIS alum, 53, wrote, "It's 9/2. One year ago I had a massive stroke. Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, and daddy, and then Cousin Wayne," Perrette wrote alongside a video of herself. "Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I've been given so far…And still so grateful, still so full of faith, and...
