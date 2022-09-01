ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

cw34.com

Beloved head coach for the West Boca 9U All-Stars passes away

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Boca 9U Baseball All-Stars, who proudly represented Palm Beach County at the Cal Ripken World Series over the summer, are in mourning. Their beloved head coach Nick Maddaloni, who was the president of the West Boca Youth Baseball Organization, passed away suddenly on Thursday, the day before his 39th birthday.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Man, 21, dies after hitting pig with his car

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he hit a pig with his car in Jupiter. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Walter Vandiver was driving on Indiantown Road when a pig ran into the road just before 11:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Vandiver...
JUPITER, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Florida Society
West Palm Beach, FL
cw34.com

Man found guilty for the murder of MMA fighter in 2017

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday after the sheriff's office said he was involved in the death of a mixed marital arts fighter back in 2017. The Palm Beach County Circuit Court sentenced 23-year-old Roberto Ortiz with three consecutive...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Unsolved homicide case reaches fifth year; $3,000 reward for information

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in 2017. Deputies say on Sept. 25, 2017, they responded to a call at 3 p.m. on Davis Road in Lake Worth. When they arrived they saw Giovani Castro, 15, suffering from a gunshot wound.
LAKE WORTH, FL
#Reyna Homes
cw34.com

Drug house out of business after bust

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after detectives say they were operating a drug house in a residential community in Port St. Lucie. Detectives say Tonya Medders, 55, and Frank Lodato, 67, had open warrants for trafficking prescription drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia—Lodato was also charged with resisting an officer without violence.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Driver dies after being ejected from motorcycle in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A driver was killed on Friday night after deputies say he was ejected from his motorcycle as it overturned. Just after 9:30 p.m. of Friday, deputies say 52-year-old Craig Attilio was driving eastbound on Orange Grove Blvd, while 63-year-old Roland Robinson was headed westbound, preparing to turn on 121st Terrace N.
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
cw34.com

Three cars involved in crash on I-95

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: According to the Florida Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved in a crash that caused a traffic delay on Monday afternoon. As of 4 p.m., the scene has cleared. A crash on I-95 northbound has left major traffic delays on Monday afternoon.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

