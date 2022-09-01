Read full article on original website
HOMETOWN HERO: West Palm Beach woman working to support foster families in our area
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A West Palm Beach woman has made it her mission to advocate for some of the most vulnerable kids in our community, and their families. Bailey Hughes and her husband Josh have had 23 children come through their home since becoming foster parents in 2016.
Residents pushing for ability to have chickens in their backyards
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — When you think of backyard animals you think of dogs, rabbits, maybe a cat — and probably chickens in some cases. But in Port St. Lucie, chickens are not allowed. Some residents – including two young girls – are trying to change...
Beloved head coach for the West Boca 9U All-Stars passes away
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Boca 9U Baseball All-Stars, who proudly represented Palm Beach County at the Cal Ripken World Series over the summer, are in mourning. Their beloved head coach Nick Maddaloni, who was the president of the West Boca Youth Baseball Organization, passed away suddenly on Thursday, the day before his 39th birthday.
Man, 21, dies after hitting pig with his car
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he hit a pig with his car in Jupiter. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Walter Vandiver was driving on Indiantown Road when a pig ran into the road just before 11:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Vandiver...
One suspect in Clematis Street shooting caught hiding under car, another got away
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 24-year-old man who was shot on Clematis Street overnight Monday is expected to survive and recover, and one of the two suspects in his shooting is facing unrelated charges. Monday afternoon, Mike Jachles of the West Palm Beach Police Department said the...
Man found guilty for the murder of MMA fighter in 2017
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday after the sheriff's office said he was involved in the death of a mixed marital arts fighter back in 2017. The Palm Beach County Circuit Court sentenced 23-year-old Roberto Ortiz with three consecutive...
Unsolved homicide case reaches fifth year; $3,000 reward for information
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in 2017. Deputies say on Sept. 25, 2017, they responded to a call at 3 p.m. on Davis Road in Lake Worth. When they arrived they saw Giovani Castro, 15, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Man dead, another in serious condition after shooting during gathering in Indiantown
INDIANTOWN, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is dead and a second is in serious condition after gunfire erupted during a street gathering that involved 300 people in Indiantown. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred just before midnight Sunday in Booker Park on Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Gas prices down but still a long way from pre-pandemic levels
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As we close out the last holiday of the summer season, drivers enjoyed the lowest gas prices since March, but they’re still higher than they were a year ago. Jorge Bouza is filling up at the West Palm Beach Turnpike Plaza on...
Drug house out of business after bust
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after detectives say they were operating a drug house in a residential community in Port St. Lucie. Detectives say Tonya Medders, 55, and Frank Lodato, 67, had open warrants for trafficking prescription drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia—Lodato was also charged with resisting an officer without violence.
Driver dies after being ejected from motorcycle in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A driver was killed on Friday night after deputies say he was ejected from his motorcycle as it overturned. Just after 9:30 p.m. of Friday, deputies say 52-year-old Craig Attilio was driving eastbound on Orange Grove Blvd, while 63-year-old Roland Robinson was headed westbound, preparing to turn on 121st Terrace N.
Three cars involved in crash on I-95
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: According to the Florida Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved in a crash that caused a traffic delay on Monday afternoon. As of 4 p.m., the scene has cleared. A crash on I-95 northbound has left major traffic delays on Monday afternoon.
