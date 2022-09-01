ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Candlelight Vigil held for Overdose Awareness Day in Henrico County

By Tannock Blair
 4 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The McShin Foundation hosted a Candlelight Vigil in honor of International Overdose Awareness day on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

According to a release from the organization, International Overdose Day is part of a larger international campaign to “end drug overdoses, remember without stigma those who have died and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05F4H6_0hdQMEbX00
(Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

The vigil was hosted in the Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church at 6 p.m. Following the ceremony, participants were asked to lay their candles in front of the White Marker Project, a roadside display of white crosses representing the victims of fatal overdoses.

In a quarterly report released by the Virginia Department of Health , drug overdoses were shown to be the leading cause of unnatural death in Virginia in 2021. Fatal drug overdoses claimed more lives than gun violence and motor vehicle-related deaths combined.

How deadly is fentanyl? Virginia quarterly report paints grim picture

Flags across Virginia were ordered by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to be flown at half-staff for the duration of Wednesday in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day.

WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

