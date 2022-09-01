Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury details revealed, per report
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba suffered a mild hamstring injury in Saturday night’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame. The Buckeyes’ star receiver is slated to miss 1-2 weeks, according to 247 Sports’ Chris Hummer. Smith-Njigba is quarterback CJ Stroud’s NO. 1 weapon heading into the 2022...
Tim Tebow Names SEC Quarterback With "Most Gifted Arm"
Tim Tebow believes Spencer Rattler is in for a much-improved season with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2022. In fact, the former Florida Gators star gave Rattler a flattering superlative ahead of the Gamecocks season opener on Saturday. Tebow said the first-year South Carolina QB "might have the most gifted...
247Sports
Scott Frost shares message to Nebraska locker room after sloppy win over North Dakota
Nebraska defeated North Dakota at home 38-17, but had Huskers fans on the edges of their seats for a while. Knotted at 17 with 2:30 remaining in the third quarter before Nebraska went ahead. A week after Scott Frost and company suffered an upset loss against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, it was not a performance to write home about. After the game, Frost was asked what his message to his team was.
saturdaytradition.com
Multiple LSU WRs scrub social media accounts following loss to Florida State
LSU wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Malik Nabers scrubbed their social media accounts of any LSU affiliation after the loss to Florida State on Sunday night. It was a heartbreaking loss that ended on a blocked extra point try for LSU. If the extra point was good, the game would have been extended into overtime and LSU would have completed a 14-point comeback.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit lets expletive slip on College Gameday
Kirk Herbstreit may have gotten a little too excited for the 2022 college football season. On ESPN’s College Gameday, the team played a game involving the transfer portal. A quarterback’s name would appear on the screen, and Herbstreit would have to try to guess what school they have transferred to.
Look: John Daly's ESPN Appearance Is Going Viral
Later this afternoon, the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats for a highly-anticipated matchup in Fayetteville. Legendary Arkansas football fan John Daly took the stage for a pregame episode of Marty and McGee — and his appearance was memorable to say the least. Well,...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1
Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
Kirk Ferentz Makes His Thoughts On Iowa's Quarterback Clear
It wasn't pretty, but Iowa managed to escape its season opener against South Dakota State with a 7-3 victory. Although the Hawkeyes kicked off their regular season with a win, there are so many concerns about their offense. The starting unit didn't score a single touchdown in 60 minutes of action.
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa fans are already tired of Brian Ferentz's offense with Week 1 performance
Not being able to capitalize on the opponent’s two false starts and shanked 17 yard punt had Iowa fans up in arms on Saturday. The Hawkeye’s offense looked less than stellar, and at some points, even ineffective, adding to fans’ ire. Angry Iowa fans took to Twitter to express their frustration.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz addresses possibility of changing starting QB for Iowa's Week 2 game
Fans were out for blood after Iowa barely made it past South Dakota State by a score of 7-3. The Hawkeyes failed to score a single touchdown during the game, getting their 7 points from a single field goal and two safeties. Iowa’s defense scored more points than its offense and special teams combined, and the Hawkeyes finished the game with only 166 total yards of offense and averaged just 2.7 yards per play.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G Power Rankings following Week 1
14. Illinois (1-1) Last week: at Indiana, L 23-20 The Illini opened the season in Week 0 with a blowout of Wyoming but fell back down to earth against B1G competition in Bloomington. Illinois racked up over 450 yards of offense against Indiana but committed 4 turnovers and gave up the late touchdown after surrendering 75 yards in less than 2 minutes.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum ranks his top four teams after Week 1
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has ranked his top four teams after most of the Week 1 action. Week 1 featured some impressive performance and some close calls. The SEC looked particularly strong. Florida upset No. 8 Utah in a 29-26 win. The conference has not lost yet (with the Florida State-LSU game left). That will change next week as conference play begins for the SEC.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut
A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
Football World Is Mesmerized By Terrible Iowa-South Dakota State Game
Iowa and South Dakota State are currently locked in one of the ugliest college football games in recent memory. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Hawkeyes lead the Jackrabbits with a measly 5-3 score. They're been zero total touchdowns and neither team has more than 100 total yards of offense....
Scott Frost Reveals Message To Players After Saturday's Win
Nebraska's even-game losing streak came to a merciful end yesterday with a 38-17 win over South Dakota. Head coach Scott Frost should have been all smiles afterwards, but instead he had a strong message for his players. Speaking to the media following the win, Frost revealed his message to his...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost discusses Nebraska's offense at halftime vs. North Dakota: 'It's bad, man'
Scott Frost’s tenure at Nebraska is in serious trouble, and he addressed the latest offensive performance heading into halftime of the North Dakota game. Since scoring on the game’s opening drive, the Huskers have been shut out. That includes a fumble on a sack of quarterback Casey Thompson and a missed field goal from within 40 yards by Timmy Bleekrode.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State hoops loses commitment from 4-star prospect, first player to commit via 2023 recruiting class
Class of 2023 guard George Washington III decommitted from Ohio State Monday morning. Washington was the first player to commit to Chris Holtmann’s 2023 cycle. The 4-star guard announced his de-commitment via Twitter. Ohio State retains 4-star small forward Scotty Middleton, 4-star power forward Devin Royal and 3-star center...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI has prediction for Washington State-Wisconsin in Week 2
ESPN’s FPI has predicted the winners of the Week 2 games. Wisconsin is playing Washington State at home. The Badgers beat Illinois State by a score of 38-0 in Week 1. Braelon Allen looks like he hasn’t changed a bit. Allen had 148 yards rushing and 1 touchdown on 14 carries. Graham Mertz threw the ball a lot to Chimere Dike, who finished the game with 106 yards receiving and 1 touchdown.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football trolled by Iowa newspaper following lackluster offense in Week 1
Iowa football was not treated kindly on Sunday morning by a local Iowa newspaper following the inefficient offensive performance in Week 1. Iowa held on to a 7-3 victory over South Dakota State on Saturday. The margin of victory was expected to be much greater for the Hawkeyes. It was a dissatisfying performance for an Iowa team that just appeared in the B1G Championship Game in December.
LOOK: Local newspaper hammers Iowa for lack of offense with creative headline
Iowa didn’t exactly put on an offensive clinic on Saturday, and they’re hearing it from all angles on the day after. First, the Hawkeyes were the butt of many jokes on social media due to their inefficiency in their 7-3 victory over South Dakota State. However, even newspapers are getting in on the fun, as The Gazette took a creative shot at the Hawkeyes offense with their headline on Sunday.
Comments / 9