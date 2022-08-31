Read full article on original website
columbuscountynews.com
Felon Allegedly Tries to Ram CCSO vehicles
Drugs, cash and two firearms were found in a convicted felon’s vehicle after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop Aug. 30. Alton Terrell Smith, 37, with addresses in Bolton and Hallsboro, was held under $455,000 secured bond. He was charged with two counts each of trafficking heroin and cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for drug activities, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, felony flee to elude arrest, assault on an officer, and driving violations.
Fayetteville police: Woman shot in fight that started on road, another woman arrested
Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was shot in the hip during a fight that broke out between two drivers Monday night in Fayetteville, police said. The Fayetteville Police Department said they arrived to Bugle Call Drive and Deertrot Road and learned two women were driving their cars and got into an argument.
Two North Carolina women involved in car chase, one shot, police say
The incident was reported as an altercation between two women -- one driving a Dodge Challenger and the other driving a Chevrolet Equinox SUV, according to police.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County check point results in dozens of citations, one wanted fugitive arrested
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted a special operation to keep their community safer. On August 31st, the Community Impact Team teamed up with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and multiple other organizations to conduct operations in the Clarkton and Tar Heel areas.
WECT
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office checkpoint operation results in 44 violations
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office released citation and arrest statistics following a checkpoint operation conducted on Aug. 31. Roads in the Clarkton and Tar Heel areas were the focus of this operation. The BCSO Community Impact Team partnered with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office,...
columbuscountynews.com
Juvenile in Custody in Monday Murder
A Whiteville man was found shot to death in the 700 block of Burkhead Street Monday (today), and a juvenile has been taken into custody. Caron Antwan Robinson was found around 12:35 p.m., Whiteville Police said in a press release. He was transported to Columbus Regional, where he later died.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Burgaw Chief of Police charged with embezzlement
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for Burgaw has been charged with embezzlement. The State Bureau of Investigation says it received a request in March from the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff to investigate Edward Charles Gibson.
2 juveniles, 1 adult shot during Robeson County house party
MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and one adult were shot Saturday night at a house party in Robeson County, according to Maxton police. Police were called at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday to a house party on West Rockingham Road for reports of multiple people shot. Police found that three people were injured. The Robeson […]
Man dies after being hit by car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man died Tuesday morning after being hit by a car in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Paul Chavis, 56, died after he was hit by a car just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on Oxendine School Road, Lewis said. Chavis was walking […]
cbs17
Dad shoots up home with wife, son inside, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville father shot up his house Saturday afternoon while his wife and son were nearby, police said. The incident was reported just after 1:10 p.m. at a home in the 6900 block of Woodmark Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police. There...
WECT
Documents: Surveillance video captured fatal stabbing of hemp store clerk
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The fatal stabbing of a Surf City hemp shop employee was captured on the store’s surveillance video, recently filed court documents reveal. Charles Michael Haywood, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the killing of 42-year-old Margaret Bracey last month.
whiteville-news.com
Narcotics passing through the Eastern portion of Columbus County under investigation.
Whiteville, NC – During the months of July and August 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Eastern portion of Columbus County. On August 29, 2022, Vice-Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence located on Andrew Jackson Highway in Bolton. During the search, investigators located over three (3) and one half (1/2) ounces of methamphetamine. As a result, Charles Allen Lewis III, 51, of the residence was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking Schedule II Controlled Substance; felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Methamphetamine; felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance; and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Lewis received a $250,000.00 secured bond.
Horry County police ask for tips after man found shot dead
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is asking for tips after a man was found shot dead on Friday. Berlie Leonard Michael, 51, was found dead near Dewitt Road and Sandhill Lane at about midnight Friday in the Wampee area, according to police. Police said the investigation shows Michael died from […]
WMBF
Police seeking information after man found dead in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Monday morning in Lumberton. Police said 46-year-old Tony Jacobs was found just before 1 a.m. on Seneca Street. Authorities said a preliminary investigation did not reveal any visible traumatic injuries. They said they...
WECT
Whiteville man dies from injuries, juvenile taken into custody
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department announced that Whiteville-resident Caron Antwan Robinson died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital on Monday, September 5. An unnamed juvenile has been taken into custody. Police write that they responded to the 700 block of West Burkhead Street at...
myhorrynews.com
Loris teen dies in Longs wreck
A Loris teen died in a single-vehicle wreck in the Longs area Saturday morning, authorities said. Jonah Prince, 19, died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to a news release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on S.C. 905 near Sarvis Farm...
19-year-old killed in crash on Highway 905 near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning along Highway 905 near Longs, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Jonah Prince, 19, of Loris, died after the single-vehicle crash at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, McSpadden said. The crash happened near Sarvis Farm Road, which is near the […]
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate ‘incident’ in Richlands
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate what they are calling an “incident” that happened Saturday night in Richlands. Officials tell WNCT they responded to Huffmantown Road off Richlands Highway. There were a number of emergency vehicles at a home on the road. The area was blocked off during the […]
WECT
Multi-vehicle incident leaves U.S. 74/76 eastbound lanes closed near Whiteville
The City of Wilmington is set to increase the rates for public parking in the area as listed in its Fiscal Year 2022-2023 recommended budget. All but one council member voted in favor of the first reading of the budget, and the final vote to adopt the budget will be held on June 21.
WITN
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
