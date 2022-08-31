ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly, NC

columbuscountynews.com

Felon Allegedly Tries to Ram CCSO vehicles

Drugs, cash and two firearms were found in a convicted felon’s vehicle after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop Aug. 30. Alton Terrell Smith, 37, with addresses in Bolton and Hallsboro, was held under $455,000 secured bond. He was charged with two counts each of trafficking heroin and cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for drug activities, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, felony flee to elude arrest, assault on an officer, and driving violations.
HALLSBORO, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Juvenile in Custody in Monday Murder

A Whiteville man was found shot to death in the 700 block of Burkhead Street Monday (today), and a juvenile has been taken into custody. Caron Antwan Robinson was found around 12:35 p.m., Whiteville Police said in a press release. He was transported to Columbus Regional, where he later died.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Burgaw Chief of Police charged with embezzlement

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for Burgaw has been charged with embezzlement. The State Bureau of Investigation says it received a request in March from the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff to investigate Edward Charles Gibson.
BURGAW, NC
WBTW News13

2 juveniles, 1 adult shot during Robeson County house party

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and one adult were shot Saturday night at a house party in Robeson County, according to Maxton police. Police were called at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday to a house party on West Rockingham Road for reports of multiple people shot. Police found that three people were injured. The Robeson […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Man dies after being hit by car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man died Tuesday morning after being hit by a car in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Paul Chavis, 56, died after he was hit by a car just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on Oxendine School Road, Lewis said. Chavis was walking […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Documents: Surveillance video captured fatal stabbing of hemp store clerk

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The fatal stabbing of a Surf City hemp shop employee was captured on the store’s surveillance video, recently filed court documents reveal. Charles Michael Haywood, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the killing of 42-year-old Margaret Bracey last month.
SURF CITY, NC
whiteville-news.com

Narcotics passing through the Eastern portion of Columbus County under investigation.

Whiteville, NC – During the months of July and August 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Eastern portion of Columbus County. On August 29, 2022, Vice-Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence located on Andrew Jackson Highway in Bolton. During the search, investigators located over three (3) and one half (1/2) ounces of methamphetamine. As a result, Charles Allen Lewis III, 51, of the residence was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking Schedule II Controlled Substance; felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Methamphetamine; felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance; and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Lewis received a $250,000.00 secured bond.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Horry County police ask for tips after man found shot dead

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is asking for tips after a man was found shot dead on Friday. Berlie Leonard Michael, 51, was found dead near Dewitt Road and Sandhill Lane at about midnight Friday in the Wampee area, according to police. Police said the investigation shows Michael died from […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police seeking information after man found dead in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Monday morning in Lumberton. Police said 46-year-old Tony Jacobs was found just before 1 a.m. on Seneca Street. Authorities said a preliminary investigation did not reveal any visible traumatic injuries. They said they...
LUMBERTON, NC
WECT

Whiteville man dies from injuries, juvenile taken into custody

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department announced that Whiteville-resident Caron Antwan Robinson died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital on Monday, September 5. An unnamed juvenile has been taken into custody. Police write that they responded to the 700 block of West Burkhead Street at...
WHITEVILLE, NC
myhorrynews.com

Loris teen dies in Longs wreck

A Loris teen died in a single-vehicle wreck in the Longs area Saturday morning, authorities said. Jonah Prince, 19, died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to a news release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on S.C. 905 near Sarvis Farm...
LONGS, SC
WBTW News13

19-year-old killed in crash on Highway 905 near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning along Highway 905 near Longs, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Jonah Prince, 19, of Loris, died after the single-vehicle crash at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, McSpadden said. The crash happened near Sarvis Farm Road, which is near the […]
LONGS, SC
WITN

Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

