Read full article on original website
Related
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Stormy set-up continues
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana continues to be influenced by a stalled-out storm system keeping storms in the forecast again today. Skies remain mostly cloudy this afternoon with occasional showers and storms. Storm chances are around 50%. Areas that stay mainly dry top out in the low 80s with highs...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Holiday weekend forecast
INDIANAPOLIS — The long holiday weekend is here. It will be warm and muggy with highs in the 80s through Labor Day. We have taken 90 degrees out of the forecast for Saturday due to cloud cover and the chance of a few afternoon storms especially south. It won't...
Pat Sullivan: Make sure you're grilling safely this holiday weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — The last holiday weekend of summer is upon us, which means another chance to break out the grill. Whether your grill of choice is gas or charcoal, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden shares tips on how to do your outdoor cooking safely. If propane is...
WTHR
Operation Football Band of the Week: Decatur Central High School
INDIANAPOLIS — We're back with Week 3 of Operation Football, and it wouldn't be the same without a Band of the Week!. The Decatur Central High School Marching Band and Guard performed for us this week. Decatur Central hosts Whiteland Friday night on Operation Football. Check out their band's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Award-winning Indianapolis author uses books to raise awareness and inspire
INDIANAPOLIS — Leah Johnson is feeling pretty good after winning the Indiana Authors Award for Young Adult fiction this year. Her breakout novel, “You Should See Me in a Crown,” tells the story of a young Black girl in a small town in Indiana, fighting for a chance at an education, while falling for a fellow contestant for prom queen.
WTHR
Bushka throws 4 TDs in Butler rally over St. Thomas (Fla)
INDIANAPOLIS — Bret Bushka threw for four scores in the second half and Butler rallied to beat NAIA-member St. Thomas (Florida) 31-26 in the debut of first-year Bulldogs coach Mike Uremovich on Saturday. Bushka threw touchdowns of 21, 63, 3 and 8 yards to Jeremy Johnson, Tyler Adams, Cameron...
Case of missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on show streaming on discovery+
INDIANAPOLIS — The story of a woman who disappeared without a trace in Indianapolis in 2021 will be told in the season 10 premiere episode of "Disappeared," a series on discovery+ that shines a light on missing persons cases. The episode, titled, “Vanished in the Night,” chronicles the disappearance...
Meet Kass, the new 'VP of Happiness' at Roncalli High School
INDIANAPOLIS — Roncalli High School is treating its students with a particularly good boy who has worked exceptionally hard to be named the school's first facility dog. That good boy goes by many names. His given name is Kass, but Roncalli said you can call him the "vice president of happiness," too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indianapolis mother uses sickle cell battle to inspire others
INDIANAPOLIS — Lena Harvey describes herself as a proud wife and mother. She moved to Indianapolis when she was a child after she was born in Chicago. "Here, I definitely found a great home among the people," Harvey said. When Harvey was just 4 years old, she was diagnosed...
Emily Cline shares easy, quick recipe for banana Snickers
INDIANAPOLIS — Have you ever experienced a dessert crisis? Local food influencer Emily Cline, better known as Ecline_Eats on Instagram, has faced this unpleasant situation and learned (the hard way) how to solve the problem using a quick and easy recipe for banana Snickers. "These are my favorite to...
Already over capacity, IACS takes in 28 dogs from Indianapolis home
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services took in more than two dozen dogs from a home Friday, despite being over capacity. The shelter said they responded to a request for assistance, which led to 28 dogs being brought into their facility. “This large intake is forcing us to put...
Indy DPW: Trash, recycling service will operate on slide schedule due to Labor Day holiday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is reminding Marion County residents that Labor Day is a city holiday and a solid waste holiday. That means curbside recycling, residential, and heavy trash service will operate on a slide schedule. Here's the slide schedule that Indy residents can expect...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 killed, 2 wounded in separate Indianapolis shootings Friday and early Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating several shootings that left three people dead and two injured over a span of about three hours Friday night into Saturday. Violence in Indianapolis is something Pastor Charles Harrison knows all too well. For the past 23 years, he and his group, the...
16-year-old girl wounded in east Indianapolis shooting Sunday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the report of a person shot in the 3700 block of East Washington Street at 3 a.m. Sunday. The officers found a 16-year-old girl who appeared to have been shot.
Man killed in crash with semi-truck on I-65 in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A Tennessee man was killed in a crash when his car hit a semi-truck and burst into flames on I-65 in Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon. Indiana State Police said 28-year-old Eduard Chekhun of Sevierville, Tennessee, was driving a BMW at a high rate of speed when he came upon stopped traffic.
Indianapolis Animal Care Services gets funding to build new facility
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services received $3 million in funding to help build a new animal care facility. It's big news for IACS, which has been consistently challenged with overcrowding, forcing it to send desperate pleas for adoptions so it doesn't have to turn to euthanasia. “Today is...
IMPD: 1 killed, 1 critically injured in Sunday evening shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Sunday. Police were called to a shooting just before 5:45 p.m. at 4281 N. High School Road, which is the address for the building that Express Pantry is located in, just north of 38th Street.
Queen of Free: What you should know before making a major purchase
INDIANAPOLIS — Labor Day weekend means there are shopping deals to be had, but the Queen of Free cautions some purchases can really add up. If you're shopping for a major item for your home, this weekend or any other, there are some things to keep in mind to keep your finances on track.
1 person critically injured in west Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital late Friday. Dispatchers got a report of a person shot around 9:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane, which is near West Washington Street and I-465. Officers found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
1 dead, 5 injured in multiple-vehicle crash on Indy's south side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person died and five more people were injured in a four-vehicle crash Saturday night on the south side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers responded to a report of a crash near U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 3. According to a preliminary investigation,...
Comments / 0