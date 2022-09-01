ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Stormy set-up continues

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana continues to be influenced by a stalled-out storm system keeping storms in the forecast again today. Skies remain mostly cloudy this afternoon with occasional showers and storms. Storm chances are around 50%. Areas that stay mainly dry top out in the low 80s with highs...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Holiday weekend forecast

INDIANAPOLIS — The long holiday weekend is here. It will be warm and muggy with highs in the 80s through Labor Day. We have taken 90 degrees out of the forecast for Saturday due to cloud cover and the chance of a few afternoon storms especially south. It won't...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Operation Football Band of the Week: Decatur Central High School

INDIANAPOLIS — We're back with Week 3 of Operation Football, and it wouldn't be the same without a Band of the Week!. The Decatur Central High School Marching Band and Guard performed for us this week. Decatur Central hosts Whiteland Friday night on Operation Football. Check out their band's...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Illinois State
Bloomington, IN
Bloomington, IN
Indiana Sports
WTHR

Bushka throws 4 TDs in Butler rally over St. Thomas (Fla)

INDIANAPOLIS — Bret Bushka threw for four scores in the second half and Butler rallied to beat NAIA-member St. Thomas (Florida) 31-26 in the debut of first-year Bulldogs coach Mike Uremovich on Saturday. Bushka threw touchdowns of 21, 63, 3 and 8 yards to Jeremy Johnson, Tyler Adams, Cameron...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Meet Kass, the new 'VP of Happiness' at Roncalli High School

INDIANAPOLIS — Roncalli High School is treating its students with a particularly good boy who has worked exceptionally hard to be named the school's first facility dog. That good boy goes by many names. His given name is Kass, but Roncalli said you can call him the "vice president of happiness," too.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Emily Cline shares easy, quick recipe for banana Snickers

INDIANAPOLIS — Have you ever experienced a dessert crisis? Local food influencer Emily Cline, better known as Ecline_Eats on Instagram, has faced this unpleasant situation and learned (the hard way) how to solve the problem using a quick and easy recipe for banana Snickers. "These are my favorite to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man killed in crash with semi-truck on I-65 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A Tennessee man was killed in a crash when his car hit a semi-truck and burst into flames on I-65 in Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon. Indiana State Police said 28-year-old Eduard Chekhun of Sevierville, Tennessee, was driving a BMW at a high rate of speed when he came upon stopped traffic.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 person critically injured in west Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital late Friday. Dispatchers got a report of a person shot around 9:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane, which is near West Washington Street and I-465. Officers found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

