Hot and dry Labor Day in Southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot and dry weather will be the theme for most Southern Arizona this Labor Day. In the Tucson metro area, overnight lows will be in the 70s. Highs will hit the 100s. Storm chances are expected to pick back up later in the week and...
Man drowns in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They say a visitor called 911...
