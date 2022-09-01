Read full article on original website
411mania.com
CM Punk & Young Bucks Reportedly Involved In Backstage Altercation After AEW All Out Media Scrum
CM Punk’s tirade during the AEW All Out media scrum reportedly led to an altercation between himself and the Young Bucks. As reported last night, Punk went off on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the executive vice presidents over the report in July alleging that some backstage believed Cabana’s contract was nearly not renewed as a result of Punk and Cabana’s personal issues. Punk alleged that the EVPs were the people who leaked that information, saying they were “irresponsible” and “should’ve f**king known better,” and took shots at Page by calling him an “empty-headed idiot, who has never done anything in the business” who went into business for himself during Page and Punk’s feud leading into Double or Nothing.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Retains Undisputed Title Thanks to Solo Sikoa Interference at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)
– Drew McIntyre had all of Cardiff, Wales behind him tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle, but it was not enough to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns was successful in beating McIntyre for the match, thanks to interference from what appears to be the newest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa.
411mania.com
AEW News: Injury Updates on CM Punk & Christian Cage After All Out, Malakai Black Note
– Injury updates are available on both CM Punk and Christian Cage following Sunday’s AEW All Out PPV. PWInsider reports that it appeared backstage that Punk banged up his elbow during the main event match with Jon Moxley. Punk could be seen checking his elbow during the match. Additionally,...
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley Says Her Heel Turn Was Important So Things Didn’t Get Stale
Rhea Ripley is enjoying her turn to the dark side, noting that needed to happen so things didn’t get stale. Ripley, who went heel when she joined The Judgment Day at WrestleMania Backlash in May, spoke with Inside the Ropes and said that she felt she was “becoming too lovey-dovey” and needed to change things up.
411mania.com
Ruby Soho Suffers Broken Nose At AEW All Out
Ruby Soho came away from the AAA Mixed Tag Team Title match at AEW All Out not only without a title, but with a broken nose. Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo defeated Soho and Ortiz in the opening match of the Zero Hour pre-show when Melo hit Soho with a Tay-KO, then pinned her.
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Says MJF Will Be One Of AEW’s Top Babyfaces Soon
Chris Jericho loved MJF’s return at AEW All Out, and he predicts that MJF will be a top babyface very soon in the company. Jericho spoke at the post-show media scrum and was asked about MJF’s return on the show. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
Tony Khan On His Decision To Bring Back MJF At AEW All Out
MJF made his return to AEW TV at All Out last night, and Tony Khan discussed the decision to bring the heel back during the post-show media scrum. MJF hadn’t been seen since the episode of AEW Dynamite after Double or Nothing, where he had cut a promo telling Khan to “fire” him amid a host of reported issues between the two regarding MJF’s contract. During the scrum, Khan was asked about MJF’s return in the Casino Ladder Match and the show-closing reveal that he was back.
411mania.com
Luchasaurus Betrays Jungle Boy, Rejoins Christian Cage At AEW All Out
Luchasaurus is back on the dark side as he turned on Jungle Boy at tonight’s AEW All Out. Luchasaurus interrupted Jungle Boy’s entrance for the latter’s match against Christian Cage, chokeslamming him onto the stage and then carrying him to ringside on Cage’s orders before dropping him through a ringside table.
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Defeats Bryan Danielson At AEW All Out
The Liontamer defeated the American Dragon as Chris Jericho beat Bryan Danielson at AEW All Out. Jericho defeated Danielson at Sunday’s PPV, picking up the win as Daniel Garcia watched from the back after a back and forth battle with the Judas Effect. After the match, the rest of...
411mania.com
The Elite Crowned Inaugural Trios Champions At AEW All Out
The Elite are your inaugural AEW Trios Tag Team Champions following their match at AEW All Out. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks beat Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds to capture the titles in the finals of the tournament on tonight’s PPV. The finish came when Hangman...
411mania.com
Spoilers On Pre-show Plans For Tonight’s WWE Raw
Fightful Select reports a number of plans underway for tonight’s WWE Raw from Kansas City. Bobby Lashley is prepped to defend his United States Title in a cage match. This is reportedly a component in Triple H’s continuing plan to lend credibility for the United States Title as a program prize.
411mania.com
Bryce Remsburg Details His Role Backstage in AEW, Talks Tony Khan’s Passion For Wrestling
Bryce Remsburg has a backstage role in addition to his referee work in AEW, and he discussed that role in a new interview. Remsburg appeared on Off the Top Rope and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On what separates Tony Khan from other promoters: “The word...
411mania.com
Liv Morgan Enjoys Playing the Underdog, Wants to See Sarah Logan Return to WWE
Liv Morgan has been booked as the underdog in her Smackdown Women’s Title feuds so far, and she says that’s how she likes it. Morgan spoke with Gorilla Position at Clash at the Castle over the weekend and talked about playing the role of the underdog, who she’d like to see return to WWE and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 Review
Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years and that means it is time for one of the biggest WWE shows of the year. The main event is a showdown between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, with McIntyre almost having to win. Other than that, Sheamus vs. Gunther should be a heck of a hoss fight. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Drew McIntyre Warns Tyson Fury To Stay Out Of His Match at WWE Clash At The Castle
Drew McIntyre knows Tyson Fury will be at ringside for his match at WWE Clash At The Castle, and he has some advice for Fury. Fury spoke with Gorilla Position for a new interview from Cardiff and talked about how Fury, who has teased a match with McIntyre, will be at ringside. McIntyre made fun of Fury accidentally calling the event Battle at the Castle, saying:
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Reveals What He Said At AEW Backstage Talent Meeting, Says Going Into Business For Yourself Would Be Unacceptable Under Vince McMahon
Chris Jericho spoke to the media during the AEW All Out post-show media scrum and was asked by WrestlingInc about the mandatory backstage talent meeting this week at which Jericho spoke. Jericho said he tried to remind talent of how special AEW is and that going into business for yourself is unacceptable. Highlights from his comments are below.
411mania.com
Dark Match Results From NXT Worlds Collide
Two dark matches took place before tonight’s NXT Worlds Collide PPV. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place, which may be matches for this week’s NXT Level Up:. * Charlie Dempsey defeated Bodhi Hayward. * Stacks defeated Ikemen Jiro.
411mania.com
Hall’s Rampage Review – 9.2.22
It’s the final show before All Out and now we get to find out who else is in the Trios Titles tournament final. Hangman Page is subbing in for the injured Evil Uno, who was taken out by a pair of crutches shots on Dynamite. With that rather intense injury out of the way, let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Ricky Starks Talks Team Taz Breakup, Says “It Was Time To Move On”
Ricky Starks recently put in an appearance on the Battleground Podcast and shared his perspective on the group’s dissolution after Powerhouse Hobbs turned on him (per Wrestling Inc). “I think the catalyst of all of it was Hobbs, if we’re being frank here, but I don’t think there was disappointment at all. I think it was time to move on,” Starks said. The turn occurred on AEW Dynamite in July, and Starks had a chance to get back at Hobbs on the most recent AEW All Out. You can see the full podcast episode below.
411mania.com
AEW Seemingly Had Interest In Signing Johnny Gargano Prior To WWE Return
With Johnny Gargano’s surprise return to WWE as one of the latest in a series of former talents now current with the promotion once more, reports state the company had maintained an interest in re-acquiring the performer for the entirety of his absence from their roster (per Fightful Select). While there were a number of rumors that he was considering signing with a different company, ultimately Gargano chose to renew his connection with WWE, now on par with the main roster of stars.
