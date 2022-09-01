Golf can be a roller-coaster ride for even the best players, and Morgan Agriesti has been making the most of his white-knuckle senior season with the Bexley boys squad. Agriesti’s potential was on display with a 69 in the Bob Darwin Memorial during a drizzly 18 holes Sept. 3 at Westchester. It was the Lions’ annual invitational, and Agriesti came away with the right shots.

