New Orleans, LA

Jeanne Borg
4d ago

I worked at Chicago O'Hare you had to keep your hair up and no jewelry except for a watch which was needed steel toe boots were also needed she should have better maintained her hair.

Rene Tryan-Bigford
4d ago

There had to have been rules in place about unsecured hair around machinery. Someone dropped the ball in not enforcing it. Condolences to her friend's and family.....

DPatte6268
4d ago

safety first of course but the full details were not disclosed so we don't know exactly what happened.she may done this many times without consequence. sorry for the loss may she rest in peace.

Shine My Crown

Louisiana Woman Dies After Hair Gets Caught in Conveyor Belt at New Orleans Airport

Twenty-six-year-old Jermani Thompson began her day like any other but the day ended in tragedy after a freak accident led to her death. On the evening of August 30, Thompson, a baggage handling supervisor at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, was unloading luggage off a Frontier Airlines flight when her hair got stuck in a conveyor belt. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead from sustained injuries. According to GAT Airline Ground Support – the ground services company Thompson worked for – long hairstyles “should be worn pulled back” and off the face and neck, according to its employee handbook. It is unclear how her hair was worn the day of the incident.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
BET

Louisiana Woman Dies After Her Hair Gets Stuck In Airport Belt Loader

A tragic incident at the airport in New Orleans left one woman dead and her family shocked and in disbelief at the freak accident that caused her death. Jermani Thompson, 26, was working as a baggage handling supervisor at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on the evening of Aug. 30 and was unloading luggage from an arriving Frontier flight. But just before 10:30 p.m., her hair got tangled in the machinery of the belt loader. She was sent to the hospital and died due to her injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Woman is killed at New Orleans airport in tragic on-the-job accident

KENNER, La. — 26-year-old Jermani Thompson was working as a baggage handling supervisor Tuesday night. Her team was unloading a Frontier flight shortly before 10:30 p.m., when, according to her employer, Thompson's hair got tangled in the machinery of the belt loader. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 90

Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit and Run Crash on US 90. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on September 2, 2022, around 3:30 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a hit and run crash on the upper level of US 90B west (Westbank Expressway) near Ames Boulevard in Jefferson Parish. Two unidentified adult males were killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS

Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joey J. Stevenson, age 40, from New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022, with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi college community mourns death of graduate killed in ‘belt unloader’ accident at New Orleans airport

The Tougaloo College community is mourning the loss of one of its graduates who was killed in a workplace accident at the New Orleans International airport. NBC News reports that ground worker Jermani Thompson was helping offload an aircraft at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport when her hair became entangled with the machinery of a belt unloader. The accident reportedly happened at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses

Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Tropical Storm Danielle forms after record quiet stretch

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in nearly two months a tropical system has developed in the Atlantic Basin. Tropical Storm Danielle has been named over the far North Atlantic and is expected to become the seasons first hurricane. The forecast track meanders Danielle over the open ocean before it slowly lift north and goes out to sea. As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Danielle could become a strong Cat 1 or maybe even a Cat 2 hurricane by next week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yana Bostongirl

One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway

Did you know that the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway holds the Guinness World Record for the longest bridge over water?. Opened for traffic in 1956, this spectacular bridge spans nearly 24 miles from Metairie to Mandeville in LA. Some drivers may find the bridge, a mere 16 feet above the water, thrilling while others may find it unsettling especially when dry land completely disappears from the view.
MANDEVILLE, LA
