Jeanne Borg
4d ago
I worked at Chicago O'Hare you had to keep your hair up and no jewelry except for a watch which was needed steel toe boots were also needed she should have better maintained her hair.
Rene Tryan-Bigford
4d ago
There had to have been rules in place about unsecured hair around machinery. Someone dropped the ball in not enforcing it. Condolences to her friend's and family.....
DPatte6268
4d ago
safety first of course but the full details were not disclosed so we don't know exactly what happened.she may done this many times without consequence. sorry for the loss may she rest in peace.
Louisiana Woman Dies After Hair Gets Caught in Conveyor Belt at New Orleans Airport
Twenty-six-year-old Jermani Thompson began her day like any other but the day ended in tragedy after a freak accident led to her death. On the evening of August 30, Thompson, a baggage handling supervisor at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, was unloading luggage off a Frontier Airlines flight when her hair got stuck in a conveyor belt. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead from sustained injuries. According to GAT Airline Ground Support – the ground services company Thompson worked for – long hairstyles “should be worn pulled back” and off the face and neck, according to its employee handbook. It is unclear how her hair was worn the day of the incident.
