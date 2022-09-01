Twenty-six-year-old Jermani Thompson began her day like any other but the day ended in tragedy after a freak accident led to her death. On the evening of August 30, Thompson, a baggage handling supervisor at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, was unloading luggage off a Frontier Airlines flight when her hair got stuck in a conveyor belt. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead from sustained injuries. According to GAT Airline Ground Support – the ground services company Thompson worked for – long hairstyles “should be worn pulled back” and off the face and neck, according to its employee handbook. It is unclear how her hair was worn the day of the incident.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO