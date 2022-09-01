ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

‘Limited’ Outage at U.S. Refinery Triggers Gas Supply Fears in 4 States

By Primary Author: Jody MacPherson @JEmphatically
theenergymix.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Industry
State
Illinois State
Local
Indiana Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Michigan Business
Whiting, IN
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Kentucky Business
State
Wisconsin State
City
Whiting, IN
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Wisconsin Industry
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Industry
Whiting, IN
Business
Local
Illinois Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Eric Holcomb
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy