MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate three critically missing girls. They are 11-year-old Jakareia Maclin, who was last seen on Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. near 48th and Vliet Street in Milwaukee. Jakareia is described as a female, Black, 5' tall, weighing 125 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes, and medium length braided black hair. It is not known what she is wearing.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO