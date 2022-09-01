ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IL

fox32chicago.com

Illinois comptroller Susana Mendoza tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO - Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said Sunday she's tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. In a statement Sunday afternoon, Mendoza said she tested positive Sunday morning for COVID-19. The comptroller added she has been vaccinated and received a booster shot. Mendoza, 50, encouraged everyone to get...
ILLINOIS STATE
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Commissioner Denise Williams issued false and misleading public statements disguised as truth –

Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County, IL. (ECWd) – We started looking at the Veterans Assistance Commission (“VAC”) of Will County after being informed of allegations of a $495,000 no-bid contract given to a company who had not even been legally formed when the grant was approved, and whose owner was friends with the VAC Superintendent at the time, and the contract was paid in full up front and was for social media and marketing of the VAC to Will County Veterans. Add to that, further allegations indicated the Superintendent resigned after FOIA requests for information on the grant, the business owner shuttered her website, and removed all of her money from the bank she had been using for decades.
WILL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Mokena Dunkin' employee reported missing

MOKENA, Ill. - A 19-year-old Dunkin' employee was reported missing from Mokena Monday morning. Harsh N. Patel arrived at work in the 18700 block of Wolf Road, but did not enter the business, police said. Patel's vehicle was last seen on a license plate reader camera in the Wilmington area.
MOKENA, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Wetlands Project: An International Triumph

Editor’s Note: Linda Masters’s leadership in the O’Hare Wetlands Mitigation Project is the focus of our second article on Openlands. The first of the series, published August 14, featured Jerry Adelmann and the Re-Wilding of the Museum Campus. Restoration Specialist Linda Masters had been at her job...
WILL COUNTY, IL
959theriver.com

Rebuild Illinois Announces Major Projects for Will County

Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple projects in Will County that are underway or planned to begin in the near future. Six major projects represent a total investment of $50 million under the state of Illinois’ Rebuild Illinois plan. Projects and traffic...
WILL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Celebrating Labor Day weekend at the beach Sunday? Stay out of Lake Michigan

CHICAGO - Chicago-area residents are being warned to stay out of Lake Michigan if they go to the beach on Sunday to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service said that "choppy waves will make swimming dangerous at Lake Michigan beaches [Saturday] evening through Sunday. Stay dry when waves are high!"
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K

The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

PHOTOS: 36 Rescued Beagle Pups Arrive at Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society

Dozens of sweet, smiley, floppy-eared beagles arrived at Chicago's Anti-Cruelty Society overnight Friday as part of a national effort to rescue 4,000 Beagles from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia. According to a spokesperson, the 36 1-year-old Beagle puppies were recently rescued from Envigo, a research and breeding facility...
CHICAGO, IL
cbs2iowa.com

Not wearing a mask is a 'manifestation' of racism, Illinois professor says

DEKALB, Ill. (TND) — Students who refuse to wear masks while attending class will be asked to leave, the syllabus from a Northern Illinois University (NIU) physics professor reportedly says, adding that going maskless is "a manifestation of ableism and racism." The class instructions from Professor Jahred Adelman were...
DEKALB, IL

