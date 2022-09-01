Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda MarenChicago, IL
What is the Harvest Moon? How and when to watch for it in the Chicago area this SeptemberJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Pilot Program Provides Ticket Debt Relief For Low-Income MotoristsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Some of the Best Pizza in the Midwest Can be Found Inside this Unassuming Eatery in IllinoisTravel MavenChicago, IL
3 Amazing Parks to Explore in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Related
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Tiffany Henyard’s Good Burger “Not In Good Standing” With Secretary of State –
We previously wrote about Tiffany Henyard’s bounced check to the South Suburban College for the past due commissions her company, Good Burger,” owed the college under contract. On further review of Good Burger, we found its business registration to be “Not In Good Standing” with the Illinios Secretary...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago-area students from Jackson State University organize water drive for Mississippi city
CHICAGO - Several Jackson State University students have returned to Chicago because of the water crisis in that Mississippi city, and now they are rallying Chicago-area residents for help. Chicago philanthropist Early Walker has been working with the students to organize a three-day "Help Jackson Now" water drive in the...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois comptroller Susana Mendoza tests positive for COVID-19
CHICAGO - Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said Sunday she's tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. In a statement Sunday afternoon, Mendoza said she tested positive Sunday morning for COVID-19. The comptroller added she has been vaccinated and received a booster shot. Mendoza, 50, encouraged everyone to get...
A Genius in Illinois Made a Tiny Home Office in His Backyard
Many people dream about building an office onto their home so they have a separate space to work out of without having to drive miles to an office building. One Illinois genius took that a step further and built a tiny home office and parked it in his backyard and he's shared pictures to prove it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Commissioner Denise Williams issued false and misleading public statements disguised as truth –
Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County, IL. (ECWd) – We started looking at the Veterans Assistance Commission (“VAC”) of Will County after being informed of allegations of a $495,000 no-bid contract given to a company who had not even been legally formed when the grant was approved, and whose owner was friends with the VAC Superintendent at the time, and the contract was paid in full up front and was for social media and marketing of the VAC to Will County Veterans. Add to that, further allegations indicated the Superintendent resigned after FOIA requests for information on the grant, the business owner shuttered her website, and removed all of her money from the bank she had been using for decades.
House explosion in rural northern Illinois kills 2 people
Two people have died in a house explosion in rural northern Illinois, authorities said. First responders were called at 11:25 a.m. Saturday to the explosion about 80 miles from of Chicago
fox32chicago.com
Chicago High School for Agricultural Science receives new horses for its campus
CHICAGO - A new partnership means it's time to giddy up at one Far South Side high school. The Chicago High School for Agricultural Science received three new Quarter Horses on its campus in Mount Greenwood. They are from the National Latino Farmers and Ranchers. Within hours, kids were riding.
fox32chicago.com
Mokena Dunkin' employee reported missing
MOKENA, Ill. - A 19-year-old Dunkin' employee was reported missing from Mokena Monday morning. Harsh N. Patel arrived at work in the 18700 block of Wolf Road, but did not enter the business, police said. Patel's vehicle was last seen on a license plate reader camera in the Wilmington area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
classicchicagomagazine.com
Wetlands Project: An International Triumph
Editor’s Note: Linda Masters’s leadership in the O’Hare Wetlands Mitigation Project is the focus of our second article on Openlands. The first of the series, published August 14, featured Jerry Adelmann and the Re-Wilding of the Museum Campus. Restoration Specialist Linda Masters had been at her job...
This 2-Acre Pumpkin Pop Up Is Coming to Illinois, And It’s Fall AF
We all love fall. The temperatures change to something more comfortable, the leaves change, pumpkin and apple cider everything, and people are just cheerier. Illinois is about to host the most fall pop up, possibly of all time, and it opens in just a few weeks. What Is It?. Jack's...
Cluster of Legionnaires' Cases Possibly Tied to Suburban Church: Illinois Health Officials
A cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases have been reported in a Chicago suburb, believed to be linked to an area church, health officials revealed Friday. The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Stickney Public Health District said they were investigating a cluster of cases in Burbank, Illinois. The cases...
Aloha Poke Co. Expanding to Deerfield and Mt. Prospect
This will expand the company's hometown footprint to ten stores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
959theriver.com
Rebuild Illinois Announces Major Projects for Will County
Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple projects in Will County that are underway or planned to begin in the near future. Six major projects represent a total investment of $50 million under the state of Illinois’ Rebuild Illinois plan. Projects and traffic...
fox32chicago.com
Celebrating Labor Day weekend at the beach Sunday? Stay out of Lake Michigan
CHICAGO - Chicago-area residents are being warned to stay out of Lake Michigan if they go to the beach on Sunday to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service said that "choppy waves will make swimming dangerous at Lake Michigan beaches [Saturday] evening through Sunday. Stay dry when waves are high!"
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K
The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
fox32chicago.com
Yes, the Great Lakes can have rip currents. How safety advocates are educating swimmers
CHICAGO - Many of us think of lakes as safer for swimming and boating versus the ocean with its various waves and currents. However, the Great Lakes are so big that wind churns up waves and rip currents that can compete with those found in oceans. This year alone, 84...
Downer's Grove library receives threats over drag-themed bingo event
Downers Grove police have been keeping a close eye on the public library following threats over a planned drag-themed bingo night for teenagers next month.
NBC Chicago
PHOTOS: 36 Rescued Beagle Pups Arrive at Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society
Dozens of sweet, smiley, floppy-eared beagles arrived at Chicago's Anti-Cruelty Society overnight Friday as part of a national effort to rescue 4,000 Beagles from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia. According to a spokesperson, the 36 1-year-old Beagle puppies were recently rescued from Envigo, a research and breeding facility...
cbs2iowa.com
Not wearing a mask is a 'manifestation' of racism, Illinois professor says
DEKALB, Ill. (TND) — Students who refuse to wear masks while attending class will be asked to leave, the syllabus from a Northern Illinois University (NIU) physics professor reportedly says, adding that going maskless is "a manifestation of ableism and racism." The class instructions from Professor Jahred Adelman were...
