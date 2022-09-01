Read full article on original website
Related
Sam’s Club makes major update due to its self-checkout – but customers are divided as change could cost them more money
SAM's Club has announced it will hike its membership prices starting next month for the first time in almost a decade. Marketing officer Ciara Anfield told RetailWire that Sam's Club, which is owned by Walmart, had increased fees due to its quality products and rising costs, including upgraded self-checkout. She...
Woolworths introduces new feature at self-serve checkouts - but the move is already dividing customers
Woolworths shoppers were shocked by the grocery giant's new self-serve checkout machines, but the move has already divided customers who say the supermarket giant needs to hire workers. A video uploaded on Saturday showed the new machines which feature larger bagging spaces and room to park a small trolley over...
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Time Out Global
Ken Japanese Restaurant in Novena has a new Hokkaido hairy crab bento lunch set
Not much seems to go on in Goldhill Plaza – it’s one of those age-old landmarks that’ve stood in Novena for what seems like eons. But surprisingly, many of the eateries housed in this unassuming building have made a strong name for themselves: Da Luca, Two Men Bagel House, and now, Ken Japanese Restaurant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global
The 10 best thrift stores and resale shops in San Francisco
Score great finds and save a few bucks at the best thrift stores in San Francisco, arguably the best vintage city in the US. San Francisco is arguably one of the best places for thrift shopping — with residents who have an eclectic style and many well-to-do locals who choose to resale their luxury items, you're bound to find a gem among the racks.
Time Out Global
Little Farms Katong has a new plant-based menu for meatless Mondays
With gourmet grocery store Little Farms jumping on the plant-based food bandwagon, leading a vegan or vegetarian diet becomes simpler than ever. They've taken it upon themselves to fully embrace meatless Mondays for the month of September. And when it's a five-course menu featuring the likes of a battered "squid",...
Popular Japanese retail clothing chain set to open first store location in US this fall
A popular Japanese retail clothing store chain with more than 450 locations, mainly located in Asia, will be opening its first store location in the United States this fall. GU is a Japanese discount clothing store chain that has hundreds of store locations throughout Asia. However, until now, the popular clothing brand has not ventured into the United States.
We’re supermarket shoppers, our easy trick to discover what product is best value & it’s not always the cheaper item
IF you were to spot two seemingly similar items on the supermarket shelves where one is slightly cheaper, it would seem natural to put the one that cost less straight into your basket. But did you know you could actually be getting worse value for your money by simply relying...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Velour tracksuits and non-wired bras out as shoppers put lockdown behind them
Non-wired bras, velour tracksuits, jigsaws and wall-mounted desks have fallen out of favour with British shoppers as they put the lockdown lifestyle behind them, annual John Lewis sales figures suggest.The retailer’s annual How We Shop, Live And Look report suggests customers are “casting off the trappings of a life in lockdown” with sales of non-wired bras down by a third, sales of loungewear velour tracksuits falling by 50% and wall-mounted desks removed from sale altogether, as “we reclaimed our homes and left the office at the office”.Households also appear to have had enough of jigsaws, with sales down 68% on...
Real Simple
The Best-Selling Eyeglass Wipes on Amazon Are Just 6 Cents Each for One More Day
Eyeglasses come in many shapes, sizes, and uses. Some help us see things more clearly while others protect our eyes from the sun, but all of them need to have crystal clear lenses in order to do their jobs. Rubbing smudged glasses on your shirt is a quick and easy way to scratch them, so having a lens wipe handy at all times is highly recommended—but not always the case.
Fast Company
The worst idea in food? Expiration dates
Before ending up on a European supermarket shelf, an avocado has effectively emitted 1.3 kilograms of carbon into the atmosphere. Its production alone consumes 60 gallons of water. Despite this, the fruit will often be discarded as household waste. Wastage occurs at each stage of the food supply chain, but...
Time Out Global
Australia is getting its first-ever Ikea Plan and Order Point shop
You haven't truly entered adulthood until the idea of going to Ikea makes you more excited than a big night out on the town. Hangovers, move aside: it's time to colour-coordinate our tea towels and couch cushions and curate a pantry so organised that even Marie Kondo is in awe.
Do You Have To Tip Every Time You’re Faced With the Option at Checkout?
It's happened to everyone -- you're presented with an iPad to pay for your purchase and a screen appears asking how much you want to tip. The problem is, you're at a coffee shop, bakery, fast food...
Comments / 0