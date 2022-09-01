ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The 10 best thrift stores and resale shops in San Francisco

Score great finds and save a few bucks at the best thrift stores in San Francisco, arguably the best vintage city in the US. San Francisco is arguably one of the best places for thrift shopping — with residents who have an eclectic style and many well-to-do locals who choose to resale their luxury items, you're bound to find a gem among the racks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Little Farms Katong has a new plant-based menu for meatless Mondays

With gourmet grocery store Little Farms jumping on the plant-based food bandwagon, leading a vegan or vegetarian diet becomes simpler than ever. They've taken it upon themselves to fully embrace meatless Mondays for the month of September. And when it's a five-course menu featuring the likes of a battered "squid",...
Popular Japanese retail clothing chain set to open first store location in US this fall

A popular Japanese retail clothing store chain with more than 450 locations, mainly located in Asia, will be opening its first store location in the United States this fall. GU is a Japanese discount clothing store chain that has hundreds of store locations throughout Asia. However, until now, the popular clothing brand has not ventured into the United States.
Velour tracksuits and non-wired bras out as shoppers put lockdown behind them

Non-wired bras, velour tracksuits, jigsaws and wall-mounted desks have fallen out of favour with British shoppers as they put the lockdown lifestyle behind them, annual John Lewis sales figures suggest.The retailer’s annual How We Shop, Live And Look report suggests customers are “casting off the trappings of a life in lockdown” with sales of non-wired bras down by a third, sales of loungewear velour tracksuits falling by 50% and wall-mounted desks removed from sale altogether, as “we reclaimed our homes and left the office at the office”.Households also appear to have had enough of jigsaws, with sales down 68% on...
The Best-Selling Eyeglass Wipes on Amazon Are Just 6 Cents Each for One More Day

Eyeglasses come in many shapes, sizes, and uses. Some help us see things more clearly while others protect our eyes from the sun, but all of them need to have crystal clear lenses in order to do their jobs. Rubbing smudged glasses on your shirt is a quick and easy way to scratch them, so having a lens wipe handy at all times is highly recommended—but not always the case.
The worst idea in food? Expiration dates

Before ending up on a European supermarket shelf, an avocado has effectively emitted 1.3 kilograms of carbon into the atmosphere. Its production alone consumes 60 gallons of water. Despite this, the fruit will often be discarded as household waste. Wastage occurs at each stage of the food supply chain, but...
Australia is getting its first-ever Ikea Plan and Order Point shop

You haven't truly entered adulthood until the idea of going to Ikea makes you more excited than a big night out on the town. Hangovers, move aside: it's time to colour-coordinate our tea towels and couch cushions and curate a pantry so organised that even Marie Kondo is in awe.
