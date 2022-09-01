Read full article on original website
Chelsea Police and RCSO arrests man accused of stabbing woman in stomach
CHELSEA, Okla. — Chelsea Police Department (CPD) and Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) arrested a 24-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman in her home on Saturday. CPD said they went out to a stabbing call on Saturday afternoon and meet the victim, Patricia Blossom. Blossom said that she was stabbed by 24-year-old Nikolas Petersen and showed CPD a small stab wound to her stomach.
Broken Arrow man arrested on multiple counts of molestation
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow man has been arrested on five counts of Lewd Molestation and one count of Lewd or Indecent Proposal to a Child. On Saturday morning, Michael Burdett was arrested by Broken Arrow Police Department. According to OSCN, the alleged crimes occurred in a...
TPD investigating fatal attempted burglary
When officers arrived on scene they found an adult male at the bottom of the stairs dead from a gunshot wound.
1 In Custody After Leading Tulsa Police On Chase On ATV
Tulsa Police engaged in a chase with two people who were riding on ATVs near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road on Saturday night. According to the police, the people on the ATVs were running stop signs and driving into oncoming traffic. Police took one of the suspects into...
Two wounded in shooting, home invasion in south Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Two people were wounded in a shooting and home invasion early Monday, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police responded to a shooting at a home near 81st and Yale around 5 a.m. The residents in the home told police that two people broke into the home and...
Tulsa police searching for truck involved in fatal hit & run
When officers arrived they found the deceased victim but the suspect who struck her with their blue pickup truck fled the scene.
Owasso Police Release Details About Robbery, Chase On Highway 169
Owasso Police said two suspects who led officers on a chase Thursday after a robbery were driving a stolen car with stolen items inside. Police said Thomas Bear and Paige Lottinville had drugs and guns in the car, along with stolen IDs and credit cards. A witness called them when...
RCSO arrests man accused of raping 10-year-old girl
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains descriptions of child sex abuse. Jordan Welch is in Rogers County jail after he was arrested for several rape charges. Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton called the incident disturbing. “When we see an individual, a grown man, take advantage...
news9.com
OHP: Missing 22-Year-Old Man Located
--- Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers issued an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) on Sunday for a missing person who is believed to be in imminent danger. Troopers are searching for 22-year-old Tyreyon Hurt who has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder.
Four-year-old boy involved in Pryor crash dies from his injuries, family says
TULSA, Okla. — A four-year-old boy who was involved in a car accident in Pryor last week has died from his injuries, his family said on Sunday. Sevyn Nelson, 4, died on Saturday at a Tulsa hospital, a family spokesperson told FOX23. Three other children and the children’s mother were also involved in the crash on Aug. 30.
KTUL
Arrest by Pryor officer caught on camera leads to controversy
TULSA, Okla. — After the video of an arrest in Pryor went viral, the family of the man arrested said he was a victim of police brutality. Charles Burrow, 37, was arrested Monday after he was accused of drunk driving. Burrow's sister, Sara, was sent the video -- which...
Collinsville Police Arrest 2 Burglary Suspects For Breaking Into Storage Units
Collinsville Police arrested a man and woman who they said were caught breaking into storage units. Police said it may have been an inside job. Collinsville Police said they found out about the burglary because an off-duty Rogers County deputy was driving by, and saw sparks flying. Police said that...
Fundraiser announced for children involved in Pryor crash
TULSA, Okla. — A fundraiser has been announced for the family involved in a crash in Pryor earlier this week. Four children along with their mother were traveling to visit family, according to the GoFundMe page. Police said the minivan the family was in was stopped at a traffic...
News On 6
Police Arrest 2 In Connection To Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old Near Downtown Tulsa Landmark
--- Tulsa Police said an 18-year-old woman died Sunday morning after being shot during a fight near the "Center of the Universe." TPD identified the victim as Serenity McAdoo on Monday. Officers said someone called police just before 3 a.m. about hearing gunshots and seeing kids running. Tulsa investigators said...
KTUL
Crooks compromise local US Postal Service mailboxes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There are a few Tulsa post office mailboxes out of service because crooks compromised them, a U.S. Postal Inspector said. Two mailboxes are taped off at 91st and Sheridan and one closed at 51st and Sheridan. U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Ecker says he knows two...
Owasso Police Chase Ends On Highway 169
Rush-hour traffic is backed up for miles along Highway 169 Thursday afternoon after a police chase ended near 41st street. Police took a man and woman into custody. An Owasso police cruiser was also damaged during the chase. This is a developing story.
Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly holding woman against her will, assault
Authorities say they have arrested an Oklahoma man following a terrifying incident.
Tulsa man dies after collision with semi in gas station parking lot
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma High Patrol is investigating after a Tulsa man died following a collision with a semi over the weekend in Lincoln County. Troopers responded to a collision involving a semi and car at the Phillips 66 in Chandler on the Turner Turnpike on Saturday.
Highway 169 lanes back open after pursuit ended in crash
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/01; 7:33 p.m.) — Two people are in custody after a police chase that started at an Owasso Sam’s Club and ended in a crash on Highway 169 in east Tulsa. Owasso Police Department Lt. Nick Boatman said a witness reported to police...
Broken Arrow residents concerned with residential speeding can utilize traffic program
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Speeding in residential neighborhoods is a common complaint from concerned residents, the City of Broken Arrow says. The legal speed limit on all Broken Arrow city residential streets is 25 mph, even if the road does not have a posted speed limit sign. Speed limit...
