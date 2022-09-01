ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Chelsea Police and RCSO arrests man accused of stabbing woman in stomach

CHELSEA, Okla. — Chelsea Police Department (CPD) and Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) arrested a 24-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman in her home on Saturday. CPD said they went out to a stabbing call on Saturday afternoon and meet the victim, Patricia Blossom. Blossom said that she was stabbed by 24-year-old Nikolas Petersen and showed CPD a small stab wound to her stomach.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

RCSO arrests man accused of raping 10-year-old girl

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains descriptions of child sex abuse. Jordan Welch is in Rogers County jail after he was arrested for several rape charges. Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton called the incident disturbing. “When we see an individual, a grown man, take advantage...
news9.com

OHP: Missing 22-Year-Old Man Located

--- Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers issued an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) on Sunday for a missing person who is believed to be in imminent danger. Troopers are searching for 22-year-old Tyreyon Hurt who has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder.
KTUL

Arrest by Pryor officer caught on camera leads to controversy

TULSA, Okla. — After the video of an arrest in Pryor went viral, the family of the man arrested said he was a victim of police brutality. Charles Burrow, 37, was arrested Monday after he was accused of drunk driving. Burrow's sister, Sara, was sent the video -- which...
KTUL

Crooks compromise local US Postal Service mailboxes

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There are a few Tulsa post office mailboxes out of service because crooks compromised them, a U.S. Postal Inspector said. Two mailboxes are taped off at 91st and Sheridan and one closed at 51st and Sheridan. U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Ecker says he knows two...
