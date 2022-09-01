ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Due to low revenue, Bryan's cat cafe is on its 9th life

By Rebecca Fiedler
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdZeb_0hdQHVBb00

This week marks the one year anniversary of H&J's Tea House cat cafe in Bryan, and unfortunately, low profits may cause the business to shut its doors within a few weeks.

Nataliia Sviazinska and Sasha Korostyshevskyi, two Texas A&M graduate students from Ukraine, were excited to visit H&J's on Wednesday. They are currently unable to keep cats at their own apartments, and coming to this tea house serves a purpose greater than just providing a good boba.

“You know how there are service animals?" Sviazinska pointed out. "My understanding is every animal is a little bit of a service animal because they help to relax you.”

“I still have a cat back home, my parents still have her," shared Korostyshevskyi. "I was probably like 10 or 11 years old when they got her... For me this is an opportunity to interact with cats, because I love cats.”

While the cat cafe has brought joy to customers like them and provided a home for rescues and retired show cats, things are looking grim for the future of H&J's, as the company shared publicly through their Facebook page, asking the community for support.

"Beforehand we were doing fine," shared Olivia Burnett, cafe manager. "It’s not a profitable thing. All we have to do is break even. But as soon as summer hit, we weren’t making enough revenue to make rent.”

Burnett is a TAMU undergraduate student. Most of the employees of the cafe are Aggie or Blinn College students, she said. But the business relies on local college students for more than just staffing.

“I think a lot of [the problem] is just that we’re in a college town, and summer is going to be more difficult because not everyone stays in town," Burnett said.

She noted that marketing and word-of-mouth might have been better had the business advertised more directly as being a 'cat cafe,' a place where patrons can enjoy tea and pet animals.

The business has picked back up recently, and employees hope to bring in interest with profit shares. If H&J's closes soon, however, the animals will be split up, Burnett said – some rehomed, some adopted by staff, and some returned to their breeders.

Now, they have to hope that more customers will come.

Comments / 4

Related
KBTX.com

Weekend Gardener: ‘Rejuvenating’ plants now for fall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - “Summer’s been really rough on our plants.”. Skip Richter with Texas A&M AgriLife says now is the time to prepare and rejuvenate them for the fall season. “Roses are a good example. Summer’s really taken its toll. You’ll see tip and margin burn...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Police invesitgating crash on Silver Hill Road

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47. Three people including a baby were involved in the accident. A portion of Silver Hill Road has been shut down. Bryan police are still investigating this crash but sources...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

DPS Reports Weekend Crash On OSR Killed A Bryan Man

A Bryan man was killed in a head on crash Saturday morning just after six a.m. on OSR near FM 46. DPS reports for an unknown reason, an eastbound SUV was in the westbound lane and struck a westbound pickup. The driver of the SUV who was killed was identified...
BRYAN, TX
B93

A Ghost Town in Reverse? Welcome to Winkelmann, Texas

Around four miles east of Brenham, Texas near Chappell Hill in Washington County, there is a weird little ghost town with a strange history. In fact, Winkelmann, Texas was never even a real town to begin with, according to the definition of what makes one. How to Build a Ghost...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Bryan, TX
Lifestyle
City
Bryan, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Bryan, TX
Business
KWTX

Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A coach for the C.H Yoe High School football team has been arrested. Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron. Emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle in the roadway. Five people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Lopez was...
CAMERON, TX
fox44news.com

Two found dead in Bryan homicide

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Bryan Police Department is investigating a double homicide. The Bryan Police Department received a report at approximately 6:28 p.m. Sunday of a traffic accident at the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road. After first responders arrived on scene, two deceased victims were found with apparent gunshot wounds. A third victim was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan for treatment.
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Blinn College#Service Animals#Breeders#H J#Tea House#Texas A M#Tamu#Aggie
KBTX.com

One person injured following a shooting in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night. The incident took place in the 700 block of West Virginia Street around 10 p.m. Navasota Police released a statement confirming that one person was injured during the shooting and was transported to a local...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Marines prepare for flyovers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Students had the opportunity to get a close up of two of the four helicopters that will being doing the flyovers at Kyle Field and Aggie Park on Saturday. The flyover’s will be done by Marine Light Attack Squadron 773, a reserve unit...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses now open in Conroe, Montgomery

MoCo Food Hall is located at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Here is a round up of businesses now open in Conroe and Montgomery. 1. The Facialist opened Sept. 1 at 2105 Maurel Drive, Ste. 119, Conroe. The business offers a variety of facials, such as age-defying, chemical peels and oxygen infusion. Other services include eye masks, LED light therapy and specialty peels. Customers can book an appointment through the website. 936-444-2416. www.thefacialist.net.
CONROE, TX
kwhi.com

ONE INJURED AFTER SHOOTING IN NAVASOTA

The Navasota Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left one person injured. Police responded around 10 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers arrived and found an injured victim, who was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment. The department did not...
NAVASOTA, TX
fox44news.com

Three-county pursuit nets marijuana and arrests

Milam County, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County deputies used spike strips to stop a car which led DPS troopers through three counties – leading to the recovery of over five pounds of marijuana and the arrest of two people. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it all started in...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

AUTO TRAIN CRASH IN MAGNOLIA

Just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, two males driving a Crown Victoria went around the cross arms that were down at Melton and Buddy Riley in Magnolia. The vehicle was struck by a southbound freight train. Both males were transported in stable condition to Memorial Hospital in the Woodlands.
MAGNOLIA, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy