Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
abc12.com
Child found wandering alone in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating after a child was found wandering alone Sunday morning. A Good Samaritan found the 6-year-old boy around 9:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Saginaw Street and took him to a nearby gas station until police arrived. The child was taken...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Decomposed body found in alley behind Detroit home
DETROIT – A decomposed body was found Sunday morning in an alleyway behind a Detroit home. Police say a human body was discovered at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, in an alley on Colefax Avenue, between Tireman and Warren avenues. The body had apparently decomposed. Investigators weren’t immediately...
deadlinedetroit.com
Lawsuit: Black Woman Alleges White Metro Detroit Bank Workers Wouldn't Deposit Casino Jackpot Check
Lizzie Pugh, a Black Detroit public schools retiree, has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that white employees at Fifth Third Bank in Livonia refused to cash and deposit her slot machine jackpot check. She won it during a church outing to the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant.
Tv20detroit.com
Police: Suspect rams stolen SUV into Detroit police cruisers
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A search is underway Monday morning for a suspect who rammed a stolen SUV into two Detroit police cruisers overnight. Police say, a stolen white SUV pulled into a pump at the Citgo Gas Station on 8 Mile Road and Glastonbury on Detroit’s westside early Monday morning when the vehicle was surrounded by police. Instead of surrendering, the driver rammed into not one, but two police vehicles before running away.
Teen missing over two weeks back home with family
(CBS DETROIT) - A Commerce Township teen missing for more than two weeks is back home with her family after she was found in Detroit on Saturday.Laken Elizabeth Lewis, 15, was reported missing after she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Wixom on August 18. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office received a tip and officers eventually located Lewis in northwest Detroit in the company of several people."We appreciate the feedback we received from the public and the hard work of our Detectives that located this missing young girl and recovered her safely in Detroit," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a press release.
fox2detroit.com
Family pleads for justice for son fatally shot while pumping gas in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The last thing Dymaris Jones was doing when he was gunned down is fill up his car at a gas station in April. The 27-year-old had been at a location on Seven Mile when a black Dodge Charger pulled up next to him and a suspect wielding an assault rifle got out and fired several shots. Jones would die from his injuries.
fox2detroit.com
Harper Woods man charged in murder of mom and her boyfriend • Labor Day lineups • Justice for Dymaris Jones
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Both the Detroit Jazz Fest and Arts Beats and Eats have a full schedule for the final day the holiday weekend. The Labor Day weekend ends a full line-up in both downtown Royal Oak and on the riverfront in the Detroit. Both of the holiday weekend...
Man dead, woman critically injured in roll-over crash along I-94 in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A man is dead after he was ejected during a roll-over crash and struck by another vehicle along I-94 in Detroit early Monday morning.According to Michigan State Police, witnesses saw a vehicle driving reckless down the westbound lanes of I-94 near Harper before it ran off the roadway and overturned. Witnesses also said that the male driver transferred children from his to another vehicle before taking off on foot.As troopers were responding to the scene, they found a pedestrian struck on the east bound lanes of I-94 near Gratiot. Further investigation showed the victim was the driver of the overturned vehicle. The driver who hit the man stayed on the scene and was cooperative with police.A female passenger inside the overturned vehicle was taken to an area hospital with a critical head injury. She has not been identified. The children involved in the crash have been located and were unharmed.No identities have been released.Michigan State Police is asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.
20-Year-Old Brody Thompson Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Pontiac (Pontiac, MI)
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a man and injured a young female in Pontiac Sunday morning. The crash happened on northbound Woodward Avenue [..]
fox2detroit.com
Woman's murder caught on camera • Ohio dad fatally shoots daughters ex breaking in • Monday storm aftermath
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Highland Park woman's murder was caught on security cameras near her home, an Ohio dad fatally shoots his daughter's ex-boyfriend as he breaks into their front door, and thousands of people were without power after last Monday's storm aftermath: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
deadlinedetroit.com
Honor Roll Student, 16, Identified as Detroit Shooting Spree Fatality
Ja’Miyah Lawrence, 16, has been identified as one of the fatalities in a random shooting spree on Detroit’s west side a week ago. Lawrence was killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday near Margareta and Wyoming avenues., WDIV reports. Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, of Detroit is charged in the...
fox2detroit.com
Ecorse brothers rescue man from house fire
ECORSE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Earlier this week Darrius and Malachi Freeman of Ecorse had a day they won’t soon forget. "We thought about it for like a week now, we're still thinking about it. It was just crazy," Darrius said. Darrius, 21, and 19-year-old brother Malachi say had...
Girl, 16, identified as last victim in random Detroit shooting spree
A 16-year-old girl has been identified as the final victim of a random shooting spree that left three people dead and another wounded a week ago Sunday on Detroit's north side. The Detroit Police Department confirmed that the previous unidentified victim is Ja'Miyah Lawrence after she was identified by her...
The Oakland Press
Missing girl is found safe and back at home in Commerce Township
A teenager from Commerce Township who had been missing for more than two weeks is safe and back to her family. Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives found her Saturday and brought her back home. “Laken Elezabeth Lewis, 15, was found safe in northwest Detroit today by sheriff’s detectives from the...
Auto shop burns as firefighters battle late morning blaze in Macomb County
A vehicle service shop in Warren went up in flames Friday morning, blocking traffic in the area as fire crews rushed to extinguish the blaze.
Man hit, killed by vehicle while fleeing rollover crash in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, MI -- A driver involved with a rollover crash near Detroit Monday morning was hit and killed by another vehicle while he was walking away from the scene, police said. At about 1:20 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to a rollover crash...
Family members hold vigil for Detroit shooting victim Chayne Lewis Lee
Family members of Chayne Lewis Lee hosted a vigil Saturday evening in honor of his life. The 28-year-old was shot and killed about 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 28 near Seven Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue after suspected gunman Dontae Ramon Smith randomly shot him, police say. Mothers, aunts, cousins and...
24-year-old man fleeing from Detroit police shot by homeowner on her porch
A suspect running from police Thursday evening was shot after he stopped on a porch and the homeowner open fired. Detroit police said to FOX 2 that the incident started as a crash investigation the night of Sept. 1 when officers attempted to pull
Tv20detroit.com
DPD: Carjacking suspect rams two police cars, nearly runs over officer
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are actively searching for the driver of a stolen SUV and an additional unknown passenger in connection to the Sunday night incident involving two police cruisers that were rammed into by the stolen vehicle. Sunday night at 11:40 p.m., an undercover Detroit officer saw...
Authorities believe alcohol, speed were factors in Pontiac crash that killed young man, injured 18-year-old passenger
A young man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after a single-car crash in Pontiac early Sunday morning. Officials believe alcohol and speed played a role in the crash that killed 20-year-old Brody Thompson of Brown City, Mich.
