Inkster, MI

abc12.com

Child found wandering alone in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating after a child was found wandering alone Sunday morning. A Good Samaritan found the 6-year-old boy around 9:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Saginaw Street and took him to a nearby gas station until police arrived. The child was taken...
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Decomposed body found in alley behind Detroit home

DETROIT – A decomposed body was found Sunday morning in an alleyway behind a Detroit home. Police say a human body was discovered at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, in an alley on Colefax Avenue, between Tireman and Warren avenues. The body had apparently decomposed. Investigators weren’t immediately...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Police: Suspect rams stolen SUV into Detroit police cruisers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A search is underway Monday morning for a suspect who rammed a stolen SUV into two Detroit police cruisers overnight. Police say, a stolen white SUV pulled into a pump at the Citgo Gas Station on 8 Mile Road and Glastonbury on Detroit’s westside early Monday morning when the vehicle was surrounded by police. Instead of surrendering, the driver rammed into not one, but two police vehicles before running away.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Teen missing over two weeks back home with family

(CBS DETROIT) - A Commerce Township teen missing for more than two weeks is back home with her family after she was found in Detroit on Saturday.Laken Elizabeth Lewis, 15, was reported missing after she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Wixom on August 18. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office received a tip and officers eventually located Lewis in northwest Detroit in the company of several people."We appreciate the feedback we received from the public and the hard work of our Detectives that located this missing young girl and recovered her safely in Detroit," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a press release.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Family pleads for justice for son fatally shot while pumping gas in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The last thing Dymaris Jones was doing when he was gunned down is fill up his car at a gas station in April. The 27-year-old had been at a location on Seven Mile when a black Dodge Charger pulled up next to him and a suspect wielding an assault rifle got out and fired several shots. Jones would die from his injuries.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man dead, woman critically injured in roll-over crash along I-94 in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A man is dead after he was ejected during a roll-over crash and struck by another vehicle along I-94 in Detroit early Monday morning.According to Michigan State Police, witnesses saw a vehicle driving reckless down the westbound lanes of I-94 near Harper before it ran off the roadway and overturned. Witnesses also said that the male driver transferred children from his to another vehicle before taking off on foot.As troopers were responding to the scene, they found a pedestrian struck on the east bound lanes of I-94 near Gratiot. Further investigation showed the victim was the driver of the overturned vehicle. The driver who hit the man stayed on the scene and was cooperative with police.A female passenger inside the overturned vehicle was taken to an area hospital with a critical head injury. She has not been identified. The children involved in the crash have been located and were unharmed.No identities have been released.Michigan State Police is asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Honor Roll Student, 16, Identified as Detroit Shooting Spree Fatality

Ja’Miyah Lawrence, 16, has been identified as one of the fatalities in a random shooting spree on Detroit’s west side a week ago. Lawrence was killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday near Margareta and Wyoming avenues., WDIV reports. Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, of Detroit is charged in the...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ecorse brothers rescue man from house fire

ECORSE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Earlier this week Darrius and Malachi Freeman of Ecorse had a day they won’t soon forget. "We thought about it for like a week now, we're still thinking about it. It was just crazy," Darrius said. Darrius, 21, and 19-year-old brother Malachi say had...
ECORSE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

DPD: Carjacking suspect rams two police cars, nearly runs over officer

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are actively searching for the driver of a stolen SUV and an additional unknown passenger in connection to the Sunday night incident involving two police cruisers that were rammed into by the stolen vehicle. Sunday night at 11:40 p.m., an undercover Detroit officer saw...
DETROIT, MI

