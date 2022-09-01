Read full article on original website
Dacia Jogger By Camperiz Is A Tiny RV With Lots Of Features
In Europe, companies like Camperiz from Spain are taking the Dacia Jogger and converting it into a compact camper. This little van has several advantages as an RV. First, the vehicle is affordable, and there's a decent amount of interior space. The combination is a good recipe for folks looking for a motorhome at a reasonable price for weekends in the wilderness.
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Exterior Design Fully Revealed
It's the dawn of Maserati's electric era as the next-generation GranTurismo will usher in the "Folgore" lineup of models without a combustion engine. In a surprisingly revealing teaser video, the electric GT is shown devoid of any camouflage to reveal a sleek yet familiar design. We can easily spot the charging port below the left taillight where the owner will juice up the battery for 100 miles in 10 minutes or 100 kilometers in five minutes.
Top RVs On RVshare To See If Vanlife Is Right For You
Social media’s version of #vanlife may have sold you on the lifestyle’s glamorous side, but the reality between Instagram snaps can be more sobering. Vanlife isn’t for everyone; only a certain type of person chooses to live in a space meant for delivering packages. So if you’re considering buying or building a camper van, you owe it to yourself, your spouse, and your bank account to try it out on a temporary basis by renting one from RVshare first.
Toyota Yaris Cross GR Sport Debuts For Europe With Tuned Suspension
The Toyota Yaris Cross is a compact crossover that fits below the C-HR in the brand's lineup in some markets. To make the little vehicle more exciting, the automaker is introducing a mildly sporty GR Sport variant to the range. Pre-sales start in Europe in the third quarter of this year. No pricing details are available at this time.
Citroen My Ami Tonic Is A Funky Take On Electric Microcar
While not widely available in the United States, the Citroen Ami is one of our favorite new vehicles. It is a cute fully electric microcar that can be driven by 14-year-olds without driving licenses in some European countries. It is now ready to be launched in the United Kingdom and there’s a new special edition model to celebrate the market launch in the UK.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV costs $105,550, offers up to 305 miles of range
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will start at $105,550, including destination, and will deliver a maximum estimated range of 305 miles when it arrives at U.S. dealerships this fall. Both figures apply to the base EQS 450+ version, which uses a single motor that sends 355 hp and 419 lb-ft...
Apple iPhone 14's redesign and new colors revealed in leak
In a nutshell: As anticipation grows for the new iPhone 14 lineup, a new leak may have revealed the final design ahead of Apple's launch event. The leak shows the iPhone 14 Pro's dual punched-hole design and a new shimmering purple finish that changes color tones when viewed from different angles.
2023 Nissan Kicks Unveiled With Higher Price, More Standard Tech
Even the base model has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. First launched in Brazil in 2016, the Nissan Kicks replaced the Juke in the company’s North American model range starting in 2018. About three years later, the crossover was facelifted with a new front-end design and new technologies, and now it is ready to enter the 2023 model year. It doesn’t bring visual revisions, though there are changes in the equipment and pricing.
Skoda Unveils New Logo And Brand Identity
Skoda, the Czech manufacturer of practical and reasonably priced vehicles, has a new logo. It comes as a continuation of the brand’s new design language unveiled with the Vision 7S concept and is said to be the biggest change in Skoda’s identity in the last 30 years. Fueling...
Porsche Could Be Planning Panamera EV As Larger Taycan Alternative
Spy shots have revealed Porsche is planning a series of updates for the Panamera, but the future might have something greater in store for the sporty liftback. A new report from Autocar claims an electric version is in the works on the same Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) that'll underpin Zuffenhausen’s recently announced seven-seat SUV. The dedicated EV platform will also be put to good use for the second-generation Taycan coming later this decade.
2024 Ford Mustang Sings A V8 Song In Latest Instagram Teaser
The latest teaser for the 2024 Ford Mustang gives us our best taste of the sound of the new pony car's V8 engine. We don't have to wait too long to see the whole thing because the unveiling is on September 14. Judging by this teaser, the new Mustang makes...
Mercedes-AMG GLB35 Facelift Spied Keeping Changes Under Camo
We only saw the refreshed Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class at the beginning of August. Now, we're getting a look at the AMG 35 variant of the boxy, compact crossover in these new spy shots. As you'd expect for an AMG model, the GLB35 wears the Panamericana grille with vertical slats. Although, the...
Mercedes Vito Facelift Spied Hiding EQV-Inspired Fascia
Mercedes-Benz is advancing with the development of its refreshed light commercial vehicle lineup. After completely overhauling the Citan/T-Class duo, the Stuttgart-based automaker continues with the larger Vito and its electric EQV equivalent. We spied the latter earlier this year and now we can take an early look at its combustion-powered cousin.
Kia EV9 Rendering Previews Imposing Electric Family Hauler
In November last year, Kia previewed its largest and most luxurious electric vehicle to date with the EV9 concept. This machine will soon morph into a production model which is currently under development. We’ve seen a number of spy photos with the EV9 and now it’s time to take an early look at the final design of the family hauler.
Caracat Luxurious Camper Extends RV Life From Land To Open Waters
Over 70 percent of our planet's surface is covered in water, which means only a quarter is meant for vehicles with wheels. If you're into RV life, that means the places you can go to are limited compared to what the Earth has to offer. But why stop at a...
2023 BMW M2 Teased Ahead Of October 11 Official Debut
Next month will mark the beginning of the end for BMW M's cars powered solely by combustion engines as the new M2 (G87) will be the final model from the performance division to do away with electrification. Teased extensively in recent months, the sports coupe has returned in a new official preview depicting a high-end version with M Performance Parts. Notable upgrades include the rear wing, center-mounted exhaust tips, and bronze 1000M wheels.
2024 Ford Mustang 3D Rendering Imagines Next-Gen Model Parked Roadside
The launch of the next-generation Ford Mustang is happening soon. But up until now, we still don't have any definite detail about the model's design apart from the teasers that came out. That said, there are a lot of speculative renderings making rounds on the interwebs. We, at Motor1.com, also...
Gordon Murray Working On "Hybridization, Electrification, Hydrogen"
Gordon Murray Automotive – the supercar automaker founded in the United Kingdom in 2017 by formed McLaren designer Gordon Murray – is perhaps best known for its high-revving 12-cylinder engines. The company’s two products, the T.50 and T.33, are old-school hardcore performance machines with naturally aspirated V12 mills but it seems that the process of electrification in the automotive industry won’t pass around the automaker.
Best Renderings For The Week Of August 29
Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all. Here at...
2023 Nissan Z Can Be Yours For Just $30, But You Have To Build It
Tamiya has decades of experience building plastic scale models, and it has a reputation for making kits with a high level of fit and finish. The company now announces a 1/24-scale version of the new 2023 Nissan Z with neat features for making painting easier. Sales begin in December 2022 at a price of 4,180 yen ($30.53 at current exchange rates).
