Social media’s version of #vanlife may have sold you on the lifestyle’s glamorous side, but the reality between Instagram snaps can be more sobering. Vanlife isn’t for everyone; only a certain type of person chooses to live in a space meant for delivering packages. So if you’re considering buying or building a camper van, you owe it to yourself, your spouse, and your bank account to try it out on a temporary basis by renting one from RVshare first.

