Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

28-year-old Devon Causey reaches for pro card

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - From college athlete, to businessman, to one of the top bodybuilders in the country, it's without question 28-year-old Devon Causey is making a name for himself. After facing down points in his life, the Kentucky State alumnus found a way to shine his light and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Napoleonic Days 1804-1815 comes to the Old Fort

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Old Fort transformed into the Napoleonic Age this weekend for a lesson in French history. “The term guerrilla warfare actually comes from the Peninsular War, which is what we’re re-enacting today. The guerrillas, which means little war, they were Spanish citizens, Spanish peasants, Spanish aristocrats too, who supported the Spanish king and wanted to fight against the French Conquerors,” Cooper Reed with Brigade Napoleon said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Humane Fort Wayne shelters 25 more rescued beagles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Humane Fort Wayne rescued 25 more beagles this week from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. All 25 beagles are female, and most of them birthed litters before turning one year old. The dogs didn’t even have names. A tattoo inside each of their ears was the only way to tell them apart.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Part of East Wayne Street will close for sewer work

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- East Wayne Street between Glasgow Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard will close Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 a.m. This will last about 90 days as crews work on storm water and sewer upgrades. It is part of the Consent Decree and Long-Term Control Plan to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

2 trapped in semi rollover crash on highway in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were trapped inside of a semitrailer that rolled off a highway exit ramp Sunday morning in Fort Wayne, according to a Facebook post from the Southwest Allen County Fire District. The fire district responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports of a semi...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Mastodons held scoreless in battle with Eastern Illinois

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Purdue Fort Wayne led 17-6 in total shots on Sunday (Sept. 4) at the Hefner Soccer Complex but ultimately fell 1-0 to Eastern Illinois. The Mastodons also held a 7-3 edge in corner kicks which helped result in a 10-1 advantage in shots in the second half.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Chase from New Haven to Huntington includes 3 stop sticks, middle fingers, and paint thinner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after police said he led them on a chase from New Haven to Huntington. It was just after 11 p.m. Sunday night when a New Haven Police officer was dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle. A caller said a red Dodge Caravan was parked in the driveway of a home for 4 hours and he believed people inside were using drugs, according to a probable cause affidavit.
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

Portion of I-69 blocked, in 2nd semi rollover crash of the day

(WANE) – A section of I-69 northbound was blocked off in the right lane after a semitruck crashed about four miles north of Fort Wayne, INDOT announced Saturday afternoon. Allen County Police sent out a public safety alert just before 3 p.m. cautioning drivers to avoid the area near the 321.5 mile-marker near Vandolah Road. According to the alert, a semi was turned over on the highway.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Semi turns corner ‘too fast’, rolls over on road in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a semitrailer rollover crash on Friday. The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Freightliner was traveling on US 6 when it came to the corner of CR 61 “too fast” before making the turn, DeKalb County police said. The semi and its metal scrap load rolled over on its side as a result.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

One woman hospitalized following Elkhart county crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:40 a.m. on Mishawaka Road, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A 60-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound in a 2006 Toyota Prius while approaching the intersection of Mishawaka Road and Benham Avenue. The Prius was...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Teen who gunned down woman when he was 15 handed 80 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He shot and killed a woman at Fort Wayne apartment complex when he was 15 years old. Now he’s going to prison for what could be the rest of his life. Superior Court Judge Steven Godfrey sentenced Dawann Martin Jr. to 80 years...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne man sentenced to 121 months in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 121 months in prison for drug trafficking. Starsky Guin, 45, of Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to case documents, Guin distributed between 5 and 50 grams of methamphetamine...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WIBC.com

Police Search of Wabash River May Be Connected to Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. Divers were seen in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians. The Murder Sheet reports the search is...
PERU, IN

