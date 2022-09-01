Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wfft.com
Labor Day Picnic returns to Headwaters Park after two-year break
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Labor Day has arrived, so Fort Wayne is celebrating with the return of its annual picnic. The line more than a hundred people long isn’t waiting for a concert or sporting event. They’re here for the 2022 Labor Day Picnic. "[The line of...
wfft.com
28-year-old Devon Causey reaches for pro card
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - From college athlete, to businessman, to one of the top bodybuilders in the country, it's without question 28-year-old Devon Causey is making a name for himself. After facing down points in his life, the Kentucky State alumnus found a way to shine his light and...
wfft.com
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival bringing thousands back to Auburn for weekend
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) - Thousands of tourists are rolling into Auburn this week for the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. This city of less than 15,000 people is bringing in about 10,000 more in tourists, and it’s all thanks to the cars. The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival is sending the...
wfft.com
Napoleonic Days 1804-1815 comes to the Old Fort
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Old Fort transformed into the Napoleonic Age this weekend for a lesson in French history. “The term guerrilla warfare actually comes from the Peninsular War, which is what we’re re-enacting today. The guerrillas, which means little war, they were Spanish citizens, Spanish peasants, Spanish aristocrats too, who supported the Spanish king and wanted to fight against the French Conquerors,” Cooper Reed with Brigade Napoleon said.
wfft.com
Humane Fort Wayne shelters 25 more rescued beagles
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Humane Fort Wayne rescued 25 more beagles this week from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. All 25 beagles are female, and most of them birthed litters before turning one year old. The dogs didn’t even have names. A tattoo inside each of their ears was the only way to tell them apart.
wfft.com
The Locker Room: High School Football Week 3
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The FOX 55 Sports team brought you action from 15 local high school football games in this week's edition of The Locker Room.
WANE-TV
Traffic back to normal at Jefferson, Fairfield after kid hit on bike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police and firefighters responded to a report of a child hit by a car near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue Friday night. According to police at the scene, the child was taken to a hospital, but the belief is that the...
WANE-TV
Councilman Glynn Hines to commissioners: Find another place to build jail, not in the southeast
Fort Wayne councilman-at-large Glynn Hines appeared before the Allen County Commissioners Friday to reiterate his displeasure that a new county jail is proposed at Adams Center and Paulding roads within close proximity and visibility of four public schools. “Most importantly, based on the citizens southeast, specifically, they are terrorized by...
wfft.com
Part of East Wayne Street will close for sewer work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- East Wayne Street between Glasgow Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard will close Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 a.m. This will last about 90 days as crews work on storm water and sewer upgrades. It is part of the Consent Decree and Long-Term Control Plan to...
wfft.com
The Amazing Fall Fun returns for the season with Jurassic corn maze and more
WATERLOO, Ind. (WFFT) — Fall activities are kicking off in northeast Indiana. The Amazing Fall Fun is back for the season with a pumpkin patch, sunflower experience, and Jurassic Park-themed corn maze. Food trucks, duck races, barnyard bowling and so much more are also available to give you the...
WANE-TV
2 trapped in semi rollover crash on highway in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were trapped inside of a semitrailer that rolled off a highway exit ramp Sunday morning in Fort Wayne, according to a Facebook post from the Southwest Allen County Fire District. The fire district responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports of a semi...
wfft.com
Mastodons held scoreless in battle with Eastern Illinois
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Purdue Fort Wayne led 17-6 in total shots on Sunday (Sept. 4) at the Hefner Soccer Complex but ultimately fell 1-0 to Eastern Illinois. The Mastodons also held a 7-3 edge in corner kicks which helped result in a 10-1 advantage in shots in the second half.
WANE-TV
Chase from New Haven to Huntington includes 3 stop sticks, middle fingers, and paint thinner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after police said he led them on a chase from New Haven to Huntington. It was just after 11 p.m. Sunday night when a New Haven Police officer was dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle. A caller said a red Dodge Caravan was parked in the driveway of a home for 4 hours and he believed people inside were using drugs, according to a probable cause affidavit.
WANE-TV
Portion of I-69 blocked, in 2nd semi rollover crash of the day
(WANE) – A section of I-69 northbound was blocked off in the right lane after a semitruck crashed about four miles north of Fort Wayne, INDOT announced Saturday afternoon. Allen County Police sent out a public safety alert just before 3 p.m. cautioning drivers to avoid the area near the 321.5 mile-marker near Vandolah Road. According to the alert, a semi was turned over on the highway.
WANE-TV
Semi turns corner ‘too fast’, rolls over on road in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a semitrailer rollover crash on Friday. The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Freightliner was traveling on US 6 when it came to the corner of CR 61 “too fast” before making the turn, DeKalb County police said. The semi and its metal scrap load rolled over on its side as a result.
WANE-TV
Mom from FW drives drunk, crashes on interstate with 2 kids, weed, alcohol in car
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman was arrested on several charges after allegedly driving drunk Friday night on the other end of the state with her kids in the car, along with weed and alcohol, according to Indiana State Police. State police responded to a crash...
abc57.com
One woman hospitalized following Elkhart county crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:40 a.m. on Mishawaka Road, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A 60-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound in a 2006 Toyota Prius while approaching the intersection of Mishawaka Road and Benham Avenue. The Prius was...
WANE-TV
Teen who gunned down woman when he was 15 handed 80 years
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He shot and killed a woman at Fort Wayne apartment complex when he was 15 years old. Now he’s going to prison for what could be the rest of his life. Superior Court Judge Steven Godfrey sentenced Dawann Martin Jr. to 80 years...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man sentenced to 121 months in prison
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 121 months in prison for drug trafficking. Starsky Guin, 45, of Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to case documents, Guin distributed between 5 and 50 grams of methamphetamine...
WIBC.com
Police Search of Wabash River May Be Connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. Divers were seen in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians. The Murder Sheet reports the search is...
