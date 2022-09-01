ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, KS

‘It was a good, good job’: Navy Veteran recalls metalworking duties on repair ship

By Hannah Adamson
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11RK80_0hdQGj8200

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — When he was 17 years old, Morris Short decided to join the Navy. After graduating high school in 1952, Short would set sail toward a career that would kick off a lifelong passion.

You’ll most likely find short nowadays working on his ’53 Ford pickup in his spare time.

“Have been for 15 years,” Short said.

‘Leave No Man Behind’: Kansas veteran launches search to bring remains of fallen Vietnam pilots home

But his labor of love isn’t his first experience with metalsmithing.

“I was on a repair ship. It was a good, good job,’ Short said.

As a Navy metalworker and welder, Short was stationed in Little Creek, Virginia, on the 337-foot-long U.S.S. Krishna (ARL 38).

“We didn’t go to sea all that much. We stayed tied up at the docks a lot, and ships come in alongside of us to be worked on,” Short said. “My ship had two expansion joints in it. Sometimes, I’d go back whatcha call a fan tail and look forward. In rough water, you could see the joints give, and that was kinda scary. I wondered, wondered how long it was going to take to break apart.”

The crew of the U.S.S. Krishna would mostly tend to destroyers and smaller ships, working around the clock to make sure each one was in tip-top shape.

“We always had duties to do if wasn’t working on another ship. We always had shipside duties to do,” Short said. “Just had to keep it shiny and bright. We’d get inspected, get knocked down, maybe get extra duty if things weren’t right.”

‘It went halfway into my brain,’ Vietnam veteran describes death-defying injury during battle

Short retired from the Navy after four years, but his love of metalworking is just as strong as it was 70 years ago.

“It was one of the best things I ever did. It gave me a chance to grow up, learn responsibilities quickly,” Short said. “I learned a lot, and most of it good.”

After the Navy, Short helped with the Kansas Turnpike construction effort. He later owned a service station before working as a machine shop inspector. He eventually went on to work for Boeing.

If you would like to nominate a veteran for our Veteran Salute, email KSN reporter Hannah Adamson at hannah.adamson@ksn.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Wichitans run 5K to support WPD officer battling cancer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Lacing up their shoes for a good cause. Many Kansans started off their long weekend with the 294 Strong 5K run and mile fun run. All of the proceeds for the event benefited Wichita Police Department officer Daniel Gumm. Gumm was diagnosed with cancer. He has served WPD for 18 years […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Manhattan man killed in pickup crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Manhattan man died in a crash in Riley County Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Sean Warner, 36, was driving his F250 pickup east on Deep Creek Road about four miles southeast of Manhattan just after 7 p.m. Troopers say Warner had trouble with a curve in the road […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Wellington man killed in weekend shooting

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in Wellington on Saturday left one man dead. According to a news release, officers responded to the 1200 block of E. Harvey St. in Wellington after a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 36-year-old Wellington man who had been shot in the chest. Life-saving measures were […]
WELLINGTON, KS
KSN News

Lightning hit 81 Speedway, but races can go on

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A racetrack north of Wichita is still trying to recover from last weekend’s lightning storm. However, 81 Speedway, 7700 N. Broadway, says it has found a way to keep Saturday’s scheduled races on track. Last Saturday night, after the races ended, a couple dozen people were still visiting at Tie-Rod Tavern […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
Local
Kansas Government
City
Derby, KS
City
Ford, KS
State
Virginia State
Derby, KS
Government
KSN News

Gail Finney posthumously given Key to City of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council on Friday awarded the late Kansas State Representative Gail Finney the Key to the City of Wichita during her celebration of life. Finney represented the 84th District in east and northeast Wichita since 2009. She was a small business owner known for rallying for Wichita and state […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Health tips during Labor Day weekend celebrations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)–This Labor Day weekend, several local families will be out enjoying the nice weather and those final summer days. This week, KSN News spoke with Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne, she says the best thing people can do during this holiday weekend is get some fresh air. She says unlike other holidays […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Veteran#Ships#Repair Ship#Vehicles#Arl
KSN News

Two injured as driver crashes into multiple vehicles in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was arrested on Sunday after crashing a pickup truck into multiple vehicles and fleeing into a house. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said a disturbance with a weapon was reported around 3 p.m. near the intersection of 37th St. N and Arkansas St. Officers say a vehicle had hit […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Silver Alert: 81-year-old Wichita man is missing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for a missing Wichita man. The Wichita Police Department requested the action so that more people will help to find 81-year-old Phillip Cromwell. The police department says Cromwell suffers from early onset dementia. He left home without a phone around 11 […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Celebration of life planned for Trey Jones

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The celebration of life for Trey Jones, who died after the Jones family was hit by a car in Louisville this past July, has been set, Hunter Jones said. The service will be held at Hutchinson First Nazarene Church on Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. “Dad is having a celebration of […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Vietnam
KSN News

Orpheum Theater celebrating 100 years today

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One hundred years ago Sunday, Sept. 4, Wichita’s Orpheum Theater opened its doors. At the time, the Orpheum was the first atmospheric theater in the United States, designed specifically for Wichita. Now, it is one of 17 that are still standing from the circuit of 120 that were built in the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is dead following a motorcycle crash Sunday in Lyon County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Joseph M. Mueller, 71, of Topeka, who was initially reported as having suffered serious injuries, has died. Mueller was driving north on K-99 Highway about four miles north of Admire around 12:30 […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Biker injured after chase and crash in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — One person is injured after a motorcycle crash Monday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at about 3:40 a.m. on West Street under the Kellogg overpass. A sergeant with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies had been chasing the motorcycle, but he did not release information about why […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Safe Streets goes door-to-door to raise awareness of opioid help

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Safe Streets Wichita, a nonprofit group that works to help those struggling with opioid addiction, went out to different parts of Wichita to share how you can help make a change in the opioid epidemic. The group placed door hangers hung around the city — specifically in hot spots for drug […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Search for robbery suspect leads to Wichita standoff, one arrested

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) [UPDATED: 7:47 A.M.] — One person is in custody after a standoff with Wichita Police. Officers were called to a robbery near the 700 block of north Broadway before 6 a.m. Monday morning, according to police. A person matching the description of the suspect was found. When officers tried to stop him, he took off […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Improved security lighting coming to Old Town

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fall is around the corner, which means the sun will soon be setting earlier. “I won’t even come down (to Old Town) at night cause it’s creepy,” said Leslie Snow, a Wichita resident. “I won’t come down alone,” Carol Cummings said. Wichita’s Old Town Association is hoping to change that mindset […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD responding to possible shooting in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police were called to a possible shooting in south Wichita on Sunday. The call came in around 11:45 a.m. from the 4300 block of S. Wood Hollow St. near the intersection of MacArthur Rd. and Southeast Blvd. There is currently no confirmation from Sedgwick County Dispatch on any injuries. This […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy