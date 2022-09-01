Read full article on original website
California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a landmark measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections. Signed on Labor Day, the nation-leading bill creates a Fast Food Council with worker and employer representatives that can set minimum wage, hour and working conditions for fast food employees.
Metro Detroit pharmacies prepare to administer new, updated COVID-19 shots
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Pharmacies across Michigan, including here in metro Detroit are preparing to begin administering the new, updated COVID-19 booster shots. The enhanced shots were approved by the FDA and CDC last week. They're formulated to not only target the original strain of the virus, but also new Omicron variants.
Strange lights spotted in Utah sky on Labor Day morning
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Many thought Labor Day was off to an extraterrestrial start after a strange strand of lights appeared over the Utah sky. However, the lights were Starlink Satellites, according to findstarlink.com. A video from Josue Garay shows the satellites in Salt Lake City. Garay...
FOREVER HOME: Alicia
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are hundreds of older children in Michigan who are waiting for a family to bring them into their homes. In our regular series, Forever Home, we get to meet one of them. Alicia’s love for animals was apparent from the get-go. “I’m really...
Celebrate the 25th anniversary of 'Arts, Beats and Eats' this Labor Day weekend
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — With Labor Day weekend in full swing across metro Detroit, people have lots to choose from when it comes to events. From the Detroit Jazz Festival at Campus Martius, to Michigan State Fair in Novi, and the peach festival in Romeo as well as Arts Beats and Eats in Royal Oak, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
Labor Day weekend events underway in metro Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — For over 40 years, music has echoed through the streets of downtown Detroit on Labor Day weekend as the Detroit Jazz Festival gets underway. “The atmosphere is beautiful. The music is really nice," Jazz Festival attendee Sonya Harris said. There's four stages feature musical artists from...
2022 Week 2: Oxford beats Birmingham Groves in Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — In its emotional home opener, Oxford beat Birmingham Groves 17-14 Friday night in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week. A pregame ceremony paid tribute to the victims of the Oxford High School shooting in November 2021, including Tate Myre, whose family joined captains for the coin toss.
