ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — With Labor Day weekend in full swing across metro Detroit, people have lots to choose from when it comes to events. From the Detroit Jazz Festival at Campus Martius, to Michigan State Fair in Novi, and the peach festival in Romeo as well as Arts Beats and Eats in Royal Oak, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

ROYAL OAK, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO