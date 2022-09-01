ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 24

* Gblueslover
4d ago

Well.... Democrats are EASY ON CRIME, don't believe in incarceration anymore, which ONLY EMPOWERS the CRIMINALS that much MORE🤷‍♂️‼️ Democrats will SOON get "ALL their wishes GRANTED" and will THEN DOUBLE DOWN with the "WE NEED MORE FEDERAL MONEY/ "FREE MONEY" ( THAT IS ) TO HELP OUR CITY ~ WE GOTTA PROVIDE "PROGRAMS" ) FREE MONEY / FOOD / HOUSING / CRACK PIPES / DRUGS

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

SUV driver on the run after ramming Detroit police cars, drawing fire

Detroit — Police are searching for the driver of a stolen SUV who drew police fire late Sunday for allegedly ramming police cars and trying to run down officers before fleeing in the stolen vehicle. The incident started at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday when a Detroit undercover officer spotted...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Dearborn, MI
City
Southfield, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
deadlinedetroit.com

Honor Roll Student, 16, Identified as Detroit Shooting Spree Fatality

Ja’Miyah Lawrence, 16, has been identified as one of the fatalities in a random shooting spree on Detroit’s west side a week ago. Lawrence was killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday near Margareta and Wyoming avenues., WDIV reports. Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, of Detroit is charged in the...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Decomposed body found in alley behind Detroit home

DETROIT – A decomposed body was found Sunday morning in an alleyway behind a Detroit home. Police say a human body was discovered at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, in an alley on Colefax Avenue, between Tireman and Warren avenues. The body had apparently decomposed. Investigators weren’t immediately...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Duggan
CBS Detroit

Teen missing over two weeks back home with family

(CBS DETROIT) - A Commerce Township teen missing for more than two weeks is back home with her family after she was found in Detroit on Saturday.Laken Elizabeth Lewis, 15, was reported missing after she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Wixom on August 18. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office received a tip and officers eventually located Lewis in northwest Detroit in the company of several people."We appreciate the feedback we received from the public and the hard work of our Detectives that located this missing young girl and recovered her safely in Detroit," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a press release.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Family pleads for justice for son fatally shot while pumping gas in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The last thing Dymaris Jones was doing when he was gunned down is fill up his car at a gas station in April. The 27-year-old had been at a location on Seven Mile when a black Dodge Charger pulled up next to him and a suspect wielding an assault rifle got out and fired several shots. Jones would die from his injuries.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Carjacking suspect rams Detroit police car, crashes into tree while fleeing

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A carjacking suspect in Detroit is still missing after he rammed police officers in a stolen SUV before bailing from the vehicle and fleeing Sunday. Detroit police confirmed the suspect intentionally drove toward a police car that had attempted to box the driver in after he parked at a gas station.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Shooting#Police Sergeant#Police Precinct#Dpd#Metro Detroit#The Detroit City Council
Detroit News

Art of reinvention: Is ex-Detroit sushi chef art's next big thing?

There are no mistakes in Detroit artist Mike Han's work. His thick, bold strokes, often made with a type of calligraphy paint and inspired by a mix of Korean calligraphy and street art, unfold organically on every wall or canvas he paints. He doesn't even sketch his paintings or murals first. He just paints.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox2detroit.com

Man running from Detroit Police shot by woman after running onto her porch

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was running from Detroit Police is recovering in the hospital after running onto a woman's porch and being shot by the woman. Police were trying to pull over the car Thursday night after a hit-and-run but the 24-year-old refused to stop and led police on a slow-speed chase. It eventually ended on a homeowner's porch on Cherrylawn near Santa Clara in Detroit when he got out and started running.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit Jazz Festival returns in-person, drawing thousands to the 'mecca for jazz'

Detroit — Jazz fans from all across the country converged Friday night at Hart Plaza on the city's riverfront for the first in-person Detroit Jazz Festival since 2019. The cement steps in front of the stage were already packed before the first act — Dr. Valade's Brass Band featuring Shannon Powell — even stepped on stage. By the end of their show, the crowd was on their feet, dancing and singing along.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Dally In The Alley 2022: Detroit Festival In Midtown Cass Corridor Turns 45

Adriel Thornton, Dally in the Alley president, left, is looking forward to being back after the annual festival took a two-year hiatus. Welcome back, Dally In The Alley. The Midtown Cass Corridor annual street fair in Detroit is returning after a two-year hiatus and celebrating 45 years (with the 43rd event) after pausing due to COVID.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy