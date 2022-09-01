Read full article on original website
Serena Williams Hits the Streets of New York in a Peppy Pink Skirt and Black Sneakers
Serena Williams was spotted leaving her New York hotel to go to the US Open on Friday night. In what was to be her last match of the Open, Williams lost her singles match 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 against Australian-born Ajla Tomljanovic Friday night, ending the world-renowned tennis star’s era-defining career. On her way to the Open, Williams was clad in athletic wear, including a black and white long sleeve shirt from Nike featuring its iconic swoosh in bright blue. The 23-time Grand Slam winner paired the top with a neon pink pleated skort, a staple for Williams. The S by Serena...
'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!
Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
GMA’s Lara Spencer accidentally comes up with ‘new name’ for Serena Williams during on-air blunder
GOOD Morning America star Lara Spencer has accidentally created a new name for tennis great Serena Williams during an on-air blunder. The 53-year-old has suffered multiple mishaps while reporting live on the morning show over the past few days. Lara has been GMA’s go-to host for reporting on the U.S....
Serena Williams’ $111 Million Venture Capital Fund Has Already Celebrated 16 ‘Unicorns’
After winning 23 Grand Slam titles and earning millions, Serena Williams won't leave the tennis world empty-handed. The post Serena Williams’ $111 Million Venture Capital Fund Has Already Celebrated 16 ‘Unicorns’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ben Simmons booed after appearing at Serena Williams’ final US Open match
Appearing at Serena Williams’ final US Open match Friday night in Queens, Nets All-Star Ben Simmons was greeted by boos when he was shown on the stadium jumbotron.
Serena Williams’ Cutest Moments With Her and Alexis Ohanian’s Daughter Olympia: Pics
The perfect pair! Serena Williams welcomed her and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter, Olympia, in September 2017 — and the little one is her mini-me. While she loves sharing her moments with the toddler, the professional tennis player wrote via Instagram in February 2020 that “working and being a mom is not easy.” The athlete explained at the time: […]
Alexis Ohanian Celebrates Daughter Olympia’s Fifth Birthday In Tribute Saying She Made Him A ‘Better Man’
Alexis Ohanian loves the daughter he shares with tennis great, Serena Williams. On Friday (Sept. 2), the Reddit co-founder shared a selfie with Olympia, along with some other recent pics while reflecting on how she changed his life five years ago. "🍰🍰🍰🍰🍰 How are you already 5️⃣ @olympiaohanian ?? I...
Tennis-Serena's massive on-court earnings have no rival
NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Serena Williams lost to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic at the U.S. Open on Friday night, likely marking the end of arguably the sport's greatest Grand Slam career, but her title as the biggest earner in women's tennis history will remain for years to come.
Serena Williams: Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Tiger Woods lead career tributes after US Open exit
Michelle Obama praised Serena Williams as "one of the greatest athletes of all time" as the tennis superstar played what was likely to be her final professional match. The former first lady led tributes to her friend and her "amazing career," saying she would go on to "transform lives" with her talents.
Alexis Ohanian Posts Adorable Photo Of Daughter Olympia At 5th Birthday Amid Serena’s Retirement
Alexis Ohanian and his daughter Olympia Ohanian were recently courtside at the Arthur Ashe Stadium cheering on Serena Williams during what looks to be her last U.S. Open. After the tennis icon lost in the third round, the family of three were lucky enough to take their minds off it by celebrating Olympia’s 5th birthday. Reddit co-founder Alexis took to his Instagram on Friday (September 20) to share an adorable photo album of himself and Olympia partying for her big day.
Nick Kyrgios destroys rising US star JJ Wolf to set up mouth-watering clash against world No.1 Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round of the US Open
Australian Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios is on a collision course for a showdown with world No.1 Daniil Medvedev after dispatching US rising star JJ Wolf 6-4 6-2 6-3 at the US Open. Wolf was a wildcard entrant at the US Open but shocked many by reaching the third round, including...
Serena Williams Gave A Touching Tribute To Her Sister Venus As Fans Celebrated Her Career
Fans are celebrating Serena Williams’s historic career as the tennis legend looks towards retirement after 27 years of dominating the court. After a loss to Australian Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open in New York on Friday, Williams thanked her family for their support, especially expressing her love for her sister Venus. “I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus,” Williams said. “She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed.”
Serena Williams: The Queen GOAT Served Her Final Farewell Conquest in Defeat — Forever Winning Our Hearts
She couldn't muster the passion of days ago. There wasn't the last roar, and those once powerful legs appeared weak and tired. Alas, she lost her strength, but not her fight. The return volleys finally fell short. The spirit remained; however, the flesh wouldn't cooperate. The Queen finally resigned herself...
Tennis-Former U.S. President Obama leads tributes to Serena after U.S. Open defeat
NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. former President Barack Obama and tennis great Billie Jean King led the tributes to Serena Williams after her U.S. Open third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday, likely the final match of her sparkling career.
US Open 2022: What it's like to be Ajla Tomljanovic, the villain in the Serena Williams' fairy-tale farewell
NEW YORK -- Ajla Tomljanovic's first words in her postmatch interview Friday after beating Serena Williams were, "I'm feeling really sorry." She spoke just a minute after Williams had walked off the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium, for what is likely to be the final time as a pro. Tomljanovic had bested her in a three-hour epic match.
Analysis: Let Serena define her legacy as she leaves tennis
NEW YORK (AP) — After all of the many tributes to Serena Williams were done, the celebratory words and the video montages, the standing ovations and the shouts of her name, it seemed appropriate that she herself would provide the defining look at her legacy. So the last question...
