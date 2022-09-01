Bates City, Missouri, man dies in Wednesday morning crash in Jackson County

A 27-year-old Bates City, Missouri, man died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened at 7:55 a.m. on U.S. 50 Highway at Alley Jackson Road, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report.

A Ford F-550 was trying to make a left turn and a 2015 Ford Transit driven by Austin Vantine struck the rear of the truck, according to the crash report.

Austin B. Vantine, 27, died in the crash.

He was wearing a seat belt, the crash report states.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

