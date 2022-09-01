ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Police: 6-foot alligator removed from Wendy's lot for 'loitering'

By Douglas Jones
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0COCMb_0hdQFhKN00

Florida sheriff's deputies got a call to remove a large alligator seen "loitering" in a Wendy's parking lot north of Tampa.

Police said they had to call in Florida Fish and Wildlife officers to come to remove the gator for the safety of customers.

Images posted to Facebook showed the gator being put into the back of a vehicle to be taken to another location out of the way of humans and domestic animals.

The Hernando County Sheriff's office said, "deputies were quickly dispatched to assess the situation."

It was unclear exactly where Florida Fish and Wildlife took the alligator.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hernando, FL
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

Argument leads to shooting near Brooksville gas station, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - One man is in custody and another is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Brooksville. The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on South Broad Street after Hernando County deputies received a report of a shooting "in or a near" the parking lot of the 7-Eleven along that roadway.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loitering#Alligator#Police#Domestic Animals#Florida Fish And Wildlife
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KATC News

KATC News

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy