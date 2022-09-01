ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

City of Cincinnati releases plan to crack down on weekend parties in CUF

By Bret Buganski
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rP7RF_0hdQFUno00

Cincinnati police and University of Cincinnati Public Safety announced a plan Wednesday to keep off-campus parties under control. The release comes after two weekends of big parties in the CUF neighborhood, including one that caused property damage .

"I think from what I've seen in the videos, this is very unusual and not normal and it's unacceptable," said council member Jeff Cramerding. "UC has been a good partner in the past and I think this would be a good opportunity for them to prove this partnership again."

Residents in the are have reported broken windows, dented and scratched cars and piles of beer cans left in the street from parties. Some of that trash was still there on Wednesday.

"You can party but you got to have limits you got to put limits on that," Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney said.

City council confirmed there have been meetings between top city and university officials and during those meetings, the city requested the university take a more active role in policing students in the CUF neighborhood. That request includes adding university police officers to the area to help CPD officers patrol the area.

On Wednesday, interim police chief Teresa Theetge released a plan to crack down on anyone who breaks the law.

Cincinnati Police Department press release, 08/31/22

Theetge said in part: "CPD has plain clothes officers observing these gatherings and conducting intel to follow-up of any disciplinary action that may need to be taken post-event."

"I don't want people evicted but at least that threat that you can actually lose your housing, you can lose your scholarship, you can be kicked out of school, you have to follow the rules that's part of being an adult," Kearney said.

Not only could students face citations, fines and disciplinary action from the university, but the city said property owners could face citations.

READ MORE
Tailgate, watch party for UC home football games coming to Short Vine
CUF residents call on UC, city to step in after second straight weekend of parties cause property damage
Residents, officials and UC show concerns over rowdy parties in CUF neighborhood

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

2 people rescued from Little Miami River

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were rescued from the Little Miami River on Labor Day, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. Around 12:45 p.m., dispatchers said a water rescue call came in. Emergency crews responded to the area of the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt. Carmel Road, according...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

Where to watch the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you plan to make your way to Riverfest, be prepared for the big crowds. Whether you plan to watch the fireworks in Ohio, Kentucky, or on the water, patience is key. The huge crowds never disappoint. If you want to stake out a spot on the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman runs over 2 people outside Cincinnati Kroger, killing 1, reports say

CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is dead and another man was critically injured Wednesday after a woman intentionally hit them with her vehicle outside a Kroger store, police say. One of the victims, Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was still recovering from a motorcycle crash in 2013 that initially had left him paralyzed from the neck down, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Griffith’s brother, Greg, tells WCPO that Christopher had improved enough to walk with a cane.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Football Games#Cuf#Uc#Cpd#08 31 22 Theetge
Fox 19

2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are in the hospital following a shooting that took place near the University of Cincinnati around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati police say that the shooting happened on Short Vine. The victims were taken to UC Medical Center, officers said. Police say that two guns were recovered...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Riverfest, WEBN fireworks 2022: Everything you need to know

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Riverfest and fireworks celebration is back again this weekend. Nationally recognized as one of the top single-day festivals in the country, Riverfest is slated for Sept. 4, starting at noon, with fireworks launching from the Ohio River starting at 9 p.m. This will be the 46th...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
spectrumnews1.com

Lunken Airport Days brings military history to Cincinnati's east side

CINCINNATI — While much of the Labor Day focus in greater Cincinnati centers on fireworks, there’s another reason to look to the sky this long holiday weekend. Airport Days return to historic Lunken Airport this Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates vintage aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint set for tonight in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting a checkpoint on September 2, checking for drivers operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The checkpoint will be located in the 7300 block of Dixie Highway (state Route 4) near Woodridge Boulevard in the City of Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Historian Bryan McIntyre to revisit first 25 years of Camp Ernst during September 7 NKY History Hour

Since 1928 YMCA Camp Ernst in Boone County has been a place for horseback riding, hiking, swimming, confidence-building, friend-making, and so much more. Gifted by land donated by former U.S. Senator Richard Ernst, the summer camp has undergone many changes. However, decades later, visitors still find the familiar amid the change, recalling the adventures and friendships of long-ago summers past.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Stranger at-large after groping multiple women in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are searching for a man accused of grabbing and groping a woman in Covington before running away. “I made as much noise as I could,” said the alleged victim, Jade Thrasher. “There was no one else around.”. It happened, according to Thrasher, around...
COVINGTON, KY
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy