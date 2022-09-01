ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolensville Little League team welcomed home with parade

By Araceli Crescencio
 4 days ago
The Nolensville Little league team surely made their city proud representing on the world stage during their time in the little league World Series.

To welcome back the fourth-best little league team in the world and second in the country, the City of Nolensville threw the team a parade.

Crowds of people as far as the eye can see lined up to greet the hometown champs.

“I love Nolensville. This is our home, our town. These boys deserve this," said Lisa Reeder, who came to cheer on the team with her son.

Despite the team missing out on a first-place trophy, their sportsmanship didn't go unnoticed. Out of all the teams, they took home the Jack Losch Sportsmanship Award for showing great character both on and off the field. Head coach Randy Huth said it's an accomplishment that truly captured the spirit of his team.

"That's something voted on by your peers; that means that they recognize that, 'hey, these kids from down south sure were polite and nice and kind and good sportsmen.' And I'll take that; I'll take it all the time," he said.

For the players coming home, a heroes' welcome let them know they're winners.

"It's surreal, just like seeing all these people who supported you along the way. It's just, it's really nice to know that you have a community behind you," player, Jack Rhodes, said.

Local businesses also awarded the team with a $4,400 check.

Massive concern arises for Tennessee Vols on Saturday

When I made my season predictions for the Tennessee Vols during a recording of The Big Orange Podcast earlier this week, I picked Josh Heupel’s squad to beat the Florida Gators on September 24. But after watching Florida beat Utah on Saturday night, I’m not so sure anymore.
