4d ago

What Michael actually did was admit there was blatant racism in last season’s show. I don’t recall reading about any blowback concerning that. Secondly, Kyle suggested it “looked” like that could be happening again. He never said it was. What Michael is doing is both brilliant and devious. Not only is he “gaslighting” the remaining players he is hoping to have them vote out his biggest threat to winning the game. If Kyle is guilty of anything it’s being naïve. Michael is a manipulative and very calculating player who is probably like this outside the game. Finally as a side note, why is there no backlash on the comments Taylor has made about her never putting up a woman of color or voting one out? The producers are trying to “gin” this up to elevate the ratings. Last year’s season was a disaster,almost to the point that the show may have been discontinued. Personally, the live feeds need to be terminated. I can’t believe that people will pay to watch these people 24/7.

kimberly tannner
4d ago

absolutely not. since we are in a poor me state this is going to cause him problems. So Rediclous. everyone other than white can have and do what they want.

Jared Williams
4d ago

I watched and I've actually been rooting for monte, but the way Michael did that was not out of concern it was to be devious which will have lasting effects. I think it's completely normal after Taylor's comments about not putting up a black woman to wonder if there was a cookout part 2 formed that they didn't know about. I don't think that's racist; I think piecing everything together every person had the same thoughts but he was the only one to say it. I think Kyle is done now which is a shame. I hope monte takes out Michael and wins it all. I don't have any respect for someone playing that way. if he truly was worried he would have spoke up immediately. I'm about done with this show.

