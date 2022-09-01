ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 6-foot alligator removed from Wendy's lot for 'loitering'

By Douglas Jones
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
Florida sheriff's deputies got a call to remove a large alligator seen "loitering" in a Wendy's parking lot north of Tampa.

Police said they had to call in Florida Fish and Wildlife officers to come to remove the gator for the safety of customers.

Images posted to Facebook showed the gator being put into the back of a vehicle to be taken to another location out of the way of humans and domestic animals.

The Hernando County Sheriff's office said, "deputies were quickly dispatched to assess the situation."

It was unclear exactly where Florida Fish and Wildlife took the alligator.

