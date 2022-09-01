ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Best day for New York State Fair attendance this year comes on Day 11

Geddes, N.Y. — More people attended the state fair Saturday than any other day so far this year. A total of 93,512 people attended on the 11th day of the fair. That was just 3,715 people more than last Saturday’s daily attendance of 89,797. Previously, last Saturday’s attendance was the highest daily total of this year’s fair. But this Saturday turned out to be an even more popular day to attend the fair. A total of 735,924 people have now attended the fair so far in 2022.
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Most Polluted Lake In U.S. Is Located In New York State

New York State is home to the #1 most polluted lake in America. Actually, we have two lakes among the top 5 most polluted in the United States. We're also the only state with two (in my opinion, three) lakes on the list. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. The reason I believe we actually have three lakes on the list is that Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but we also share the lake. I'm no scientist, but any pollution from Michigan most likely makes its way to other areas of the lake, including our side.
96.1 The Breeze

Winter Prediction Is Looking Pretty Brutal For New York State

If you were hoping for a mild winter this year in New York State, the chances for that are not looking good. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023. The Almanac says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other will experience bone-chilling cold.
92.1 Big Kat

New York Mansion Abandoned at Undisclosed Location! Do Not Enter!

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The pictures you are about to witness are from an undisclosed location in New York State. As you will see, this 7,000 square foot home has been abandoned and there is extensive fire damage. Did the fire prevent them from returning?
Daily Orange

‘The Fine Mess’ tailgate sells their rights to ‘under the radar’ player Enrique Cruz

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. It started as a joke text between longtime tailgaters. Following Miami quarterback Jaden Rashada’s reported $9.5 million name, image and likeness deal associated with booster John Ruiz, Mark Cupelo joked that “The Fine Mess” tailgating group should sell their naming rights. The 10 or so members said if they threw in a few hundred dollars, maybe they’d compete with the $9.5 million. Then someone else said they’d throw $100 into the pool, then another.
Daily Orange

SU’s house band scene allures eclectic student crowd at Bloomfest II

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Before rocking out on stage, Vir Batra manned the merch table in the back of the Westcott Theater. He socialized with other students as they came in and prepared for his act. Batra is the lead singer of house band Studio89 and plays guitar in Picture Us Tiny— on Thursday night, he performed in both groups at Bloomfest II, a show dedicated to the house band scene in Syracuse at the Westcott.
cnycentral.com

Flooding likely for parts of the area Sunday night through Labor Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The risk for flooding is looking likely as a soggy system brings widespread rain to CNY Sunday night through Labor Day. The latest forecast models now show an increased total amount of rainfall. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the FUTURECAST and RAINFALL TOTALS) Let's start with the...
Daily Orange

Get active, learn something new this week with these 10 Syracuse events

Volunteer at Pete’s Giving Garden. Love gardening and fighting hunger? Spend the morning at Pete’s Giving Garden, harvesting tomatoes, zucchini and more for Hendricks Chapel’s two food pantries. The garden is a collaboration between SU’s Sustainability Management team, the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics and Hendricks Chapel Food Pantry. There will be accommodations for any volunteers with mobility issues. The event will occur on Friday, September 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 28 – September 3

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On August 26, 1957, 16 people gathered at the home of Tom Adams on Forest Avenue in Fulton to formulate a constitution for a new radio club. Temporary officers were elected to serve until an annual meeting was held in October. And there, the Fulton Amateur Radio Club was born. Full story here.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

