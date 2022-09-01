Read full article on original website
Best day for New York State Fair attendance this year comes on Day 11
Geddes, N.Y. — More people attended the state fair Saturday than any other day so far this year. A total of 93,512 people attended on the 11th day of the fair. That was just 3,715 people more than last Saturday’s daily attendance of 89,797. Previously, last Saturday’s attendance was the highest daily total of this year’s fair. But this Saturday turned out to be an even more popular day to attend the fair. A total of 735,924 people have now attended the fair so far in 2022.
Here’s your chance to stand with Syracuse’s famous ‘passengers’ on historic train platform
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The public is finally getting a chance to stand with the famous ghost people who have been waiting for decades on an abandoned Syracuse railroad platform for the trains that no longer come. Businessman Tom Hornstein bought the former New York Central mail building at 400 Burnet...
The Most Polluted Lake In U.S. Is Located In New York State
New York State is home to the #1 most polluted lake in America. Actually, we have two lakes among the top 5 most polluted in the United States. We're also the only state with two (in my opinion, three) lakes on the list. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. The reason I believe we actually have three lakes on the list is that Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but we also share the lake. I'm no scientist, but any pollution from Michigan most likely makes its way to other areas of the lake, including our side.
New York State Fair attracts more than 100k in single day for first time in 2022
Geddes, N.Y. — For the first time this year, more than 100,000 people visited the New York State Fair in a single day, according to organizers. On Sunday, attendance was 103,924. That’s up from last year’s pandemic-challenged fair (57,875) and above the average for the day since 1990 (98,000), according to fair attendance records.
What’s Hiding at the Bottom of the Deepest Lake in New York?
Deep water is terrifying. Hell, I can hardly even swim in a pool without imagining something reaching up from below to grab me. Backyard pools are one thing, but lakes are in a league of their own. With hundreds of feet of murky depth, there's no telling what secrets they're...
Winter Prediction Is Looking Pretty Brutal For New York State
If you were hoping for a mild winter this year in New York State, the chances for that are not looking good. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023. The Almanac says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other will experience bone-chilling cold.
New York Mansion Abandoned at Undisclosed Location! Do Not Enter!
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The pictures you are about to witness are from an undisclosed location in New York State. As you will see, this 7,000 square foot home has been abandoned and there is extensive fire damage. Did the fire prevent them from returning?
cnycentral.com
The Great New York State Fair ends; here's what's scheduled for final day
GEDDES, N.Y. — As quickly as it came upon us, we are bidding farewell to the 2022 Great New York State Fair. For those heading out to the fair on Labor Day, this final day will be celebrated with deals, specials, and more live music. Labor Day will be...
Daily Orange
‘The Fine Mess’ tailgate sells their rights to ‘under the radar’ player Enrique Cruz
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. It started as a joke text between longtime tailgaters. Following Miami quarterback Jaden Rashada’s reported $9.5 million name, image and likeness deal associated with booster John Ruiz, Mark Cupelo joked that “The Fine Mess” tailgating group should sell their naming rights. The 10 or so members said if they threw in a few hundred dollars, maybe they’d compete with the $9.5 million. Then someone else said they’d throw $100 into the pool, then another.
newyorkupstate.com
NY State Fair Fare: 8 things you should try before the gates close for 2022
Geddes, N.Y. — It’s already shaping up to be a busy final weekend of the New York State Fair, with attendance climbing each day. Some of you haven’t been here since 2019, and others have made multiple visits. A lot has changed in the food scene since...
Day 11 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — Everyday at the New York State Fair is like Christmas when we were kids. You knew you were going to get presents back then; you just didn’t know what would appear under the tree. Now, you can show up to the fairgrounds knowing you’re going to eat a meal or two or three, but you don’t know what it’ll be. It’s always a surprise.
Daily Orange
SU’s house band scene allures eclectic student crowd at Bloomfest II
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Before rocking out on stage, Vir Batra manned the merch table in the back of the Westcott Theater. He socialized with other students as they came in and prepared for his act. Batra is the lead singer of house band Studio89 and plays guitar in Picture Us Tiny— on Thursday night, he performed in both groups at Bloomfest II, a show dedicated to the house band scene in Syracuse at the Westcott.
cnycentral.com
Flooding likely for parts of the area Sunday night through Labor Day
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The risk for flooding is looking likely as a soggy system brings widespread rain to CNY Sunday night through Labor Day. The latest forecast models now show an increased total amount of rainfall. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the FUTURECAST and RAINFALL TOTALS) Let's start with the...
City Girls not worth the wait, play just 28 minutes in the rain at the NY State Fair (review)
The City Girls, a rap duo from Miami, drew a massive crowd to the Chevy Park stage on Sunday night, but performed for just 28 minutes. It was a disappointing show with lackluster energy and minimal crowd engagement. The concert was set to begin at 8 p.m., but the City...
Two New York Counties Have Highest Tax Rates In Country
No one likes paying taxes. Especially more taxes than everyone else. Here in New York, we know that we pay some of the highest taxes in the country and there are some places you will definitely want to avoid living due to high property tax rates. According to www.taxmypropertyfairly.com, there...
Daily Orange
Get active, learn something new this week with these 10 Syracuse events
Volunteer at Pete’s Giving Garden. Love gardening and fighting hunger? Spend the morning at Pete’s Giving Garden, harvesting tomatoes, zucchini and more for Hendricks Chapel’s two food pantries. The garden is a collaboration between SU’s Sustainability Management team, the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics and Hendricks Chapel Food Pantry. There will be accommodations for any volunteers with mobility issues. The event will occur on Friday, September 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
NY 2022 Fall Foliage Predictions! This Is When You’ll See Peak Colors!
I am not trying to rush Summer away! I will be hanging on to every last warm sunny day and hope it stretches well past the last day of the season. Heck Fall doesn't actually begin until September 23rd BUT I also like to plan ahead. One of my favorite things to do is drive around New York State as the leaves change colors.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 28 – September 3
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On August 26, 1957, 16 people gathered at the home of Tom Adams on Forest Avenue in Fulton to formulate a constitution for a new radio club. Temporary officers were elected to serve until an annual meeting was held in October. And there, the Fulton Amateur Radio Club was born. Full story here.
