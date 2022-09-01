Read full article on original website
newyorkbeacon.com
Police In Atlanta Reopen Murder Investigation Of Princella Eppes
The Atlanta Police Department has reopened the murder case of 22-year-old Princella Eppes, according to Fox5 Atlanta. Eppes was shot to death in Atlanta, Georgia inside of her apartment in 1990. Eppes was found dead at the Earle Apartments on North Highland Avenue on July 9, 1990. She had been...
CBS 46
Two people shot in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
The Tex McIver case: Malice murder | Episode 3
ATLANTA — Listen to Intent: The Tex McIver Case on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. In fall of 2016, Dani Jo Carter, a close friend of Tex and Diane McIver spoke publicly for the first time since the tragedy that would change the lives of the couple forever.
fox5atlanta.com
Police ID victim stabbed during Macy's Mall of Georgia jewelry heist
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police released the name of the employee stabbed by a man accused of trying to steal jewelry from a Macy's store before stabbing an employee. Gwinnett County police said 27-year-old, Jose Reyes-Serrato was the man shot by an officer when he abandoned his car in the middle of an intersection and took off. He and the employee the stabbed, 55 year-old David Walker, are recovering in a hospital and expected to survive.
howafrica.com
Atlanta Will Be Home To The First Yeezy Store – Kayne West Reveals
Kanye West is looking to open Yeezy stores worldwide. On Instagram, the billionaire rapper shared he is on the lookout for anyone with retail experience, who can bring his vision to life. Based on the post, West plans to expand first in Atlanta, GA, before scaling globally. “We are going...
CBS 46
Homicide investigation underway in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A homicide investigation is underway on Ridge Oak Drive in Suwanee, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. The victim, believed to be in his 40s, is a male. His body was found in the front yard of a home. Police say that it appears that he was killed by a stab wound.
Police: 42-year-old man missing, last seen at Atlanta home
ATLANTA — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old Atlanta man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta Police said Lamarcus Turner was last seen at 942 Washington St. Turner, 5′7, was seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and...
Deputy stabbed multiple times by detainee at Fulton County Jail, sheriff confirms
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy is recovering after he was stabbed at the Fulton County Jail by a suspect. “We had a detainee attack one of our deputies,” said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat. Labat said the attack happened on Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. According to...
Man killed in shooting in SW Atlanta neighborhood
A man was killed Thursday after being shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta, police said.
CBS 46
911 caller suggests robbery and kidnapping at Atlantucky Brewing were an ‘inside job’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -A recently released 911 call reveals suspicions of an inside job at Atlantucky Brewing after owner Fish Scales of rap group Nappy Roots was kidnapped and shot. “He’s robbing a business,” said Britt Robinson on the phone with 911 dispatchers. Police say two suspects approached...
Man found stabbed to death in front yard of Gwinnett County home, police say
SUWANEE, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide in Suwanee Monday afternoon. Investigators say a man was found stabbed to death in the front yard of a Ridge Oak Drive home off of Old Peachtree Road. Family identified him as 44-year-old Matthew Jones. “He was the kindest...
26 Alleged Gang Members Accused of Orchestrating Celebrity Home Invasions in Atlanta
A total of 26 alleged gang members were indicted this week for allegedly carrying out a series of celebrity home invasions across the metro Atlanta area. On Monday, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office released a 220-page indictment accusing the people named of being connected to a gang behind the home invasions and burglaries targeting celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta, WSB-TV reports.
CBS 46
Teenaged girl injured in ‘drug-related’ shooting in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A teenage girl was seriously injured in a shooting after police officials say a drug deal went bad on Saturday evening. Officials say officers responded to a person shot call on Bouldercrest Lane around 9:43 p.m. A female in her late teens was located with...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 5 - Sept. 11
In the mood for a patriotic show on Labor Day? Or maybe a free, family-friendly art festival sounds more like your style. Those are a few of the activities happening around metro Atlanta this coming week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do...
WALA-TV FOX10
Family of boy with autism requests cards from strangers for his 9th birthday
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A Georgia family celebrating an 8-year-old autistic boy’s birthday is asking for people to send him birthday cards after no one showed up to his party last year. When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you....
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for 2 suspects in deadly shooting at SW Atlanta home
ATLANTA - A man is dead after being shot in what police call a possible drug deal gone wrong. The shooting happened at a home on Lynfield Drive in southwest Atlanta late Thursday night. Police said the victim is a man in his 30s. Police said they are looking for...
Gwinnett homicide investigators respond to Suwanee home
The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating after a dead man’s body was found in front of a home on Ridge Oak...
Police shoot man suspected of stabbing Macy’s manager
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — After surviving the mass shooting at her high school in Parkland, Florida in 2018, Angelina Lazo and her family moved to Buford to get far away from all the violence. But on Friday, it found her again. “Moving here was kind of my out to...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police say Buckhead crime is down, despite social media reputation
An Atlanta police major breaks down the numbers on crime in Buckhead. He says crime is down despite the neighborhood frequently making headlines. He identifies a new focus to continue that downward trend.
