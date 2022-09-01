ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

WCNC

What 5 Charlotte-area school district test scores say about pandemic learning loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School boards, lawmakers, and health officials all made pandemic-related decisions that altered the course of millions of children’s education. One of the most dramatic indicators is school test scores. North Carolina released its performance scores for all districts last week, marking the first time those results were made public since the onset of the pandemic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

NCDOT awards $691K contract to replace Union County bridge

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A bridge on Prospect Road in southern Union County is set to be replaced in the coming months, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced. The bridge on Prospect Road over Polecat Creek will be rebuilt with work expected to be complete by next April,...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Here's why we celebrate Labor Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Labor Day is about a lot more than just a day off work. There's a rich history behind why we celebrate it. In the late 1800s, the average person worked 12-hour days, 7-days a week just to make ends meet. For the latest breaking news, weather...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte police investigating homicide on Labor Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting on West Sugar Creek Road near the intersection with W.T. Harris Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. on Labor Day. When officers got to the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Power restored for thousands in southwest Charlotte, Duke Energy confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Power has been restored for Duke Energy customers who faced outages due to equipment going offline on Sunday morning, officials said. The outage was first reported just after 10 a.m. in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte when nearly 5,000 customers were without power, Duke Energy said. Customers in the area witnessed traffic lights as well as businesses in the area without power.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Offering AC Bill Assistance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County residents who are having trouble paying their summer cooling bills can now get help from the Department of Social Services (DSS). Officials say this year-round Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) is a federal program that assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis, a life threatening or health related emergency, and have a final notice or past due utility bill.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County pauses Emergency Rental Assistance Program application period

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As of September 1, 2022, Cabarrus County Government paused acceptance of new applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Staff will focus on processing more than 1,300 pending applications currently in the cue. Officials believe the amount requested through submitted applications will deplete the remainder of the County’s funding allocation.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Homeless population steadily increasing in Charlotte-Mecklenburg area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The homeless population in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County is steadily increasing month-over-month according to new data released by the county. “The problem is much bigger than most people realize,” Laura Gorecki, the Chief Dignity Officer of Project Outpour, said. Data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing and...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Yelp names two Charlotte-area coffee shops among the top in the US

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-area coffee roasters are being recognized among the nation's top coffee shops. Yelp named Charlotte's Enderly Coffee in its list of the top coffee shops in the US, placing it at number 23. In addition, Yelp ranked Indian Land, South Carolina coffee shop Burr & Berry Coffee at number 69 on the list.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after one person was killed early Monday morning outside of a gas station in northeast Charlotte. Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officials say...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
