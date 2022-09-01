Read full article on original website
What 5 Charlotte-area school district test scores say about pandemic learning loss
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School boards, lawmakers, and health officials all made pandemic-related decisions that altered the course of millions of children’s education. One of the most dramatic indicators is school test scores. North Carolina released its performance scores for all districts last week, marking the first time those results were made public since the onset of the pandemic.
NCDOT awards $691K contract to replace Union County bridge
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A bridge on Prospect Road in southern Union County is set to be replaced in the coming months, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced. The bridge on Prospect Road over Polecat Creek will be rebuilt with work expected to be complete by next April,...
Mecklenburg County researching impacts of corporate-owned rentals on residents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the number of corporate-owned rentals grows nationwide and in Mecklenburg County, so are concerns over rising rent prices. In response, Mecklenburg County is dedicating money to research rental corporations and their effects on residents. Some residents worry the increase in corporate housing is causing higher...
Here's why we celebrate Labor Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Labor Day is about a lot more than just a day off work. There's a rich history behind why we celebrate it. In the late 1800s, the average person worked 12-hour days, 7-days a week just to make ends meet. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Charlotte police investigating homicide on Labor Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting on West Sugar Creek Road near the intersection with W.T. Harris Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. on Labor Day. When officers got to the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Power restored for thousands in southwest Charlotte, Duke Energy confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Power has been restored for Duke Energy customers who faced outages due to equipment going offline on Sunday morning, officials said. The outage was first reported just after 10 a.m. in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte when nearly 5,000 customers were without power, Duke Energy said. Customers in the area witnessed traffic lights as well as businesses in the area without power.
Mecklenburg County Offering AC Bill Assistance
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County residents who are having trouble paying their summer cooling bills can now get help from the Department of Social Services (DSS). Officials say this year-round Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) is a federal program that assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis, a life threatening or health related emergency, and have a final notice or past due utility bill.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is donating 20,000 laptops to eligible county residents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, Mecklenburg County and The Center for Digital Equality have partnered together to provide 20,000 refurbished laptops to qualified adults in Mecklenburg County. The initiative is funded by the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) and is part of MeckTech Connect, a Charlotte Mecklenburg Library partnership...
'A law is a law, but flexibility is flexibility' | NC lawmaker reacts to school boards defying state law
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of thousands of students across our area returned to the classroom this week. School started later than usual for most this year, it’s all thanks to a North Carolina law state law forcing schools to start the Monday after the 26th. But this...
Charlotte nonprofit trains women and girls for careers in the construction and trade industry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Construction companies are struggling to find workers. According to a recent survey by Associated General Contractors of America, in North Carolina, 96% of the contractors surveyed said they had openings for hourly workers, and 100% said they were having a hard time finding people to fill the openings.
'No warning, no communication' | Firefighters calling on Charlotte Fire to clear up confusion on hair policy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department are concerned after they say policies are being enforced inconsistently and affecting their safety. The policy causing confusion among firefighters determines how they are allowed to wear their hair while on duty. "The grooming policy, so many policies, are...
Cabarrus County pauses Emergency Rental Assistance Program application period
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As of September 1, 2022, Cabarrus County Government paused acceptance of new applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Staff will focus on processing more than 1,300 pending applications currently in the cue. Officials believe the amount requested through submitted applications will deplete the remainder of the County’s funding allocation.
'It’s just the sign of the times' | CMPD offers new incentives to recruit officers amid shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police departments across the country are struggling to attract new officers and keep the ones they already have. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is no different. “It’s just the sign of the times, a lot of people can work home now with corporate jobs and get paid...
1 person hospitalized after shooting in east Charlotte, Medic confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously in east Charlotte Friday night. According to Medic, the incident occurred in the area near Farm Pond Lane, not far from Albemarle Road. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the incident,...
Firefighters calling on Charlotte Fire Department to clear up confusion on hair policy
Firefighters calling on Charlotte Fire Department to clear up confusion on hair policy. Some firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department are concerned after they say policies are being enforced inconsistently and affecting their safety. The policy causing confusion among firefighters determines how they are allowed to wear their hair while on duty.
Nearly 5,000 Duke Energy customers in southwest Charlotte were without power after equipment went offline
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 4,800 Duke Energy customers in the Steele Creek area were without power on Sunday, according to the company’s power outage map. The outages were first reported around 10 a.m. on Sunday, and were reportedly caused by equipment going offline. Duke’s outage map shows...
'It shouldn't exist': State-funded program supplements child care employee pay but it's not enough
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic taught us all the importance of child care and the problems with what many call a broken system. Teachers say they aren't getting paid well, and the business model means facilities struggle to stay open while North Carolina parents struggle to afford the care in the first place.
Homeless population steadily increasing in Charlotte-Mecklenburg area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The homeless population in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County is steadily increasing month-over-month according to new data released by the county. “The problem is much bigger than most people realize,” Laura Gorecki, the Chief Dignity Officer of Project Outpour, said. Data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing and...
Yelp names two Charlotte-area coffee shops among the top in the US
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-area coffee roasters are being recognized among the nation's top coffee shops. Yelp named Charlotte's Enderly Coffee in its list of the top coffee shops in the US, placing it at number 23. In addition, Yelp ranked Indian Land, South Carolina coffee shop Burr & Berry Coffee at number 69 on the list.
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after one person was killed early Monday morning outside of a gas station in northeast Charlotte. Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officials say...
