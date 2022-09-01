Read full article on original website
Metro Orange Line stations to reopen with station improvements
WASHINGTON — Five Metro station along the Orange Line will be back open Tuesday following a closure that began in May. The stations reopening Tuesday, Sept. 6, will have a new look, according to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. New slip-resistant tiles, brighter energy-efficient LED lighting, larger digital display screens and rebuilt platform edges are among the upgrades you’ll find at New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue stations.
Passengers can ride VRE for free in September
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from April 2022. Riders of the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) can hop on board and travel fare-free during the month of September. VRE's Operation Board proposed an initiative in June to increase ridership and provide cost-saving solutions by providing free rides...
Yes, students of color in DC, Virginia saw a sharper decrease in test scores
WASHINGTON — Less in-person instruction and more at-home distractions: that was the reality for millions of U.S. students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The results were inevitable: the biggest drop in math and reading test scores in decades, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Students in D.C., Maryland and Virginia were not immune to these disruptions, and test score data mirrors the national trend.
Maryland man charged for allegedly shooting his girlfriend to death following dispute, police say
WASHINGTON — A 78-year-old man was charged with murder after police say he fatally shot his girlfriend following a dispute. Booker Wilkins of Temple Hills was charged with killing 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, North Carolina, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. On Sept. 4, officers...
Father shot dead while at son's football practice in DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was not conscious or breathing and the man was later pronounced dead.
Man charged for fatal shooting in Alexandria apartment complex parking lot
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 22-year-old man accused of shooting a man to death in the parking lot of an Alexandria apartment complex is facing multiple charges, according to police. The shooting, that happened Tuesday afternoon, on Vernon Square Drive in Hybla Valley left a man suffering from multiple...
Contee: Officers needed in schools to reduce violence after recent shootings involving teens
WASHINGTON — Crime involving juveniles in the District has seen an uptick over the recent years and DC Police Chief Robert Contee says it is time to revisit having school resource officers (SROs) in schools to help curb those numbers. On Wednesday, three teens were injured in two different...
'We're not going to reverse this policy' | Youngkin administration faces pushback from Virginia lawmakers determined to keep vehicle emissions law
FAIRFAX, Va. — Democrats in Virginia are sending a strong message to Gov. Glenn Younkin who wants to reverse a law that follows strict emissions standards in California. Virginia is set to adopt new regulations recently passed by the California Air Resources Board that would phase out new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035 to achieve zero emissions, creating a new path for more electrical vehicles.
Virginia AG aims to curb fentanyl cases in midst of high death rates, emergence of 'rainbow pills'
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said there are new efforts to combat the growing fentanyl threat in the Commonwealth. The highly potent synthetic opioid has ravaged many communities across the country, and continues to keep police departments, including Prince William County, busy. Earlier this year, two teenagers in the county died after ingesting fake Percocet pills laced with fentanyl, also known as Perc30.
Youngkin holds rally in Northern Virginia, pushes for parental rights
ANNANDALE, Va. — It is not every day Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin makes an appearance in Northern Virginia. He did so by discussing a topic that helped him win his election in a county with the largest school district in the Commonwealth. Youngkin held a back-to-school rally at a...
Gov. Glenn Youngkin signs executive order to launch Bridging the Gap Initiative, addresses teacher shortages
RICHMOND, Va. — With students back in class, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive directive Thursday to address teacher shortages and launch a new initiative. The directive, entitled Executive Directive Three: Addressing Teacher Shortages in Virginia Schools has a number of plans. The directive intends to expedite teaching...
Nurse practitioner says CVS fired her over abortion stance, lawsuit filed in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A nurse practitioner from northern Virginia sued CVS Health on Wednesday, saying she was fired for refusing to provide abortion-inducing drugs at its MinuteClinic medical facilities. In the lawsuit, Paige Casey said CVS had for years granted her a religious accommodation that allowed her...
An invasive species may be playing a role in the summer's high crab prices
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Seafood lovers enjoying the traditional summer Chesapeake crab feast have suffered remarkable sticker shock this year with prices as high as $90 to $100 a dozen for crabs. One reason for the astronomical prices is that the crab population is down, and crabs are scarce, according to commercial fisherman and seafood marketers.
20 years later, survivor of DC snipers is not obsessing, but he'll never forget either
HOLLYWOOD, Md. — It's been 20 years, but Paul LaRuffa still cries listening to audio of a 911 dispatcher telling him he wouldn't let him die. The now-retired Prince George's County restaurant owner was bleeding out, his lungs collapsed, shot five times by a 17-year-old who would go on to become one half of the most notorious sniper team ever to terrorize the Washington region.
A bench warrant is out for a Jan. 6 defendant — but police can't find him
WASHINGTON — A D.C. judge issued a bench warrant earlier this month for a District resident charged with entering the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, but police say they haven’t been able to locate him for three weeks and now his attorney in his Capitol riot case says she can’t reach him either.
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself
WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
More student loan relief: Here's how Maryland taxpayers can apply
MARYLAND, USA — We’ve been talking a lot about the program that will wipe out thousands of dollars in student debt for millions of people with federal loans. For Maryland taxpayers, more relief is available. THE QUESTION:. What is the Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit, who's...
Oath Keepers lawyer indicted on conspiracy, obstruction charges connected to Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment Thursday against Oath Keepers general counsel Kellye SoRelle, accusing her of conspiracy and obstruction in connection with the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. The grand jury indictment was filed Thursday in the Western District of Texas, where SoRelle and Oath...
Wes Moore announces Oct. 12 debate with Republican opponent, Dan Cox
On Wednesday, Wes Moore's campaign announced that he would be joining Dan Cox for a debate on Oct. 12. The debate will be hosted by Maryland Public Television and comes as the Nov. 8 election approaches. Moore said he is looking forward to debating with his Republican opponent, according to a press release from the Moore campaign.
