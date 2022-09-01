ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro Orange Line stations to reopen with station improvements

WASHINGTON — Five Metro station along the Orange Line will be back open Tuesday following a closure that began in May. The stations reopening Tuesday, Sept. 6, will have a new look, according to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. New slip-resistant tiles, brighter energy-efficient LED lighting, larger digital display screens and rebuilt platform edges are among the upgrades you’ll find at New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue stations.
Passengers can ride VRE for free in September

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from April 2022. Riders of the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) can hop on board and travel fare-free during the month of September. VRE's Operation Board proposed an initiative in June to increase ridership and provide cost-saving solutions by providing free rides...
Yes, students of color in DC, Virginia saw a sharper decrease in test scores

WASHINGTON — Less in-person instruction and more at-home distractions: that was the reality for millions of U.S. students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The results were inevitable: the biggest drop in math and reading test scores in decades, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Students in D.C., Maryland and Virginia were not immune to these disruptions, and test score data mirrors the national trend.
Father shot dead while at son's football practice in DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was not conscious or breathing and the man was later pronounced dead.
'We're not going to reverse this policy' | Youngkin administration faces pushback from Virginia lawmakers determined to keep vehicle emissions law

FAIRFAX, Va. — Democrats in Virginia are sending a strong message to Gov. Glenn Younkin who wants to reverse a law that follows strict emissions standards in California. Virginia is set to adopt new regulations recently passed by the California Air Resources Board that would phase out new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035 to achieve zero emissions, creating a new path for more electrical vehicles.
Virginia AG aims to curb fentanyl cases in midst of high death rates, emergence of 'rainbow pills'

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said there are new efforts to combat the growing fentanyl threat in the Commonwealth. The highly potent synthetic opioid has ravaged many communities across the country, and continues to keep police departments, including Prince William County, busy. Earlier this year, two teenagers in the county died after ingesting fake Percocet pills laced with fentanyl, also known as Perc30.
20 years later, survivor of DC snipers is not obsessing, but he'll never forget either

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — It's been 20 years, but Paul LaRuffa still cries listening to audio of a 911 dispatcher telling him he wouldn't let him die. The now-retired Prince George's County restaurant owner was bleeding out, his lungs collapsed, shot five times by a 17-year-old who would go on to become one half of the most notorious sniper team ever to terrorize the Washington region.
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself

WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
Wes Moore announces Oct. 12 debate with Republican opponent, Dan Cox

On Wednesday, Wes Moore's campaign announced that he would be joining Dan Cox for a debate on Oct. 12. The debate will be hosted by Maryland Public Television and comes as the Nov. 8 election approaches. Moore said he is looking forward to debating with his Republican opponent, according to a press release from the Moore campaign.
