Walla Walla County, WA

2022 marks the 156th Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days

By Rylee Fitzgerald
 4 days ago
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Fair season hasn’t come to a close just yet! Between the food, farm animals, ferris wheel rides and Frontier Days, there’s still a lot to go around.

At the 156th Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days, the organization debuted their brand new around-the-rodeo-arena seating platform for sponsors. It mirrors a similar platform to the Lithia Ram Rodeo Arena at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Todd Kimball, a Walla Walla County Commissioner said, “Not only is it new this year, it just got finished this week. It’s quite possibly the fastest construction event that’s happened in Walla Walla County in a long time, at least from the county’s perspective. It’s been a whirlwind, but once the decision was made to put it up, it’s been crazy.”

Kimball said he is the sixth generation of his family in Walla Walla, and his fair and rodeo lineage goes back long before himself.

He said his favorite part of the rodeo is the demolition derby. It’s fun watching the people in the front row get totally covered with mud and dirt,” he said. “And that’s usually me. I’m usually right in the front row.”

A fan favorite at the rodeo is mutton busting. That’s happening each night of the rodeo, along with a lot of other activities and things to do, whether you come to the fair for the food, the rides, the rodeo or just to get out of the house.

“Every night you come out, bring your kids with. It’s family-friendly entertainment,” said Jesse Larson, the Professional Rodeo Entertainer who performs at the rodeo.

This is Larson’s first time performing at the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Day. It’s also his first time in Washington ever.

“I tell jokes, put on little skits, do lots of different little stunts,” said Larson. “I got a dog and pony show, I got an airplane show, I got the world’s largest remote control car. So I mean, if you should really come out this weekend and check out all the antics that I put on the rodeo.”

Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days Schedule

Wednesday is opening day, with free admission until 3 p.m. Then Jackson Dean opens for Brothers Osborne at 7 pm.

On Thursday, the demolition derby kicks off an exciting night at 6 p.m.

Friday is when the rodeo officially kicks off. The PRCA Rodeo begins at 6:30 p.m., and it’s also the Tough Enough to Wear Pink event, where money is donated to cancer research. Friday is also Kids Day. Gate admission for children is only $3 on Friday.

On Saturday, there is a Grand Parade at 10 a.m. The rodeo continues at 6:30, and it’s the Rodeo Legends night.

Sunday concludes the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days, as the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic Day, the final rodeo at 6:30 and it’s also Military Appreciation Night.

