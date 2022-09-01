Read full article on original website
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 3, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 3, 2022. Christina Gale Williams, 39, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Dustin Joseph Greig, 28, Iowa: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000;...
Vent line of an oil tank struck by lightning
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - Lightning struck a vent line on an oil tank in a field off Harris Road. It blew piping off the tank and created a small fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Leonards. He reported no offsite impact or injuries. The tank reportedly contained vapor...
Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
Holly Beach non profit group hosts Labor Day Cajun Riviera market
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The newly formed Holly Beach non profit group hosted their last Cajun Riviera market event of the year this weekend. The purpose of the event was to raise money for the local beach area. For part of the event, the group also held a school...
Grand Ole Opry veteran: ‘Smilin’ Jack’ LeBlanc has played with the greats
Traveling around the country playing music and performing on the Grand Ole Opry stage, Jack “Smilin’ Jack” LeBlanc has played with country music greats. “I’ve been a very lucky fellow,” LeBlanc said. “I’ve done everything in life that I wanted to do. I’ve been to every place I wanted to go. I guess I have had a blessed life.”
Touchdown Live Week 1 | Oberlin Tigers vs. Pine Prairie Panthers
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) -The LSU Tigers did not take the field on Saturday, but there was still Tiger Football. Friday night, the Oberlin Tigers and the Pine Prairie Panthers were scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m., but the game was rained out. That didn’t stop them from coming out Saturday morning to get the game in before the holiday weekend. The Oberlin Tigers got on the board first with this red zone run through the middle by #8 De’Sean Deville. The Tigers went for two here but fell short making the score 6-0 Tigers.
CPSO: Deputy stabbed in hand by Moss Bluff bank break-in suspect
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A suspect was arrested Monday after allegedly breaking into a bank in Moss Bluff and stabbing a deputy in the hand, authorities say. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an alarm call at JD Bank on Sam Houston Jones Parkway after the unnamed suspect broke into the bank, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stealing Thousands of Dollars from a University Alumni Association She Worked For
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stealing Thousands of Dollars from a University Alumni Association She Worked For. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 2, 2022, that in May, CPSO detectives received a complaint from the McNeese Alumni Association regarding financial theft.
Vehicle drives into home on W. Prien Lake Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vehicle went off the road and hit a house in the 4100 block of W. Prien Lake Road Wednesday afternoon. Sgt. John Russell says the incident was reported at 2:58 p.m. No injuries were reported, he said.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers & storms look to remain isolated for Labor Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More typical rain chances for this time of year seem to be in store for Labor Day Monday. Though the same upper-level low is still near the area, the best moisture tomorrow looks to be over the Gulf of Mexico and Cameron Parish. This will mean that rain chances Monday will feature morning showers, mainly south of I-10 and even more so in Cameron Parish. A few scattered isolated storms in the rest of the area with some daytime heating, though cloudiness will help keep a lid on activity. This is good news for any outdoor Labor Day plans, as it looks like they still can be a go. You can track anything that does pop up with the First Alert Weather App. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80′s for highs, and stay in the mid 70′s for lows.
Bears rally for win over Bobcats
By Tom Dodge Sports Editor Consistent lightning delayed the showdown for over two hours as the Eunice – Church Point game didn’t kick off until 9:15 p.m. With the game tied 12-12 late in the fourth quarter, Church Point scored 16 points in final three minutes as the Bears rallied for a 26-12 win over the Bobcats. After forcing a Bobcat punt, Church Point quarterback Jaden Reece connected with…
Hurricane Renovation in Lake Charles Home Makes Unique Discovery
One of the neatest things I have seen as homeowners recover from our lovely storms is some sign their names and date on the walls before they are covered. Others placed photos or some sort of "time capsule" in their walls for others to find in the future. In older homes, that was sometimes the thing to do as well. Almost like leaving a message for the future from the past. It's probably the closest we will get to time traveling in this lifetime at least.
Potential for heavy rainfall on Saturday
Tropical-like moisture will interact with an upper-level disturbance and a stalled surface frontal boundary for high chances of showers and thunderstorms starting on Saturday morning and continuing off and on into the afternoon. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour...
12-year-old Louisiana middle school student arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot other students
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) arrested a middle school student on Thursday after he allegedly threatened to shoot other students.
Experts expecting higher than usual traffic on Labor Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Labor Day is usually the time when gas prices skyrocket, but this year those prices are declining. Because of that, experts are expecting more traffic on the roads. “I think that’s one of the most dangerous holidays I think. As far as my opinion to...
Manager accused of stealing and eating items from store in Louisiana
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over one week ago, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate items possibly being taken from a store by an employee. The store in question was located on Nelson Rd. and the investigation request came from the corporate office. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised […]
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered Storms Still Expected Through Monday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Showers and storms continue to be in the forecast as we head into Sunday. With an upper-level disturbance continuing to head closer to the area, as well as plenty of moisture around, that will contribute to above normal rain chances once again. Like Saturday, showers look to be present in the morning along the Gulf coast in Cameron Parish. As we head into the afternoon, daytime heating will kick in to help trigger afternoon showers and storms further north in the area as well. That will also help keep temperatures a bit on the cooler side as well, with high’s still expected to top out in the mid 80′s. As for Labor Day Monday, storm activity may be a little more scattered, which could allow for a somewhat better day for outdoor activities. You can track any storms that do pop up with the First Alert weather App.
Bodies of four drowning victims have now been recovered from the Sabine River
All four bodies have now been recovered from the Sabine River near the Texas Louisiana border where a boy went under over the weekend and three men tried to save him.
Authorities searching for suspect in Jennings stabbing
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Jennings police are searching for Timothy Walker, 42, accused of stabbing a man multiple times last night. Friday night, police were called to the scene of a stabbing on Racca Road where they found a man with stab wounds to his torso, head and neck, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes. He’s now in stable condition in an area hospital.
