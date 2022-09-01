FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – TCU quarterback Chandler Morris has a sprained left knee and will miss the next game for the Horned Frogs. Coach Sonny Dykes says Morris will miss Saturday’s home opener against Tarleton and then be week to week after that. Chandler got hurt late in the third quarter of TCU’s season-opening 38-13 win at Colorado on Friday night.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO