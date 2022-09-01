ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbap.com

ATF Hunts for Gun Theft Ring; Tarrant County Being Hit

TARRANT COUNTY – (WBAP/KLIF)- Investigators with the federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives are hunting a group of serial burglars they suspect of stealing ammunition and weapons from Tarrant County area gun stores in the past several weeks. At least seven weapons stores have been attempted hits,...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

Cleanup Underway After Severe Storms Rolled Through North Texas Sunday

(WBAP/KLIF News ) – North Texans are clearing up damage from the strong to severe storms that swept across the Metroplex Sunday afternoon. The storms brought heavy rain, high winds, isolated hail, damage and power outages. Parts of Uptown and Old East Dallas were inundated with rain in the...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

TCU Starting QB Morris Out with Sprained Knee from Opener

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – TCU quarterback Chandler Morris has a sprained left knee and will miss the next game for the Horned Frogs. Coach Sonny Dykes says Morris will miss Saturday’s home opener against Tarleton and then be week to week after that. Chandler got hurt late in the third quarter of TCU’s season-opening 38-13 win at Colorado on Friday night.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy