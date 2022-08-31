ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dancing With the Stars: Two Longtime Pros Won't Be Back for Disney+ Season

By Dave Nemetz
 4 days ago
Dancing With the Stars is cha-cha’ing its way over to Disney+… but a pair of longtime pro dancers won’t be coming along.

Pro dancers Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold both announced on Wednesday they will not be returning for the dance competition’s upcoming Season 31, its first on Disney+ after a lengthy run on ABC. As our sister site Deadline reported, Burgess revealed she won’t be back in a series of Instagram Stories, saying: “After long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right, and many conversations with Deena Katz, who is our casting director but also a second mom to me, I made the really hard decision to not do this season of Dancing with the Stars.

Burgess says she is “at one hundred percent capacity with my body. I feel fit, I feel strong, I’m so ready to dance.” But earlier this year, she gave birth to her first child, a son named Zane, and “I was not ready to spend a minimum of 10 hours a day away from Zane… I’m a full-time breastfeeding momma, and not only that, I am so in love with just being a mom.” (She did hint, though, that she could possibly appear on DWTS this season “in some capacity.”)

Arnold confirmed her departure in an Instagram post: “This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately, I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family.” (She has a 22-month-old daughter, Sage .) “Logistically there is SO much involved with making this happen and there is a lot of sacrifice that has to be made that unfortunately just did not feel right for us this time around.”

Burgess made her debut as a DWTS pro in Season 13 and danced for a total of 14 seasons, taking home the Season 27 Mirrorball trophy with celeb partner Bobby Bones. Arnold debuted in Season 16 and danced for 10 seasons, winning Season 25 alongside Jordan Fisher.

The new season of Dancing With the Stars — minus Burgess and Arnold — premieres Monday, Sept. 19 on Disney+; the full roster of celebs and pro partners has not yet been announced.

Does the absence of Burgess and Arnold make you less likely to follow DWTS to Disney+? Hit the comments to share your thoughts.

Comments / 70

Claire Lewis
4d ago

You’ve lost 3of us. We always got together Monday nights to watch Dancing With The Stars and had such a great time. We will really miss it! Can’t afford Disney. We weren’t crazy about Tyra Banks, either.

Reply
22
Mary Tammy Fayle
4d ago

Not going to follow due to leaving ABC It has never been the same since Tyra Banks came aboard Not paying extra per month. Needless to say you did not have Senior Citizens in mind

Reply
24
June Matusin
4d ago

Unfortunately DWTS lost me when they replaced Tom Bergeron with Tyra Banks. She is terrible and acts like the show is all about her. I tried to watch her first season but did not enjoy it at all after watching since season 1. Furthermore, I would never pay extra to watch on Disney +. Don't we pay enough for cable as it is!

Reply
13
Related
TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

America's Funniest Home Videos Makes a Major Change Ahead of Season 33

When America’s Funniest Home Videos returns for Season 33 this fall, it’s bringing way more cash to the table, ABC announced Thursday. The new season (which premieres Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7/6c) will double the weekly prize money awarded to its contestants. Its first-place prize, given to the funniest or most unique clip, will now be upped to $20,000. Second place will take home $6,000, and third place will bank $4,000. Per usual, the first-place winners will then move on compete for $100,000 and the grand prize vacation package. — The network also announced that the show’s live studio audience will return for...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman Reunion: Jane Seymour and Joe Lando to Star in Lifetime Christmas Movie

Lifetime has an early Christmas present for fans of CBS’ long-running Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. Jane Seymour is set to reunite with Dr. Quinn costar Joe Lando (aka Sully) in the made-for-TV Christmas movie A Christmas Spark. Hailing from executive producer Toni Braxton, A Christmas Spark follows Seymour’s recently widowed Molly, who has “lost her zest for life and given up on ever finding love again,” according to the official logline. “But when she decides to visit her daughter for Christmas she has no idea what holiday magic is in store for her. “A former drama teacher, Molly reluctantly takes on the job of...
MOVIES
wonderwall.com

Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With The Stars#Wolverine#Dance#Abc
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
UTAH STATE
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia

Being in the spotlight means that stars have intense scrutiny about their appearances. And when you’re a dancer, the pressure is heightened since your body is your tool. This has unfortunately proved true for Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s faced her unfair share of criticism about her body and now she’s opening […] The post Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia appeared first on Reality Tea.
WEIGHT LOSS
talentrecap.com

Jordin Sparks Joins the Cast of ‘DWTS’ Season 31

Jordin Sparks is among the celebrities whose involvement in Dancing with the Stars Season 31 has been teased ahead of the official announcement. They’re both former talent show winners, on American Idol and The Masked Singer, respectively. Jordin Sparks Leaked as DWTS Season 31 Cast Member. Insider Kristyn Burtt...
TV SHOWS
The US Sun

Ginger Zee shocks fans with cryptic posts about her ‘replacement’ and ‘turning away from the wrong direction’

FANS are shocked after reading a few cryptic posts from Ginger Zee on social media noting her "replacement" and how she has been "turning away from the wrong direction." The Chief Meteorologist for ABC News and Good Morning America is known by her audience of over 1 million Instagram followers to post motivational and inspirational content quite often.
CELEBRITIES
Comments / 0

