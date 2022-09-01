OK Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash 5

22-23-25-28-31

(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Lotto America

04-22-41-43-52, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2

(four, twenty-two, forty-one, forty-three, fifty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,930,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000

Pick 3

6-8-3

(six, eight, three)

Powerball

07-08-19-24-28, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

(seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $148,000,000

