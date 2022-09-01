OK Lottery
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 5
22-23-25-28-31
(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Lotto America
04-22-41-43-52, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2
(four, twenty-two, forty-one, forty-three, fifty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,930,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000
Pick 3
6-8-3
(six, eight, three)
Powerball
07-08-19-24-28, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $148,000,000
