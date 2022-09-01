ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

NEWS10 ABC

RPI football opens season with win over Dickinson

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Engineers football team entered the 2022 season with high expectations coming off a run to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament last year. Saturday, the Engineers kicked off their schedule with a home win against the Dickinson College Red Devils. RPI...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lansingburgh uses trickery to upend Hudson Falls

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A battle between class B foes – the Lansingburgh Knights and Hudson Falls Tigers – went down in Troy Friday night, as both teams aimed to start their 2022 seasons in the win column after posting sub-.500 campaigns last year. The visiting Tigers...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Track season winding down, Spa City ready for fall and winter

The races have run their course and Saratoga Springs is getting ready for the fall and winter seasons. NYRA reporting a record-breaking year for crowds that would poor into city streets benefitting local businesses. This race season, as with most things, all good things must come to an end. However, the fun does not end with the race season. Not in the Spa City.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Stillwater enacts revenge on Greenwich with shutout

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The last time the Greenwich Witches and Stillwater Warriors met on the gridiron, Greenwich handed Stillwater a defeat in last year’s class D section title game. Saturday night, Stillwater welcomed Greenwich onto their home turf looking to get back at the reigning champs. The...
STILLWATER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Mic'd Up: Ravena's Gary VanDerzee

Gary VanDerzee is entering his 40th season at the helm for Ravena. He certainly hasn't lost his touch, leading the Indians to their first section title since 2004 last season. Ravena looked to carry the momentum into this season, starting off against Scotia-Glenville on Friday night.
RAVENA, NY
Denis Phipps
Cito Culver
Ryan Williamson
Pete Incaviglia
NEWS10 ABC

Colonie falls to Eastchester to open season

Colonie opened their season at UAlbany on Friday, taking on Eastchester out of Section 1. Capital Region schools navigate ongoing transportation …. Police find body of missing Shaker High teacher Meghan …. NEWS10 at 5 PM. New semi-automatic rifle law to go into effect. Albany students return to the classroom.
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

9/4/22: Late Day Shower/ T'storm Threat

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. A warm start to your Sunday will mean a warm and muggy afternoon is ahead with temperatures warming into the low to mid 80s ahead of a cold front. As this front approaches, the threat for a shower or thunderstorm will increase into the second half of the afternoon and early evening.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rainy Lake George Labor Day doesn't spoil the fun

On Labor Day, the rain sprinkled down slow and steady over the village, from a stony grey sky. It wasn't exactly the most beautiful weather to end a holiday weekend and summer season - but the rest of the weekend was plenty busy in its own right, according to the local chamber of commerce that keeps a close eye on its streets, sidewalks and - pivotally - businesses.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany PD investigate a homicide on Madison Ave

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning inside a building on Madison Avenue. Police say two people were shot during a large party. This shooting incident marks Albany’s 10th homicide. On Sunday, around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of shooting. Upon […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

9/3/22: Scattered Shower or Storm Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. Was a beautiful start to the weekend with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with low levels of humidity. Clouds will continue to increase overnight tonight and will bring the threat for a stray shower south of Albany overnight into early Sunday morning. Turning partly sunny Sunday afternoon with the threat of scattered showers or thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.
ALBANY, NY

