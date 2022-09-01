Read full article on original website
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
New stimulus bill would give thousands to New York familiesJake WellsAlbany, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
NEWS10 ABC
RPI football opens season with win over Dickinson
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Engineers football team entered the 2022 season with high expectations coming off a run to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament last year. Saturday, the Engineers kicked off their schedule with a home win against the Dickinson College Red Devils. RPI...
NEWS10 ABC
Lansingburgh uses trickery to upend Hudson Falls
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A battle between class B foes – the Lansingburgh Knights and Hudson Falls Tigers – went down in Troy Friday night, as both teams aimed to start their 2022 seasons in the win column after posting sub-.500 campaigns last year. The visiting Tigers...
NEWS10 ABC
Track season winding down, Spa City ready for fall and winter
The races have run their course and Saratoga Springs is getting ready for the fall and winter seasons. NYRA reporting a record-breaking year for crowds that would poor into city streets benefitting local businesses. This race season, as with most things, all good things must come to an end. However, the fun does not end with the race season. Not in the Spa City.
Voorheesville offense goes off in Week 0 win vs Watervliet
To wrap up week zero we head to Voorheesville who took on Watervliet in a Class C match up.
Gloversville beats Schalmont in Week zero, 29-12
Gloversville, NY (NEWS10) -- The Schalmont Sabres had their season ended last year at the hands of the Gloversville huskies in the class b semifinal. What better way to start the season, than with a rematch.
NEWS10 ABC
Stillwater enacts revenge on Greenwich with shutout
STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The last time the Greenwich Witches and Stillwater Warriors met on the gridiron, Greenwich handed Stillwater a defeat in last year’s class D section title game. Saturday night, Stillwater welcomed Greenwich onto their home turf looking to get back at the reigning champs. The...
Mic’d Up: Ravena’s Gary VanDerzee
Gary VanDerzee is entering his 40th season at the helm for Ravena. He certainly hasn't lost his touch, leading the Indians to their first section title since 2004 last season. Ravena looked to carry the momentum into this season, starting off against Scotia-Glenville on Friday night.
UAlbany falls to No. 10 Baylor in season opener
The University at Albany football team fell to FBS foe No. 10 Baylor to start its 2022 season.
Saratoga track announcer to retire full-time duties
While retaining announcing duties at Belmont Park, John Imbriale will retire as the full-time announcer at the New York Racing Association at the end of 2022, the organization said Sunday.
NEWS10 ABC
Colonie falls to Eastchester to open season
Colonie opened their season at UAlbany on Friday, taking on Eastchester out of Section 1. Capital Region schools navigate ongoing transportation …. Police find body of missing Shaker High teacher Meghan …. NEWS10 at 5 PM. New semi-automatic rifle law to go into effect. Albany students return to the classroom.
Troy woman rescued after fall into gorge
New York State Police at Richfield Springs assisted Cherry Valley Fire with a hiker on September 3, around 5 p.m., who had fallen from a waterfall into a gorge. The hiker was a woman 32, from Troy.
Everything happening in Lake George in September
Labor Day Weekend ends another summer tourist season for the village of Lake George. With kids going back to school, the demographic for the goings-on in the village may change this fall.
NEWS10 ABC
9/4/22: Late Day Shower/ T’storm Threat
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. A warm start to your Sunday will mean a warm and muggy afternoon is ahead with temperatures warming into the low to mid 80s ahead of a cold front. As this front approaches, the threat for a shower or thunderstorm will increase into the second half of the afternoon and early evening.
Rainy Lake George Labor Day doesn’t spoil the fun
On Labor Day, the rain sprinkled down slow and steady over the village, from a stony grey sky. It wasn't exactly the most beautiful weather to end a holiday weekend and summer season - but the rest of the weekend was plenty busy in its own right, according to the local chamber of commerce that keeps a close eye on its streets, sidewalks and - pivotally - businesses.
Mechanicville candy store opens expanded store
A local candy store held its grand reopening on Friday. The Park Avenue Confectionary in Mechanicville moved down the road to a newly renovated and expanded store.
Albany PD investigate a homicide on Madison Ave
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning inside a building on Madison Avenue. Police say two people were shot during a large party. This shooting incident marks Albany’s 10th homicide. On Sunday, around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of shooting. Upon […]
Grab your crew for Bark N’ Brew!
Grafton Lakes State Park is hosting "Bark N' Brew," an event for four-legged friends and their owners. The event will take place on September 24 from noon to 3 p.m.
NEWS10 ABC
9/3/22: Scattered Shower or Storm Sunday
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. Was a beautiful start to the weekend with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with low levels of humidity. Clouds will continue to increase overnight tonight and will bring the threat for a stray shower south of Albany overnight into early Sunday morning. Turning partly sunny Sunday afternoon with the threat of scattered showers or thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.
Albany Library to host free COVID vaccine clinic
The Arbor Hill/West Hill Branch of the Albany Public Library will offer a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic, every Wednesday from now until September 28.
Man wanted out of Troy arrested in Ohio
A man wanted for attempted murder in Troy was arrested in the state of Ohio.
